‘Reconnect with Maldives’ programme aired on CNN

“Reconnect with Maldives” programme has aired on CNN feeds as part of the ongoing global campaign conducted by Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation, MMPRC (Visit Maldives) and CNN International.

The 30-minute programme premiered on 11th December and was shown on CNN International’s Europe, Middle East Africa, Asia Pacific, South Asia, North America and Latin America feeds. The repeat of this programme aired four times on 11th and 12th of December.

Through this programme, viewers got a glimpse of what visitors can expect to experience in the Maldives, including local life in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Baa Atoll, traditional music, how locals make the instruments, local food and life within local communities.

It also featured the work of Manta Trust and Reefscapers, the first local female PADI course instructor, a local chef and the all women boduberu (traditional drums) music group “Faimini Boduberu Group”.

Reconnect with Maldives video has also been posted on CNN’s social media platforms.

The programme was shown as part of MMPRC’s global campaign with CNN, conducted from September 2021 till the end of December 2021.

The purpose of this campaign is to further promote Maldives as the ideal and safe travel destination that caters to the needs and wants of travellers in the era of the new normal.

It will focus on providing information on the stringent measures that are in place at our tourism products which includes resorts, hotels, guesthouses and liveaboards.

It will also promote the geographically scattered islands which provide natural social distancing for travellers and promote the experiences unique to Maldives. CNN is also marketing the destination via digital platforms through ads and banners as part of the global campaign.

The campaign with CNN is conducted in alignment with MMPRC’s global marketing strategies, which is focused on sustaining the tourism sector, through partnerships and joint campaigns conducted with international stakeholders.

Annually webinars, marketing and digital and social media campaigns, are held as part of these partnerships, aimed at providing the latest information about the destination to travel trade and travellers across the globe.