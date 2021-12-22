Featured Insiders News People Travel

Siyam World Maldives appoints Abdulla Thamheed as General Manager

32 views December 22, 2021

Siyam World has confirmed the appointment of Abdulla Thamheed as general manager of the property.

With over two decades of experience in the hospitality industry, Thamheed takes on this new role alongside his responsibilities as group general manager for Sun Siyam Resorts and general manager of Sun Siyam Iru Fushi.

A standalone brand under Sun Siyam Resorts, Siyam World, Maldives is an all-embracing five-star all-inclusive island resort that offers fun-loving, open-minded couples, romance seekers, families or larger groups of friends the freedom to roam, socialise and engage in an island community.

Thamheed joined the Sun Siyam Resorts’ family in 2003, where he started as food and beverage coordinator.

After 10 years of continual career development, he became the group general manager of Sun Siyam Resorts in 2013 and is delighted to bring his dedication and passion for the brand to the team at Siyam World as the resort prepares for its first-ever festive season.

Facebook Comments
Tags

Related Articles

Celebrate holiday season in paradise with Centara’s Maldives resorts
Fantastic festive season awaits at Fushifaru Maldives
Get wrapped up at W Maldives this festive season
‘Reconnect with Maldives’ programme aired on CNN
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI voted Best Destination Spa Hotel by India’s Best Awards 2021
The Marina @ Crossroads Maldives attracts 10k visitors in just 3 months

© 2018. All Rights Reserved by Maldives Promotion House