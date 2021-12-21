Get wrapped up at W Maldives this festive season

The holiday season is the absolute best time to grab your better half or travel companions and embark on a voyage that is fuelled with fabulous over-the-top festive feasts and some extra frills for that special time of the year.

W Maldives kicks-off the festive season with a little sparkle and a warm and witty celebration. With a mission to drive guests’ lust for life, W Maldives invites visitors for an exciting line-up of activities to keep them entertained along with a variety of signature dishes, fit for those seeking exclusivity and thrill to ignite their senses.

Lights On

Adding a unique twist to the traditional tree lighting ceremony, W Maldives will start the season with a Carnival Parade. Guests are invited to dress in lively fashionable attire and groove to great music while they mix and mingle with the squad. The resort will also be providing pass around festive bites, refreshing beverages with slushy shots at FUEL spots.

When: December 21, 2021, at 5.30pm

Christmas Eve

A beach style Christmas Eve awaits with a gastronomical journey spanned from an extensive selection of local nibbles, healthy greener foods, fresh Japanese seafood to sea till land offerings. For those who have an epic sweet tooth craving there are plenty of desserts to choose from. Backed by live entertainment delivered by the luxury resorts’ very own music curator Jennifer Dons, a trendy band and epic dance performances, guests can be sure that the party will continue all through the night.

When: December 24, 2021

Christmas Day- Santa’s Beach Party

Christmas is always a wonderful day to get jolly! As the resorts’ beach transforms into the ultimate beach party, get into the Christmas vibe with Santa hats, party pops, games, food trucks, and off course Santa himself.

When: December 25, 2021 from 12.30- 3.30pm

New Year’s Eve – It’s Carnival Time

As the year comes to end, it’s time to clink your glasses and revel in a New Year’s Eve celebration on a private luxury island playground. With a vibrant and glowing carnival theme, the five-star luxury resort is set to captivate its guests with a Grand Rio Parade followed by a Mix & Mingle at overwater specialty restaurant – FISH.

When: December 31, 2021

New Year’s Day – Pool Party

The celebration continues on the first day of 2022 as W Maldives organises an epic pool party with bubbly beverages throughout the afternoon.

When: January 21, 2022 from 1.30-4.30pm

