News
Seamless summer travels with Qatar Airways new interline partnership with Maldivian
Qatar Airways is elevating travel experiences to the Maldives through its new interline partnership with Maldivian, the national carrier of the Maldives, providing passengers the option to book both Qatar Airways and Maldivian flights on qatarairways.com.
Travellers planning their holidays at one of the Maldives’ beautiful islands can now incorporate both their Qatar Airways and Maldivian flights in one booking. Once Qatar Airways passengers arrive to Velana International Airport, they will be guided to the domestic terminal for their Maldivian flight.
Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said: “We, at Qatar Airways, continue to expand our services to provide our passengers with innovative and inviting travel experiences. With our latest Maldivian interline partnership, we look forward to seeing our passengers enjoy a smooth start to their holidays, as well as benefit from the plethora of new travel benefits. We are proud to offer the option of a seamless process, allowing passengers to book one ticket that includes both their Qatar Airways flight to Male, and the connecting Maldivian flight to their beachside getaway.”
Maldivian Chief Commercial Officer, Ismail Amrah Umar, said: “We are thrilled to announce our interline partnership with Qatar airways, through which our customers will experience smooth connectivity with international baggage allowance while traveling within our network of 17 destinations across Maldives. By offering more choice and enhanced access to our strong and growing route network, we aim to boost tourism to the Maldives, showcasing our pristine islands to travellers from around the world.”
The Qatar Airways and Maldivian partnership allows for more choice than ever, as well as providing competitive flight fares and co-ordinated flight schedules. With the new system boosting international connectivity, travellers will now have access to 17 domestic destinations in the Maldives, including Dharavandhoo, Faresmaathodaa, Funadhoo, Fuvahmulah, Gan, Hanimaadhoo, Ifuru, Kaadedhdhoo, Kadhdhoo, Kooddoo, Maafaru, Maavarulu, Madivaru, and Thimarafushi.
Maldivian is a domestic carrier in the Maldives that also serves the nearby destinations of Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka. Its fleet includes both seaplanes and wheelbase aircraft.
Qatar Airways, a benchmark for excellence in the industry, was recently voted Skytrax’s World’s Best Airline for an unprecedented eighth time and operates to over 170 destinations worldwide. The award-winning airline currently serves the route to Male with daily services.
Island gastronomy: Exploring restaurant, bar experiences at Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi
Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi, a Premium All-Inclusive resort, nestled in the North Malé Atoll, is not just a paradise for beach lovers and surf enthusiasts but also a culinary haven for food and drink lovers alike. The resort boasts five restaurants and four bars and offers a variety of dining experiences that celebrate both local and international flavours, creating a culinary journey for your taste buds.
Your culinary adventure begins at the Banyan Restaurant, where a wide array of dishes ranging from traditional Maldivian specialties to beloved western cuisines are served in a vibrant buffet style. The action kitchen, where chefs engage in live cooking, adds a dynamic touch to your dining experience, making every meal both a visual and gastronomic delight.
For a more refined dining experience, the Sunset Restaurant offers a breathtaking setting overlooking the island’s picturesque harbour. Here, you can savor an à la carte menu that features world-class delicacies from around the globe, making it the perfect venue for special occasions or a memorable evening meal. The restaurant serves a variety of sizzling dishes for dinner, including Lobster, Prawns, or Calamari, as well as a special Shark View Dinner. Ocean Villa residents enjoy exclusive access, while other guests can experience this culinary gem once during their stay.
The Indian Pavilion takes you on a flavourful journey through India’s vast and varied culinary landscape. Offering the best of North and South Indian cuisine, this restaurant brings together vibrant spices, aromatic flavours, and authentic preparation methods to create a dining experience that is both satisfying and memorable.
Lohis Wave adds another layer of flavour to the resort’s culinary offerings. Overlooking the Lohis surf break, one of the world’s premier left-hand surf points, and sheltered by coconut palms, this bar offers a serene setting where guests can watch surfers riding the waves during the season. Lohis Wave specialises in mouthwatering pizzas, perfect for a casual bite after a day of surfing or exploring the island whilst the Beach Grill serves up a variety of snacks, wraps, burgers, and salads during the day, making it a great spot for a light lunch. As the sun sets, the Beach Grill transforms into an evening venue offering a limited à la carte menu and snazzy cocktails, blending daytime relaxation with evening sophistication.
The Beach Grill Bar adds a casual yet vibrant touch to the island’s bar scene. During the day, it’s the perfect place to grab a quick snack, whether you are in the mood for wraps, burgers, or fresh salads. As the sun sets, it transforms into a lively evening destination, serving up an array of cocktails that perfectly complement the relaxed island vibes. It’s a great spot for winding down after a day of activities, offering a seamless blend of daytime relaxation and evening excitement.
For those who prefer poolside relaxation, Hiyala Bar is a must-visit. Located by the pool, it’s known for its invigorating cocktails and a wide selection of beverages, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic. The fresh breeze and laid-back atmosphere make it a perfect gathering spot for guests to socialize, share stories, and create lasting memories.
