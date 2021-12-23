Festive fun for whole family at Hideaway this Christmas, Orthodox Christmas

It’s that time of the year again…Christmas is just around the corner and if your festive plans involve a trip to Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa in the Maldives, you are in for a treat with this year’s extensive programme of events which covers both Christmas and Orthodox Christmas and runs an extended period from 21st of December 2021 to 7th of January 2022.

Christmas planning usually involves a lot of work: who to invite, what gifts to buy and for whom, the food shopping and cooking…all sprinkled with a certain amount of stress and a regular meltdown of little people who can’t quite contain their excited anticipation of Santa’s delivery. Transport yourself to Hideaway for the festive season a whole new world of Christmas awaits, all the planning is taken care of, leaving you to enjoy every single magical moment.

A full programme of kids’ activities promises to make for a memorable Christmas all-round, from Christmas crafts and movies nights to Santa limbo, learning how to make pizzas and mocktails, and all fun festive activities like magical wing making and making your own festive card to loved ones. The traditional meets creative and it’s all topped off with the grand arrival of Santa Claus himself on the 24th of December.

Feast of scrumptious buffets and decadent treats, as the culinary team set to make this a celebration of festive gastronomy with lots of Champagne sipping opportunities thrown in too. There is a total of three major festive dinners during the period that is not to be missed.

Special excursions, entertainment, spa indulgences and a whole lot more have been planned to make your Festive holiday in the Maldives truly wonderful. We look forward to celebrating this special time of year with you. Come enjoy a fun-filled and unforgettable night during our New Years Eve Countdown Party with a fun White Party Theme which includes special performances such as Boduberu Show, International DJ, and a Fireworks show.

Preparations for the festivities are already underway with many areas of the resort getting the magical festive treatment. Keep a watchful eye on our social media accounts including Facebook and Instagram for updates about the festivities, and get a sneak preview of the fabulous decorations!

To inquire about Hideaway or book a stay at this resort, send an email to: reservations@hideawaybeachmaldives.com. Checkout our Festive Brochure: http://www.bit.ly/hbrfestive2021