Lily Beach, Hideaway to celebrate Global Wellness Day
Lily Hotels has announced the upcoming plans to celebrate Global Wellness Day on June 8th, featuring a variety of wellness activities at both Lily Beach Resort & Spa and Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa.
At Hideaway, the festivities will continue for three consecutive days. The experiences will be enhanced by the presence of visiting practitioner Naga Healing, a renowned local sound therapy healer. Guests can immerse themselves in a holistic wellness experience starting on June 8th with morning meditation, pranayama breathing exercises, Aqua Zumba, and a round of golf. The day will conclude with a blissful sound therapy session using Tibetan bowls, guided by Naga Healing.
On June 9th, the wellness journey continues with a primal flow workout and high-intensity Tabata session in the morning. Guests can then participate in a friendly water sports competition. As the sun sets, a healthy cooking class will take place, followed by another sound healing session. The celebration wraps up on June 10th with Hatha yoga, aerobics, beach volleyball, and a final sound therapy session led by Naga Healing. In addition to these scheduled events, Hideaway offers special packages for 3-day, 5-day, or private yoga classes for guests seeking an extended wellness experience in the Maldives.
Rest assured when it comes to Wellness and Fitness there is no other resort in the Maldives who does both with endless array of experiences from multitudes of Sports, Excellent New Gym, Expert Ayurvedic and Balinese Treatments at the Spa, and ample space for active guests to run or bike around and explore in the large island. Throughout the Global Wellness Day activities our two main instructors for Wellness – Athul for Yoga and Kranti for Fitness will be on hand to answer any questions and guide guests on their fitness and wellness journey.
Meanwhile, at Lily Beach in South Ari Atoll, guests can enjoy a comprehensive wellness extravaganza on June 8th, beginning with walking meditation and greeting the sunrise with yoga. The day’s activities include a kayaking competition, kids’ yoga sessions, and a cocktail hour for adults.
Lily Beach has also organised a Beach Cleaning activity on the day as well where guests also can get involved as a cathartic activity to mentally refresh oneself by doing some good for the environment. In addition to that there will be a relaxing Crystal Singing Bowl sound bath performance conducted by our talented Yoga Instructor Jelena the following day.
For those seeking deeper connection and inner peace, Lily Beach unveils a transformative Yoga Retreats Package available in the summer months of June and September. Under the guidance of seasoned instructor, embark on a personalised yoga journey, exploring diverse styles and practices meticulously crafted to suit each guest’s individual needs. Whether one is a seasoned practitioner or a curious beginner, our sessions promise to nurture body, mind, and spirit, leaving the participants feeling refreshed and renewed.
Join the resorts in celebrating Global Wellness Day and events happening in lieu of it and take part in a series of activities designed to rejuvenate the body, mind, and spirit.
View the Global Wellness Day 2024 programme for Lily Beach here. View the Yoga Retreats Package 2024 for Lily Beach here. View the Global Wellness Day 2024 programme for Hideaway here
Discover captivating Eid celebrations at Patina Maldives
Nestled within the North Male’ atoll, Patina Maldives offers a haven of inspiration where guests can explore art, nature, community, and connection. In celebration of Eid Al-Adha, Patina invites guests to indulge in joyous festivities amidst the breathtaking landscapes of the island. As a sanctuary where every moment is crafted to perfection, Patina Maldives promises an unforgettable Eid celebration filled with culinary delights, cultural immersion, and family fun.
Savor Shisha Delights and Culinary Excellence
At Fari Beach Club, guests are invited to embark on a sensory journey, where the shisha oasis awaits with exotic flavours and soulful tunes. Indulge in the mesmerising beachfront setting on selective dates, including June 15, 16, 18, 19, and 20, as the shisha bliss unfolds.
For those enchanted by celestial wonders, a special evening of shisha awaits at the Stargazing Pier on June 17. Immerse yourself in an experience of delights amidst delectable canapé and live entertainment by the shore.
On June 18, guests are invited to partake in a grand Eid celebration dinner at Portico. Savour exquisite cuisine, accompanied by the enchanting melodies of a 5-piece band and oud player. It promises to be a culinary journey curated to create unforgettable memories of an island Eid celebration.
Family Fun and Creative Adventures
Explore an array of family-friendly activities against the breathtaking island backdrop of Patina Maldives. From the exhilarating island-wide challenge of the Amazing Race to the spirited competition of the Padel Tennis Tournament, there’s something for every member of the family.
Put your creativity to the test at The Clay Studio, where guests of all ages are invited to partake in pottery classes, hand-building experiences, and a variety of specialty workshops to craft their own artistic masterpieces.
This Eid, immerse yourself in a journey of belonging at Patina Maldives, where the resort resonates with the rhythms of its guests, adapting to their individual preferences and embracing evolving lifestyles. Enjoy the enchanting festivities of Eid amidst the unparalleled luxury and natural beauty of Patina Maldives, creating cherished memories with your loved ones.
Dive into essence of Emirati cuisine with Chef Sumaya Obaid at Nova Maldives this July
Nova Maldives has unveilled the much-anticipated guest appearance of the distinguished Emirati Chef Sumaya Obaid, from the 27th to the 31st of July, 2024. Known for her innovative fusion of traditional Arabian flavours with global culinary arts, Chef Sumaya is set to offer an unparalleled dining experience within the enchanting backdrop of Nova’s island haven.
