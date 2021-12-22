Fantastic festive season awaits at Fushifaru Maldives

With Christmas and New Year’s around the corner, Fushifaru is ready to provide an epicurean experience galore for guests through live music, delightful culinary adventures, and extraordinary entertainment.

The fun-packed 2021 Festive Programme provides the perfect balance of activities for guests to revel in the magic of the holiday season while reconnecting with loved ones to create a lifetime of precious memories.

The resort will host daily events from 20 December with Christmas tree lighting ceremony against the backdrop of Fushifaru’s pristine white beach and a trendy White Party, leading up to Christmas with the arrival of the jolly man in red, a fun snorkelling extravaganza with him to discover the water line below, cultural show and masquerade disco and more.

Little islanders can partake in festive-themed fun activities for kids at the Kokko club. In the lead-up to Christmas Day, there’ll be kids yoga, Sand snowman making, and pirate ship making.

From decadent Sunday Sundowner on the resort’s signature sandbank, wine dinner with wine degustation, and a bonfire barbecue at the sandbank, everything has been set at Fushifaru to celebrate this festive season in exclusivity and style.

Additionally, a range of activities are on offer for aquaphiles, from turtle quest to discover turtles and an abundant underwater paradise to dolphin cruise and sunset fishing, thrill-seekers are sure to have a spellbinding escapade.

As 2021 draws to a close, Fushifaru’s New Year’s Eve celebrations will take guests on an ultimate gastronomic feast, rhythmic beats of the DJ and live entertainment. The highlight of the night will be the countdown to the New Year as the fireworks illuminate the night sky over the effervescent tranquillity of the Indian ocean.

Fushifaru is extremely excited to celebrate this festive season and to start the new year with an abundance of happiness and success!