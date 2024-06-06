Food
Dive into essence of Emirati cuisine with Chef Sumaya Obaid at Nova Maldives this July
Nova Maldives has unveilled the much-anticipated guest appearance of the distinguished Emirati Chef Sumaya Obaid, from the 27th to the 31st of July, 2024. Known for her innovative fusion of traditional Arabian flavours with global culinary arts, Chef Sumaya is set to offer an unparalleled dining experience within the enchanting backdrop of Nova’s island haven.
While Emirati cuisine may still be in the process of gaining widespread global recognition, this exclusive event offers guests a rare chance to engage in immersive cooking classes led by Chef Sumaya. From morning cooking sessions transitioning into delightful lunches to live cooking demonstrations showcasing her culinary finesse, attendees are promised a captivating culinary expedition.
Emirati cuisine, deeply anchored in Bedouin traditions, serves as a delectable gateway to the region’s rich tapestry of history and culinary diversity, blending aromatic spices of India, fragrant herbs of Persia into a harmonious feast for the senses.
Chef Sumaya Obaid, shares, “Bringing the essence of Emirati cuisine to the serene shores of Nova, and intertwining it with the island’s breathtaking beauty, is a thrilling venture. It’s about more than just food; it’s about storytelling, tradition, sharing a piece of my heritage and introducing it to a broader audience.”
Abdulla Aboobakuru, General Manager of Nova Maldives, adds, “Hosting Chef Sumaya at Nova is a momentous occasion for us. It reflects our commitment to offering our guests extraordinary experiences that resonate on a personal level, and there’s no doubt Chef Sumaya’s presence will enchant our guests’ palates and hearts.”
The event’s highlight is undoubtedly the special beachside dinner under the stars, where Chef Sumaya will showcase her meticulously designed signature menu, promising a dining experience that’s as memorable as it is mouth-watering. Beyond her exceptional culinary skills, Chef Sumaya is a passionate advocate for culinary innovation and supporting women entrepreneurs globally through her work as a Nestle ambassador, earning her recognition and admiration across various platforms such as ‘Sabah Aldar’ on Abu Dhabi TV, MBC Arabia, and Fatafeat’s YouTube channel.
For further details on booking your stay during Chef Sumaya Obaid’s visit and to immerse yourself in the gastronomic delights at Nova, please visit our website https://nova-maldives.com/ or reach out to our reservations team at reservations@nova-maldives.com.
Food
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi celebrates World Baking Day with collection of Chief Baker Mohamed Abdulla’s Croissanterie
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi celebrated World Baking Day on May 17, 2024, in style. Guests were treated to a delectable selection of freshly baked croissants, expertly crafted by the esteemed Chief Baker of the resort, Chef Mohamed Abdulla.
World Baking Day is cherished by baking enthusiasts all over the world, and Sun Siyam Iru Fushi went above and beyond to make this year’s celebration unforgettable. Guests at the resort were invited to enjoy a variety of meticulously prepared croissants, created by Chef Mohamed Abdulla and his team. Against the backdrop of the Maldives’ pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters, the event not only honoured the art of baking but also showcased the vibrant culinary scene at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi.
Chef Mohamed Abdulla, a local from Shaviyani Atoll who is known for his passion for perfection and innovative culinary creations, left no stone unturned in ensuring that each croissant was a masterpiece of flavour and texture. From classic butter croissants to unique savoury and sweet variations, every bite was a delightful symphony of taste sensations, leaving guests craving for more.
“We are delighted to have celebrated World Baking Day with such enthusiasm and creativity by our homegrown talent,” said Mr. Abdulla Atham, Resort Manager of Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. “Once again, Chef Mohamed Abdulla and his team have showcased their dedication in delivering exceptional Maldivian culinary experiences to our guests.”
The celebration of World Baking Day at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi was a testament to the resort’s commitment to culinary excellence and guest satisfaction. As a leading luxury resort in the Maldives, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi continues to captivate visitors with its unmatched hospitality, breathtaking surroundings, and world-class dining experiences.
Drink
Embark on culinary adventure with Ifuru Island Maldives’ new Social House Theme Nights
Ifuru Island Maldives has unveiled its latest culinary offering: Social House theme nights, inviting guests to indulge in a gastronomic journey inspired by the world’s oceans. Each night of the week, guests can immerse themselves in a feast of flavours, expertly curated to showcase the diverse cuisines found along the shores of the Indian Ocean, Mediterranean Sea, South China Sea, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Oceans, and beyond.
Monday: Indian Ocean Extravaganza
Kick-start the week with a celebration of Indian and African culinary traditions. Dive into a rich array of fragrant curries, from creamy butter chicken to spicy vindaloo, complemented by tantalising African delicacies such as peri peri chicken and bobotie.
Tuesday: Mediterranean Sea Delights
Transport your taste buds to the shores of the Mediterranean with an array of vibrant dishes bursting with freshness. Indulge in crisp Greek salads drizzled with olive oil, succulent grilled fish seasoned with aromatic herbs, and hearty Moroccan tangines brimming with tender meats and aromatic spices.