While Emirati cuisine may still be in the process of gaining widespread global recognition, this exclusive event offers guests a rare chance to engage in immersive cooking classes led by Chef Sumaya. From morning cooking sessions transitioning into delightful lunches to live cooking demonstrations showcasing her culinary finesse, attendees are promised a captivating culinary expedition.
Emirati cuisine, deeply anchored in Bedouin traditions, serves as a delectable gateway to the region’s rich tapestry of history and culinary diversity, blending aromatic spices of India, fragrant herbs of Persia into a harmonious feast for the senses.
Chef Sumaya Obaid, shares, “Bringing the essence of Emirati cuisine to the serene shores of Nova, and intertwining it with the island’s breathtaking beauty, is a thrilling venture. It’s about more than just food; it’s about storytelling, tradition, sharing a piece of my heritage and introducing it to a broader audience.”
Abdulla Aboobakuru, General Manager of Nova Maldives, adds, “Hosting Chef Sumaya at Nova is a momentous occasion for us. It reflects our commitment to offering our guests extraordinary experiences that resonate on a personal level, and there’s no doubt Chef Sumaya’s presence will enchant our guests’ palates and hearts.”
The event’s highlight is undoubtedly the special beachside dinner under the stars, where Chef Sumaya will showcase her meticulously designed signature menu, promising a dining experience that’s as memorable as it is mouth-watering. Beyond her exceptional culinary skills, Chef Sumaya is a passionate advocate for culinary innovation and supporting women entrepreneurs globally through her work as a Nestle ambassador, earning her recognition and admiration across various platforms such as ‘Sabah Aldar’ on Abu Dhabi TV, MBC Arabia, and Fatafeat’s YouTube channel.
For further details on booking your stay during Chef Sumaya Obaid’s visit and to immerse yourself in the gastronomic delights at Nova, please visit our website https://nova-maldives.com/ or reach out to our reservations team at reservations@nova-maldives.com.
ELE|NA Spa celebrates World Environment Day with Gold, Silver awards for sustainable operations
ELE|NA Spa has announced its prestigious recognition by the Sustainable Wellness Organisation, receiving the Gold Award for Sustainable Spa Operations at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, OBLU NATURE Helengeli By Sentido, OBLU SELECT Sangeli, and VARU By Atmosphere, along with the Silver Award for OBLU SELECT Lobigili and OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi.
This announcement comes on World Environment Day, a significant occasion spearheaded by the UN Environment Programme, one of Sustainable Wellness Partners. This year’s theme, “Ecosystem Restoration,” underscores the critical importance of environmental stewardship and sustainability, values that align perfectly with our ongoing initiatives.
Heidi Grimwood, Vice President of ELE|NA Spa, commented on the accolade: “This Gold Award is a testament to the unwavering dedication and tireless efforts of our team members across all properties. Each of our spas has appointed a Sustainable Ambassador who is constantly bringing new projects to life every month, ensuring that our sustainability efforts are continuously evolving and making a real impact. This recognition highlights our commitment to creating an eco-friendly and sustainable environment for our guests and staff alike.”
ELE|NA Spa’s recognition with the Gold and Silver Awards is a reflection of its comprehensive approach to sustainability. Each spa under the ELE|NA Spa brand has a dedicated Sustainable Ambassador responsible for introducing and overseeing new eco-friendly projects on a monthly basis. These initiatives include reducing waste, conserving water, and utilizing sustainable products and energy sources.
The Sustainable Ambassadors also conduct sustainable workshops for guests, teaching them how to make sustainable snacks, home essentials, and skincare products. These workshops provide valuable knowledge and practical skills, empowering guests to incorporate sustainable practices into their daily lives. By engaging guests in these hands-on activities, ELE|NA Spa extends its commitment to sustainability beyond its operational practices, fostering a culture of environmental responsibility among its clientele.
The efforts of ELE|NA Spa are not only limited to operational practices but also extend to educating guests and staff about the importance of sustainability. This dual approach ensures that everyone involved with ELE|NA Spa is part of the journey towards a greener future.
Heidi Grimwood highlighted the significant role that each team member plays in achieving these sustainability goals. The collaborative effort of staff, guests, and the broader community is essential in driving the positive changes needed to protect the environment. By continuously evolving their practices and setting new sustainability benchmarks, ELE|NA Spa is leading the way in the wellness industry.
The recognition from the Sustainable Wellness Organisation on World Environment Day serves as a powerful reminder of the impact that dedicated sustainability efforts can have. ELE|NA Spa remains committed to fostering a culture of environmental responsibility, ensuring that their operations contribute positively to the planet’s health and well-being.
ELE I NA is an acronym for Elements of Nature, which refers to the five elemental forces of nature – Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal, and Water, helps in healing as these energies flow all around and within every individual. Offering bespoke wellness journeys under the “Wellness Your Way” program, itineraries are designed specifically for the guests’ individual needs, highlighting holistic treatments, alternative health therapies, and gourmet plant-based cuisine throughout the all-inclusive vacation. At ELE|NA, guests embark on a holistic journey of wellness, healing, and relaxation, feeling rejuvenated and refreshed as a result of life-changing experiences, where local healing traditions are combined with international beauty and spa treatments to provide a one-of-a-kind experience.
