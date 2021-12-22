Celebrate holiday season in paradise with Centara’s Maldives resorts

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, invites travellers to savour the holiday spirit in paradise at a choice of two distinct island resort destinations in the Maldives with programmes complete with Christmas tree lighting ceremonies, visits from Santa, wellness activities, and festive feasts.

At Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, guests enjoy a whimsical experience at the adults-only retreat which is celebrating with a “Candy Cane Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses” festive programme.

Perfect for couples and honeymooners on a romantic holiday retreat, the resort is situated in the North Malé Atoll just over 15 minutes away from Velana International Airport by speedboat.

Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives offers a relaxing and inspiring holiday experience along with plenty of opportunities to indulge, play and rejuvenate this holiday season.

From 22nd – 31st December 2021, the resort’s festive programme allows guests to reconnect with themselves and each other through indulgent culinary experiences, exciting recreational and rejuvenating wellness activities including:

Maldivian Seafood BBQ (28th December): Featuring fresh seafood flavours straight from the ocean to the grill and performances by traditional Bodu Beru drummers

Cuban Trio Beats (throughout the festive programme): Performances by 2 Clave, a talented Cuban-born trio renowned for their captivating vocals

Arabian Shisha Night (29th December): Revel in exotic flavours and blends

Tranquility and Meditation (30th December): Learn the art of holistic healing therapy

SPArkling Love (throughout December): 120-minute spa journey featuring enchanting SPA Cenvaree rituals with body contour wrap or scrub, milk bath enjoyed with sparkling wine, aromatherapy massage, and spa gift set

Elsewhere in the Maldives, Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives, in the picturesque South Ari Atoll, delivers a fantastic resort experience complemented with a range of exciting activities that appeals to both couples and families, including diving opportunities on an excellent house reef complemented with a sunken shipwreck.

The palm-fringed island resort ushered in the festive season on 16th November 2021 with the annual Christmas Cake Mixing Ceremony.

This holiday, travellers are invited to indulge in a “Believe in the Magic of the Season” festive programme from 22nd December 2021 – 1st January 2022 with highlights including:

DJ SRV (24th & 25th December): Performances by New Delhi’s foremost electronic dance DJ and producer

Festive Dining and Wellness (24th – 25th & 31st December): A taste of Christmas with themed feasts and complimentary wellness activities

Sizzle n’ Drizzle (22nd December): Beach BBQ featuring succulent freshly caught seafood and prime meats on the grill

Master Chef Class (27th December): Learn the fine art of culinary excellence in the tempting world of Thai gastronomy

The Epicurean Seafood Feast (28th December): 5-course dinner paired with fine wines selected by a visiting master sommelier

Children’s Events (21st December – 1st January): Daily calendar of thrilling activities for junior VIPs by the cheerful Elf crew, including origami art, baking cookies for Santa and his reindeers, and handmade greeting cards

Festive Afternoon Tea

SPAbulous offers: Rejuvenate and awaken the senses at SPA Cenvaree with special spa packages and signature sets of body scrubs and body lotions to take home

With Centara Complete Care, travellers can rest assured with rigorous new hygiene standards including social distancing measures and increased frequency in sanitisation. Together with global hygiene and verification specialists Ecolab and SGS, Centara has redefined the group’s commitment to health and safety so travellers can stay at Centara with complete confidence.

Travellers save 25% on their stay at Centara Grand Island Resort and Centara Ras Fushi Resort with the Last Minute Maldives Escape, plus an extra 15% on-top discount for CentaraThe1 members.

For more information or for further assistance with booking, contact the Centara Contact Centre at ccc@chr.co.th and +66(0) 2101 1234, or visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.