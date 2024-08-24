Food
Heritance Aarah: Dive into Maldives’ iconic floating breakfast trend
Heritance Aarah, a premier all-inclusive resort nestled in the Raa Atoll, a 40-minute scenic seaplane ride away from Male, offers an exceptional blend of opulence and tranquility. As a top-tier destination, it caters to those seeking a refined and peaceful retreat. Among its many distinguished culinary experiences, the floating breakfast stands out as a truly unique and indulgent way to begin your day.
Imagine starting your morning by lounging in your in-suite private lap pool, basking in the first rays of sunlight, while enjoying a breakfast spread that feels truly special. At Heritance Aarah, the floating breakfast experience pairs gourmet delights crafted by Culinary Olympians and award-winning culinary artists, coupled with stunning views, creating an immersive and serene way to enjoy your meal.
The American Floating Breakfast: A Hearty Start
For those who enjoy a traditional American breakfast, the American Floating Breakfast offers a delightful start to your day. Begin with a choice of freshly squeezed juices pineapple, orange, mixed fruit, or watermelon. Enjoy freshly baked viennoiseries and a charcuterie platter featuring assorted cheeses. Choose from a variety of cereals with almond or fresh milk, and select from a range of eggs, including omellets or fried eggs, paired with your choice of sausage and bacon. The breakfast also includes three slices of toast rye, sourdough, white, or multigrain served with butter, jams, and honey. Treat yourself to waffles topped with maple syrup, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, nuts, and berry compote. Complete your meal with freshly brewed coffee, tea, or hot chocolate. For an extra touch, a bottle of Champagne can be added to elevate the experience.
The Healthy Floating Breakfast: Nourishing Delights
For a lighter, health-conscious option, the Healthy Floating Breakfast offers a refreshing start to your day. Sip on invigorating fruit smoothies in banana, mango, or berry flavours, while enjoying a baker’s basket of chocolate croissants, fruit danish, and toast. Delight in Swiss muesli served with orange, banana, honey, and dried fruit. Indulge in smoked salmon accompanied by guacamole and capers or savour the classic Egg Benedict with poached eggs and chicken ham. Pancakes with berry coulis, whipped cream, and roasted nuts round out this wholesome breakfast. Enjoy freshly brewed coffee or hot chocolate, and if desired, add a bottle of Bollinger Champagne for a special touch.
The Sri Lankan Floating Breakfast: A Taste of Tradition
Embark on a flavourful journey with the Sri Lankan Floating Breakfast, celebrating authentic Sri Lankan cuisine. Start with young coconut and green herbal porridge (known as kola kenda) sweetened with jaggery. Enjoy traditional coconut roti or milk rice accompanied by fish ambulthiyal, dhal curry, seeni sambal, katta sambal, and pol sambal. A tempered boiled chickpea served in a half coconut shell adds an authentic touch. Relish coconut pancakes drizzled with kithul treacle, and finish with freshly carved tropical fruits. Complement your meal with tea, either with milk or plain ginger tea, and experience the essence of Sri Lanka in a serene floating setting.
The Russian Floating Breakfast: A Gourmet Journey
Immerse yourself in Russian culinary traditions with the Russian Floating Breakfast. Start with buckwheat porridge and a selection of fresh juices. Choose from poached, omelet, or fried eggs, paired with your choice of chicken or beef sausages and bacon. Enjoy rosti potatoes and rye bread topped with smoked salmon open sandwiches garnished with pickles, avocado, tomato, and jalapeno. Fresh fruit and pancakes with chocolate sauce complete this indulgent breakfast. Sip on tea or coffee while floating serenely over tranquil waters.
The Chinese Floating Breakfast: A Culinary Voyage
Experience the rich flavours of China with the Chinese Floating Breakfast. Begin with a selection of fresh juices and rice kanji, flavoured with soya sauce, Chinese black vinegar, spring onion, prawns, and fish. Delight in assorted dim sum with chili soya and sweet chili sauce and choose from fried or boiled eggs. Savour stir-fry egg noodles, sausages, bacon, and hash brown potatoes. Fresh fruits and a choice of tea or coffee add the final touches to this delightful floating breakfast, offering a charming culinary journey in a tranquil water setting.
