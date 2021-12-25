AirAsia resumes Thailand-Maldives flights

AirAsia has resumed operations on two direct international routes with inaugural flights from Bangkok Don Mueang to the Maldives starting on December 22.

The Don Mueang-Maldives sector has been registering a very healthy load factor average of over 85%, signifying strong pent up demand.

AirAsia will operate a twice a week service to the Maldives, with flights operating on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

As the airline welcomes guests onboard again for their year end holidays, AirAsia assures the most stringent health and safety measures are in place.

Maldives reopened its borders for tourists of all nationalities on July 15, 2020, with rigorous procedures in place to ensure the safety of tourists and tourism workers.

Tourists are required to fill an online health declaration form within 24 hours prior to their departure, as well as have a negative PCR test result, conducted 96 hours prior to their departure.

In order to strengthen the measures, the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine was initiated on February 1 with the government of Maldives set to provide free Covid-19 vaccines to all citizens and residents of the country in the upcoming months.

Visit Maldives together with the tourism ministry has also launched the “I’m Vaccinated” campaign in order to share a positive message regarding the vaccination of staff working in the tourism sector as well as promoting the initiatives undertaken to ensure the Maldives remains one of the safest destinations in the world for travellers.

The ultimate target is to make Maldives the destination with the first fully vaccinated tourism sector in the world.