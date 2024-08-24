Alila Kothaifaru Maldives joins Hyatt Elevate programme: Empowering employees to reach new heights

Alila Kothaifaru Maldives has announced its participation in Hyatt’s innovative Elevate programme, a transformative initiative designed to empower and support employees in their personal and professional growth. This programme aligns seamlessly with Alila’s commitment to cultivating a culture of excellence and continuous improvement, ensuring that team members have the tools and resources they need to excel in their careers.

The Elevate programme offers a comprehensive suite of resources, including mentorship opportunities, professional development workshops, wellness initiatives, and access to tailored training programs. By fostering an environment of support and encouragement, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives aims to inspire employees to take charge of their career journeys and realise their full potential.

“We believe that investing in our employees is essential to our success as a resort,” said Director of HR Rif-aath Fareed at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “Participating in the Elevate programme underscores our commitment to nurturing talent and providing our team members with the resources they need to thrive. By empowering our employees to grow both personally and professionally, we are building a stronger, more engaged workforce that can deliver exceptional service to our guests.”

As part of the Elevate programme, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives has appointed Elevate Champions Abdul Salam Ahmed, Front Office Assistant Manager, and Ali Nisham, Restaurant Assistant Manager. Their dedication and exceptional performance have set a remarkable standard within the team. Both Abdul Salam and Ali have consistently gone above and beyond in their roles, exemplifying outstanding service and commitment to guests. These champions will serve as mentors and advocates for their peers, guiding them through the programme, sharing their experiences, and fostering a culture of collaboration and support.

“We are thrilled to join the Elevate programme and see how it will enhance our workplace,” said Thomas Weber, General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “By creating a platform for growth and connection, we are not only enriching the employee experience but also ensuring we provide the highest level of service to our guests. Our Elevate Champions, Abdul Salam and Ali Nisham, will be instrumental in this journey, and we look forward to the positive impact they will have on our teams. Their exceptional dedication truly embodies the values of Alila.”

The Elevate programme reflects Hyatt’s core values of empathy, integrity, respect, and inclusivity. By promoting a culture that encourages continuous learning and development, Hyatt and Alila Kothaifaru Maldives aim to attract and retain top talent while fostering a sense of belonging among employees.

As Alila Kothaifaru Maldives embarks on this exciting journey, the resort remains dedicated to creating a work environment where every employee feels valued and empowered to reach their full potential.