The Indian Floating Breakfast: Spices and Flavors to Begin Your Day
For a vibrant and flavourful experience, the Indian Floating Breakfast offers a rich array of traditional dishes. Enjoy a mint sweet lassi alongside a selection of fresh juices. Indulge in dosas, poori, aloo paratha, and upma, complemented by sambar, aloo bhaji, red and green chutneys, coconut chutney, curd, pickle, and chili & onion. Fresh fruits and Indian masala tea complete this aromatic breakfast, providing an immersive culinary experience while you float serenely on the water.
In addition to its remarkable floating breakfast experiences, Heritance Aarah offers a diverse culinary experience. The resort boasts seven diverse restaurants and five bars, each offering a unique culinary experience. The resort’s all-day dine-around concept makes it the ultimate culinary destination in the Maldives. Guests can embark on a gastronomic journey with an extensive selection of global cuisines, from Asian delicacies and fusion dishes blending Sri Lankan and Maldivian flavors to vibrant street food from Tokyo and Bangkok, and sophisticated Mediterranean and French-inspired fare. This diverse offering is complemented by a premium collection of over 30 unique cocktails at each bar and over 80 premium spirits, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable dining experience throughout your stay.
Food
One&Only Reethi Rah announces culinary art series with Michelin-star chefs
The all-villa resort One&Only Reethi Rah has announced its Culinary Art Series that will run until the end of this year. From searing chillies to the freshest lobsters and salmon en croute, the hottest Michelin-star chefs will showcase the diversity and regionality of their cuisine with the culinary pop-ups on the island. Until December 2024, a different chef will take the reins almost every month, creating a sustainably sourced menu perfumed with the finest ingredients.
August
Meet the celebrated chef behind Ossiano, Dubai’s leading progressive one Michelin-star signature dining restaurant. Experience a palate that pays homage to the riches of the ocean and coastal land and discover Chef Gregoire Berger’s visionary and artistic approach through exclusive dining experiences at Earth and Botanica.
24-25 August at Earth and Botanica restaurants; from US$130 per person (food only).
October
An exciting lineup of culinary masters continues with Chef Andrew Walsh, the founder of Cure in Singapore, a revolutionary Michelin-star restaurant, that introduces global influences and modern cooking techniques. Chef Andrew will take over the menu at Fire Restaurant and host an exclusive 4-hands dinner on the beach.
9-11 October at Fire and Sunrise Beach; from US$145 per person (food only).
December
Chef Mauro Colagreco, the owner of the world’s best restaurant Mirazur in Singapore, will host a series of exclusive culinary pop-ups on the island. Hailing from Buenos Aires, Chef Mauro’s style showcases a fusion of his Italian-Argentine heritage, his French culinary training, and a dedicated commitment to using sustainable ingredients. His innovative approach to fine dining brings together exceptional culinary skills with traditional, beloved flavours.
For bookings, please call +960 664 8800 or email: reservations@oneandonlyreethirah.com.
Cooking
The St. Regis Maldives welcomes Chef Dharshan Munidasa of Ministry of Crab for culinary experience
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, an oasis of luxury on a private natural island, has announced a once-in-a-lifetime gastronomic journey in collaboration with renowned Chef Dharshan Munidasa of Ministry of Crab, exclusively for Marriott Bonvoy members. Through the specially curated Marriott Bonvoy Moments, members can bid to win a five-night stay for two from October 1-6, 2024. This exclusive package includes a private six-course dinner curated by Chef Munidasa at Decanter, the resort’s award-winning underground wine cellar. Guests will also enjoy an exquisite retreat in a stunning Beach Villa with a private pool, a sunset champagne sabering ritual at the iconic Whale Bar, a signature spa treatment, and a rejuvenating Blue Hole hydrotherapy pool experience at Iridium Spa.
Sri Lanka’s most celebrated chef-restaurateur, Darshan Munidasa, is renowned for his culinary prowess and creativity. As the visionary behind Nihonbashi and Ministry of Crab, Chef Munidasa has redefined the dining landscape in Sri Lanka. Both of his restaurants have earned the distinction of being ranked on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants List, showcasing his exceptional talent and commitment to quality. Chef Munidasa’s global expansion of Ministry of Crab includes locations in Shanghai, Chengdu, Mumbai, the Maldives, Bangkok, and Singapore, further cementing his status as a leading figure in the gastronomic world.
