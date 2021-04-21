CNN’s Richard Quest explores Maldives on Quest’s World of Wonder

In the latest episode of Quest’s World of Wonder, CNN anchor and correspondent Richard Quest travels to the Maldives to explore this island paradise.

Quest starts his journey at the very first resort opened in the Maldives, the Kurumba. He chats with founder Mohamed Umar Maniku about his vision for the resort nearly 50 years ago and the challenges he faced in carving out what would become a defining identity in the Maldives.

Next, Quest meets the former president of the Maldives, Mohamed Nasheed, a man who made the islands renowned for environmental protection.

In 2009, Nasheed famously held an underwater cabinet meeting to highlight the Maldives’ vulnerability to the climate crisis. Today, his focus is on safeguarding the atolls, or coral reef rings, which protect both island life above water and marine life below.

It’s then onboard a seaplane to travel to the remote island resort of Reethi Beach, where Quest joins the resort manager Denise Schmidt and her husband Ali Amir for a spot of fishing, the Maldivian way.

Finally, Quest meets with the man known as “the Godfather of Maldivian diving”, Hussain Rasheed, the first PADI course director in the country. Rasheed takes Quest snorkelling, and shares his belief that it’s only through a snorkelling mask that one can truly begin to appreciate the beauty of marine life and how it ties to the DNA of the Maldives.

Airtimes for 30-minute special: