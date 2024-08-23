Seamless summer travels with Qatar Airways new interline partnership with Maldivian

Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi, a Premium All-Inclusive resort, nestled in the North Malé Atoll, is not just a paradise for beach lovers and surf enthusiasts but also a culinary haven for food and drink lovers alike. The resort boasts five restaurants and four bars and offers a variety of dining experiences that celebrate both local and international flavours, creating a culinary journey for your taste buds.

Your culinary adventure begins at the Banyan Restaurant, where a wide array of dishes ranging from traditional Maldivian specialties to beloved western cuisines are served in a vibrant buffet style. The action kitchen, where chefs engage in live cooking, adds a dynamic touch to your dining experience, making every meal both a visual and gastronomic delight.

For a more refined dining experience, the Sunset Restaurant offers a breathtaking setting overlooking the island’s picturesque harbour. Here, you can savor an à la carte menu that features world-class delicacies from around the globe, making it the perfect venue for special occasions or a memorable evening meal. The restaurant serves a variety of sizzling dishes for dinner, including Lobster, Prawns, or Calamari, as well as a special Shark View Dinner. Ocean Villa residents enjoy exclusive access, while other guests can experience this culinary gem once during their stay.

The Indian Pavilion takes you on a flavourful journey through India’s vast and varied culinary landscape. Offering the best of North and South Indian cuisine, this restaurant brings together vibrant spices, aromatic flavours, and authentic preparation methods to create a dining experience that is both satisfying and memorable.

Lohis Wave adds another layer of flavour to the resort’s culinary offerings. Overlooking the Lohis surf break, one of the world’s premier left-hand surf points, and sheltered by coconut palms, this bar offers a serene setting where guests can watch surfers riding the waves during the season. Lohis Wave specialises in mouthwatering pizzas, perfect for a casual bite after a day of surfing or exploring the island whilst the Beach Grill serves up a variety of snacks, wraps, burgers, and salads during the day, making it a great spot for a light lunch. As the sun sets, the Beach Grill transforms into an evening venue offering a limited à la carte menu and snazzy cocktails, blending daytime relaxation with evening sophistication.

The Beach Grill Bar adds a casual yet vibrant touch to the island’s bar scene. During the day, it’s the perfect place to grab a quick snack, whether you are in the mood for wraps, burgers, or fresh salads. As the sun sets, it transforms into a lively evening destination, serving up an array of cocktails that perfectly complement the relaxed island vibes. It’s a great spot for winding down after a day of activities, offering a seamless blend of daytime relaxation and evening excitement.

For those who prefer poolside relaxation, Hiyala Bar is a must-visit. Located by the pool, it’s known for its invigorating cocktails and a wide selection of beverages, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic. The fresh breeze and laid-back atmosphere make it a perfect gathering spot for guests to socialize, share stories, and create lasting memories.

Meanwhile, Tiki Bar stands out as the resort’s hub of evening entertainment. With its vibrant energy and eclectic selection of signature cocktails and premium spirits, it comes alive with an electrifying DJ set, making it the ultimate venue for those looking to dance the night away under the stars. Together, these bars create a dynamic and diverse bar scene that enhances the overall guest experience at Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi.

Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi is more than just a tropical getaway; it’s a destination where food and beverages are celebrated in every form. Whether you are indulging in a lavish buffet, savouring exquisite fine dining, exploring diverse Indian cuisine, or sipping expertly crafted cocktails at one of the resort’s vibrant bars, every moment is a celebration of taste and island beauty. The resort boasts an impressive selection of over 75 varieties of wines, an extensive range of premium spirits, a variety of cocktails including 10 Adaaran specialty cocktails, and a selection of mocktails. What’s more? Your room’s mini bar is thoughtfully stocked with cans of beer, fruit juices and soft drinks, chocolates, milk, all replenished daily.