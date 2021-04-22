Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives installs solar power system to commemorate Earth Day

In commemoration of Earth Day on April 22, Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, one of Park Hotel Group’s flagship hotels, has announced the launch of its solar power system.

The power system will harness the solar energy using its newly installed panels to produce an estimated 478,080 kwh of clean energy for the resort annually. This initiative will significantly reduce the island resort’s carbon emissions, saving up to 150,000 litres of diesel fuel annually.

“Tapping on solar energy as an alternative to traditional sources underscores our commitment to our environment. For the future of travel and tourism, our move towards more responsible operations is good business. The best and most beautiful asset of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives is Mother Nature, so it is only in our interest to take care of it,” Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, said.

Accredited with Green Globe Standard for Responsible Tourism since last year, Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives continually looks for ways to be more sustainable in their operations.

The resort is guided by Park Hotel Group’s commitment to positively impacting the people in the communities and the planet and has implemented several initiatives conserve and preserve the environment.

These efforts include producing their own drinking water, reduce plastics use on the island by eliminating the use of plastic straws and use only glass bottles, recycle water for watering the vegetation and planting a coral garden to revitalise the house reef.

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives also participates in Room For Trees, the Group’s sustainability initiative. For every booking made on the hotel website, a tree will be planted on the guest’s behalf.

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, is conveniently located a 20-minutes speedboat ride from Velana International Airport in Male, Maldives.

The resort is featuring 120 idyllic overwater villas, beach villas and a two-bedroom grand residence.

Guests can enjoy culinary delight from three different restaurants, a pampering experience at the award-winning overwater spa and various marine and watersports activities.

The resort is also a perfect place for families fully equipped with games and amusement at the Beach Club and Little Explore’s Kids Club.

For more information on the resort, please visit: https://www.parkhotelgroup.com/en/maldives/