On October 2, the lucky bid winner can revel in an extraordinary dining experience that showcases Chef Munidasa’s daring flavors and innovative approach to seafood. The tantalising menu, paired with premium sake and wine, will feature signature dishes from Ministry of Crab, including Baked Crab, Crab Liver Pâté, Garlic Chili Crab, Black Pepper Crab, Garlic Chili Prawn, and Coconut Crème Brûlée. Guests will have the rare opportunity to explore the unique pairing of sake with spicy and peppery dishes, highlighting the versatility of sake beyond traditional Japanese cuisine. This experience pays homage to Chef Munidasa’s Japanese heritage while demonstrating the harmony between sake and bold flavours.
Additionally, Orientale will host a special dinner event on October 1, open to all guests, featuring a degustation menu paired with premium sake and wine. These pairings will be expertly selected by guest sommelier Kamal Malik, a Certified Sake Sommelier and the first Indian to earn the prestigious Master Sommelier title from the Court of Master Sommeliers. Malik will guide guests through an exceptional tasting journey.
Marriott Bonvoy members are invited to bid for a chance to savour Chef Munidasa’s culinary creations while enjoying the luxurious surroundings of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort.
For more information and to enter the bidding, visit: moments.marriottbonvoy.com.
Cooking
Essence of Emirati cuisine with Chef Sumaya Obaid at Nova Maldives
Nova Maldives has unveiled the much-anticipated guest appearance of the distinguished Emirati Chef Sumaya Obaid, from the 7th to the 11th of September, 2024. Known for her innovative fusion of traditional Arabian flavours with global culinary arts, Chef Sumaya is set to offer an unparalleled dining experience within the enchanting backdrop of Nova’s island haven.
While Emirati cuisine may still be in the process of gaining widespread global recognition, this exclusive event offers guests a rare chance to engage in immersive cooking classes led by Chef Sumaya. From morning cooking sessions transitioning into delightful lunches to live cooking demonstrations showcasing her culinary finesse, attendees are promised a captivating culinary expedition.
Emirati cuisine, deeply anchored in Bedouin traditions, serves as a delectable gateway to the region’s rich tapestry of history and culinary diversity, blending aromatic spices of India, fragrant herbs of Persia into a harmonious feast for the senses.
Chef Sumaya Obaid, shares, “Bringing the essence of Emirati cuisine to the serene shores of Nova, and intertwining it with the island’s breathtaking beauty, is a thrilling venture. It’s about more than just food; it’s about storytelling, tradition, sharing a piece of my heritage and introducing it to a broader audience.”
Abdulla Aboobakuru, General Manager of Nova Maldives, adds, “Hosting Chef Sumaya at Nova is a momentous occasion for us. It reflects our commitment to offering our guests extraordinary experiences that resonate on a personal level, and there’s no doubt Chef Sumaya’s presence will enchant our guests’ palates and hearts.”
The event’s highlight is undoubtedly the special beachside dinner under the stars, where Chef Sumaya will showcase her meticulously designed signature menu, promising a dining experience that’s as memorable as it is mouth-watering. Beyond her exceptional culinary skills, Chef Sumaya is a passionate advocate for culinary innovation and supporting women entrepreneurs globally through her work as a Nestle ambassador, earning her recognition and admiration across various platforms such as ‘Sabah Aldar’ on Abu Dhabi TV, MBC Arabia, and Fatafeat’s YouTube channel.
For further details on Chef Sumaya Obaid’s visit and to immerse yourself in the gastronomic delights at Nova, please visit nova-maldives.com or reach out to our reservations team at +960 6688777 / reservations@nova-maldives.com.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort completes solar initiative
-
News4 days ago
Qatar Airways to boost Maldives flight frequency in December
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Get ready to groove: Oaga Art Resort brings Sri Lankan sensation ‘The Soul’
-
News1 week ago
JOALI BEING invites multigenerational travellers to join exciting weekend of wellbeing experiences
-
Business6 days ago
UK campaign to promote Addu tourism: Minister highlights heritage, branding at Destination Addu 2024
-
Drink1 week ago
Let Champagne moments inspire you at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO
-
Cooking1 week ago
Essence of Emirati cuisine with Chef Sumaya Obaid at Nova Maldives
-
News5 days ago
Minor expands presence in Maldives with new NH Hotels resort at Kuda Rah