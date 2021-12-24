Ready to frolic with Amilla Maldives’ festive fun?

Pixies and elves will be taking over Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences this festive season. That’s British pop star, Pixie Lott, to be precise (the resort’s New Year’s Eve headline act), as well as the resort’s hard-working elves. Santa himself will be making a visit, too. In total there’ll be three weeks of thrills and entertainment.

The private island resort, in Baa Atoll, is being lit up with beautiful sustainable solar light installations and a huge Christmas tree on the main beach made of lights, along with a sleigh pulled by reindeer and a super-sized Christmas ornament. Adorable reindeer, hand-made from wood, will also be dotted throughout the resort.

Amilla’s action-packed schedule kicks off on December 23, with the unveiling of a huge hand-decorated Gingerbread House at Fresh restaurant. It will be followed by the hottest date on Amilla Maldives’ social calendar, the Children’s Fashion Show. Recreating moments from famous Christmas stories set in the past, present and future; the kids will strut the catwalk in sustainable clothing and accessories they made during Kids’ Club sessions. All this activity will be rewarded with a feast fit for Santa later that evening, for ‘kids’ of all ages. And of course, Santa himself will arrive on Christmas day with sacks full of gifts for everyone on his ‘nice’ list.

Boxing Day will begin with a distinctly sporty flavour (which will help everyone work off their Christmas dinners and all those treats). It will kick off with Amilla’s festive football camp, hosted by superstar footballer Arjen Robben. The Dutch hero will teach the resort’s littlest VIPs key skills during the five-day camp. Then the hotly-contested Amilla Cup Tennis Tournament is next on the agenda, hosted by LUX tennis resident pro, Ryan Brough.

Following Christmas, a jam-packed week of activities will lead up to the much-anticipated ‘Out of the Blue’-themed New Year’s Eve celebrations. This year’s theme blends Venetian glamour with mystical underwater creatures. On the main stage, Maldivian DJ Tappu will kick off the show before the legendary Maldivian group, Limestone Band, hits the stage. The headline act, Pixie Lott, will thrill the crowds before DJ Alex Fresh, direct from Russia, counts down the last seconds of 2021 and welcomes in 2022, accompanied by a stunning fireworks display.

Guests will be able to enjoy a plethora of dining experiences throughout the festive period, with theme nights such as Asian Street Food, Arabic and Seafood, as well as delectable festive menus featuring caviar and truffles. A degustation wine-pairing dinner is another of the highlights, as well as two luxury champagne and caviar cruises aboard the beautiful Princess 62 yacht, Blend.

Christmas will come twice this year at Amilla, as the resort will celebrate Russian Orthodox Christmas in January. Ded Moroz and the Snow Maiden will pay a visit to the children on the 30th of December. Russian pop star, Dima Bilan, will perform on the main stage on Christmas Eve on the 6th of January, supported by his band and DJ Alex Fresh. The party will continue with the local Limestone Band into the small hours.

A limited number of villas are still available for last-minute bookings for anyone who doesn’t want to miss the star-studded celebrations. Contact stay@amilla.com or ask your travel agent for more information.