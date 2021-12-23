Unique island festive experiences at lti Maafushivaru

TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice Award 2021 winner lti Maafushivaru will host different exciting activities this joyful season from 24th evening until New Year’s Eve.

Island festive experiences include unique culinary offerings, special events and world-class live entertainment by award winning singer, model and pianist Clarita de Quiroz.

While most of the island festivities will begin on 24 December, the joyful season vibes start today evening (Monday) with Christmas lights decorating most areas of the resort.

On 24 December, little VIP guests can get creative with face painting on the beach while enjoying soft-powdery sands under their feet. To kick off Christmas Eve, guests are invited for a gala bubble party at Moodhu Grill beach overlooking the pristine views of the Indian Ocean.

Excitement for both little VIPs and adults will reach its peak on Santa’s arrival at Water Bar who will delight kids with Christmas gifts while a sumptuous gala dinner of exquisite selection of international dishes awaits at Cuisine Gallery. This will be followed with a live music performance and upbeat party with Dj Simon to cap off Christmas Eve.

Guests can embark on a festive culinary experiences such as Maldivian Food Trail, Ramen Night at UMI, Japanese & Nikkei Night, Türk Mutfağı Menüy(Turkish Cuisine Specials), Comida Mexicana, all spread out in different restaurant outlets of the resort.

Closing to the finale of 2021, new year celebration countdown will start with bubbles party at Water Bar followed by New Year’s Eve gala dinner at Cuisine Gallery. The grand 2021 finale countdown will happen at Water Bar beach headed by Dj Simon who will then throw a New Year’s party to all guests afterwards to welcome 2022.

For festive bookings and more information, contact Maafushivaru Reservations Team at reservations@maafushivaru.com.