Meanwhile, Tiki Bar stands out as the resort’s hub of evening entertainment. With its vibrant energy and eclectic selection of signature cocktails and premium spirits, it comes alive with an electrifying DJ set, making it the ultimate venue for those looking to dance the night away under the stars. Together, these bars create a dynamic and diverse bar scene that enhances the overall guest experience at Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi.
Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi is more than just a tropical getaway; it’s a destination where food and beverages are celebrated in every form. Whether you are indulging in a lavish buffet, savouring exquisite fine dining, exploring diverse Indian cuisine, or sipping expertly crafted cocktails at one of the resort’s vibrant bars, every moment is a celebration of taste and island beauty. The resort boasts an impressive selection of over 75 varieties of wines, an extensive range of premium spirits, a variety of cocktails including 10 Adaaran specialty cocktails, and a selection of mocktails. What’s more? Your room’s mini bar is thoughtfully stocked with cans of beer, fruit juices and soft drinks, chocolates, milk, all replenished daily.
Family
Kuda Villingili Resort to host exciting Halloween celebration featuring The Addams Family
Kuda Villingili Resort, Maldives, known for its family friendly accommodations and unforgettable experiences, has announced its upcoming Halloween 2024 event, “The Addams Family Kooky Tales.” Embark on a spine-chilling journey at Kuda Villingili Resort alongside the beloved and quirky family from October 27 to October 31, 2024. Guests are invited to immerse in the mysterious realm of The Addams Family, where they can fully embrace the haunting ambiance and take part in the exhilarating celebrations!
Halloween, a celebration embraced worldwide for its playful spookiness and creative costumes, takes on a unique twist at Kuda Villingili Resort. This year, the resort will provide families with a truly memorable experience with thoughtfully selected activities that blend the captivating allure of The Addams Family with a hint of spine-chilling thrill.
On October 30, 2024 guests are invited for a special event at The Bar where the resort’s talented mixologists have crafted a selection of halloween inspired cocktails to be enjoyed during the sunset hours from 1730 hrs to 1830 hrs. October 31st, 2024 Halloween Night is a special Halloween Dinner night where guests can indulge in the bone-chilling atmosphere and delectably eerie delights prepared by the resorts talented culinary team. To cap off everyone’s favourite night of the year, The Bar will be hosting a very special DJ dance night with the resident DJ starting at 2230 hrs. The Addams Family and Kuda Villingili team are excitedly anticipating a night filled with spooky charm and refined hospitality.
Exciting news at Kuda Fiyo Kids Club: A captivating lineup of craft sessions, games, and themed activities is guaranteed to delight and engage our young guests. The Kuda Fiyo Kids Club is preparing for an exciting and immersive experience as it transforms into the iconic Addams Family mansion for a full week. During this spine-tingling event, children can anticipate a variety of fun-filled activities and exhilarating experiences. Guests at the resort will be immersed in a captivating selection of crafts, games, and an ambiance of eerie sophistication.
Take a look at the Halloween celebrations brochure to discover all the Halloween excitement with the Addams family here.
Food
One&Only Reethi Rah announces culinary art series with Michelin-star chefs
The all-villa resort One&Only Reethi Rah has announced its Culinary Art Series that will run until the end of this year. From searing chillies to the freshest lobsters and salmon en croute, the hottest Michelin-star chefs will showcase the diversity and regionality of their cuisine with the culinary pop-ups on the island. Until December 2024, a different chef will take the reins almost every month, creating a sustainably sourced menu perfumed with the finest ingredients.
August
Meet the celebrated chef behind Ossiano, Dubai’s leading progressive one Michelin-star signature dining restaurant. Experience a palate that pays homage to the riches of the ocean and coastal land and discover Chef Gregoire Berger’s visionary and artistic approach through exclusive dining experiences at Earth and Botanica.
24-25 August at Earth and Botanica restaurants; from US$130 per person (food only).
October
An exciting lineup of culinary masters continues with Chef Andrew Walsh, the founder of Cure in Singapore, a revolutionary Michelin-star restaurant, that introduces global influences and modern cooking techniques. Chef Andrew will take over the menu at Fire Restaurant and host an exclusive 4-hands dinner on the beach.
9-11 October at Fire and Sunrise Beach; from US$145 per person (food only).
December
Chef Mauro Colagreco, the owner of the world’s best restaurant Mirazur in Singapore, will host a series of exclusive culinary pop-ups on the island. Hailing from Buenos Aires, Chef Mauro’s style showcases a fusion of his Italian-Argentine heritage, his French culinary training, and a dedicated commitment to using sustainable ingredients. His innovative approach to fine dining brings together exceptional culinary skills with traditional, beloved flavours.
For bookings, please call +960 664 8800 or email: reservations@oneandonlyreethirah.com.