Wednesday: South China Sea Fusion
Experience the culinary melting pot of the South China Sea with an enticing fusion of flavors from Thailand, China, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Delight in the zesty tang of Thai green curry, the savoury satisfaction of Chinese dim sum, the fragrant aromas of Vietnamese pho, and the bold flavours of Filipino adobo.
Thursday: Pacific Ocean Fusion
Embark on a journey across the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean, where the culinary landscapes of Peru, Japan, Hawaii, and beyond converge. Sample the freshness of Peruvian ceviche, the artistry of Japanese sushi, the vibrancy of Hawaiian poke bowls, and the eclectic flavours of North American and Chilean cuisine.
Friday: Night of the Atlantic Oceans
Experience the best of the Atlantic Oceans with a sumptuous spread of hearty meats and traditional dishes from France, Argentina, Brazil, the UK, and Spain. Indulge in sizzling steaks from Argentina, tender coq au vin from France, feijoada from Brazil, comforting shepherd’s pie from the UK, and flavourful paella from Spain.
Saturday: International BBQ – White Party
Join us for a lively International BBQ featuring a white-themed party, where guests can indulge in a variety of grilled specialties from around the world, set against the backdrop of Ifuru Island’s breathtaking scenery. Indulge in an array of grilled delights from around the globe, from smoky American ribs and juicy Australian prawns to succulent South African braai and tender Argentine asado, all while dressed in your finest white attire.
Sunday: Maldivian & Seafood Extravaganza
Wind down the week with a leisurely afternoon by the pool, accompanied by a feast of Maldivian specialties and fresh seafood delights. Enjoy an array of freshly caught fish, grilled lobster, and savory tuna dishes, alongside traditional Maldivian favorites like mas huni and garudhiya.
“We are thrilled to introduce our Social House theme nights, offering guests a culinary voyage across the world’s oceans where guests can explore the vibrant tastes of the oceans without ever leaving the island,” said Rochelle Kilgariff, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives.
“Each evening promises a unique journey that celebrates the rich tapestry of flavors from around the world,” said the Executive Chef of Ifuru Island Maldives.
Food
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives invites chocolate lovers to savour sweetness on World Chocolate Day
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi invites chocolate lovers to embark on the ultimate cocoa adventure during World Chocolate Day on July 7th, 2024 while turning up the sweetness with a line-up of exclusive events featuring the Luchie Suguitan, the genius chocolatier and co-founder of Co-Chocolat, a premium chocolate maker based in Dubai.
The day’s festivities will include:
- Morning Event: Guests will kick start their day with a tantalizing Vegan Chocolate breakfast presentation at Iru restaurant, featuring a variety of delectable creations showcasing Co Chocolat’s artisanal expertise against the stunning Maldivian backdrop.
- Afternoon Event: In the afternoon, guests can join a Vegan Chocolate Cooking Class Demo Presentation with Luchie. Participants will learn to craft two signature desserts, from rich truffles to elegant soufflés, amidst the island’s picturesque scenery.
- Evening Event: As the sun sets, indulge in a Vegan Chocolate Dessert presentation during the dinner buffet at Iru restaurant. Luchie will showcase a selection of sumptuous chocolate delights, promising an unforgettable gastronomic experience under the stars.
Luchie Suguitan’s journey to co-founding Co-Chocolat with her sister Eman began with a quest for healthy chocolates. Disappointed by the lack of options during their travels, they ventured to the Philippines to study cacao farming. Their experience led to the establishment of OPM in 2016, supporting Filipino cacao farmers. Today, with the support of 42 impact investors from various countries, Luchie and Eman continue to champion fine cocoa and healthy chocolates through Co-Chocolat. Their dedication to sourcing premium ingredients and promoting sustainable farming practices has not only elevated the chocolate-making process but also created a community-driven brand focused on delivering exceptional taste and nutritional value. Co-Chocolat’s chocolates are crafted in micro-batches, ensuring each piece is a testament to quality and care. By sourcing beans from small-holding farmers who take pride in their produce, the brand not only supports local communities but also ensures the premium quality of its chocolates. With a commitment to transparency and traceability, Co-Chocolat invites consumers to not only indulge in delicious treats but also to support a sustainable and socially responsible chocolate-making process.
“We are thrilled to partner with Luchie Suguitan and Co Chocolat to celebrate World Chocolate Day in true Maldivian style,” said Abdulla Atham, Resort Manager at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. “This extraordinary event exemplifies our commitment to delivering exceptional culinary experiences that elevate the senses and create lasting memories for our guests.”
Don’t miss this unparalleled opportunity to embark on a chocolate-filled journey of discovery at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. Book your stay now and immerse yourself in the ultimate chocolate lover’s paradise amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives. For more information about the World Chocolate Day celebration or to book your stay please click here.
