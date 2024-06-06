Lily Beach, Hideaway to celebrate Global Wellness Day

Lily Hotels has announced the upcoming plans to celebrate Global Wellness Day on June 8th, featuring a variety of wellness activities at both Lily Beach Resort & Spa and Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa.

At Hideaway, the festivities will continue for three consecutive days. The experiences will be enhanced by the presence of visiting practitioner Naga Healing, a renowned local sound therapy healer. Guests can immerse themselves in a holistic wellness experience starting on June 8th with morning meditation, pranayama breathing exercises, Aqua Zumba, and a round of golf. The day will conclude with a blissful sound therapy session using Tibetan bowls, guided by Naga Healing.

On June 9th, the wellness journey continues with a primal flow workout and high-intensity Tabata session in the morning. Guests can then participate in a friendly water sports competition. As the sun sets, a healthy cooking class will take place, followed by another sound healing session. The celebration wraps up on June 10th with Hatha yoga, aerobics, beach volleyball, and a final sound therapy session led by Naga Healing. In addition to these scheduled events, Hideaway offers special packages for 3-day, 5-day, or private yoga classes for guests seeking an extended wellness experience in the Maldives.

Rest assured when it comes to Wellness and Fitness there is no other resort in the Maldives who does both with endless array of experiences from multitudes of Sports, Excellent New Gym, Expert Ayurvedic and Balinese Treatments at the Spa, and ample space for active guests to run or bike around and explore in the large island. Throughout the Global Wellness Day activities our two main instructors for Wellness – Athul for Yoga and Kranti for Fitness will be on hand to answer any questions and guide guests on their fitness and wellness journey.

Meanwhile, at Lily Beach in South Ari Atoll, guests can enjoy a comprehensive wellness extravaganza on June 8th, beginning with walking meditation and greeting the sunrise with yoga. The day’s activities include a kayaking competition, kids’ yoga sessions, and a cocktail hour for adults.

Lily Beach has also organised a Beach Cleaning activity on the day as well where guests also can get involved as a cathartic activity to mentally refresh oneself by doing some good for the environment. In addition to that there will be a relaxing Crystal Singing Bowl sound bath performance conducted by our talented Yoga Instructor Jelena the following day.

For those seeking deeper connection and inner peace, Lily Beach unveils a transformative Yoga Retreats Package available in the summer months of June and September. Under the guidance of seasoned instructor, embark on a personalised yoga journey, exploring diverse styles and practices meticulously crafted to suit each guest’s individual needs. Whether one is a seasoned practitioner or a curious beginner, our sessions promise to nurture body, mind, and spirit, leaving the participants feeling refreshed and renewed.

Join the resorts in celebrating Global Wellness Day and events happening in lieu of it and take part in a series of activities designed to rejuvenate the body, mind, and spirit.