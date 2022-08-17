The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli appoints new Executive Chef, Executive Sous Chef

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has appointed its new culinary leadership team to oversee the delightfully vast range of dining options at the finest address in the Maldives. Serving more than 20 years in the restaurant and hotel business, Executive Chef Andrea Montuori arrives with Michelin-level experience, exceptional leadership, organisation, and cooking skills that will elevate every culinary offering across the resort.

“Food is a central component of the St. Regis Maldives experience,” said Vincent Pauchon, general manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. “We know that every atoll has pristine beaches, crisp blue waters, and we enjoy the same weather – but nobody does food like we do. We have always said with confidence, that no matter your tastes, we have something will delight you during your stay. Chefs Montuori and Kulkarni are so well seasoned, bringing fresh ideas and even fresher ingredients to all our establishments. We are delighted to welcome them to our corner of the archipelago.”

During his two decades in the hospitality sector, Montuori has acquired the skills and experience to take the award-winning resort’s culinary institutions to the next level. His passion was honed through a series of tenures at iconic worldwide five-star luxury properties, including Hotel Hassler Roma, Hotel National, a Luxury Collection Hotel, La Réserve Genève Hotel, and One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives. Prior to The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, Montuori was Executive Chef at the five-star Kuda Villingili Resort, Baglioni Resort Maldives, and the Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz Malta.

Joining Andrea Montuori as Executive Sous Chef, Rahul Kulkarni, respectively, brings extensive culinary experience to the St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. Chef Kulkarni adds more than 15 years of extensive culinary experience to resort, following his time with a number of iconic properties. His experience includes The St. Regis Mauritius, Marriott Hotel Al Forsan in Abu Dhabi, Bulgari Hotel & Resorts in Dubai, La Ville Hotel and Suites in City Walk, Dubai, Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Hotel in Jordan, Constantine Marriott Hotel in Algeria, and Al Habtoor Collection Dubai.

In 2017, he was named “Middle East and Africa Rising Chef of the Year” and was also a recipient of the prestigious ACE awards for culinary excellence in the category of “Global Rising Chef of the Year” for Marriott International worldwide. Rahul has cooked for international dignitaries around the globe, including Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and numerous royal family members of the UAE.

Dining highlights at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort include Crust, a family-friendly pizzeria with fully customisable pizza pies, and Decanter, a discreet, subterranean restaurant with five-course dining and pairings courtesy of the head sommelier. Alternatively, relax with a cocktail at The Whale Bar while watching the sunset over the Indian Ocean, or wander inland and dine at Cargo, located among tropical gardens. For casual dining, enjoy a twist on everyday classics, including burgers and tacos, at Craft. Meanwhile signature restaurant, Alba, presents dishes inspired by locally sourced ingredients for a romantic, alfresco dining.