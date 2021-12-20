OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI voted Best Destination Spa Hotel by India’s Best Awards 2021

OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI wins top honours at India’s Best Awards 2021 – Travel + Leisure India & South Asia, in the category of Best Destination Spa Hotel among international hotels.

Bolifushi island is an enchanting getaway in the South Malé Atoll, Maldives.

The resort features 90 Villas and RESERVE in eight categories. Natural elements like blue water, white sand, and lush green tropical forest come together and inspire a one-of-a-kind spa and wellness experience.

ELE | NA Elements Of Nature

This award is a testament to the carefully crafted spa experiences that guests vouch for.

ELENA Elements Of Nature, the resort’s in-house spa and wellness brand, is an oasis of serenity. Set by the beach, the spa complex consists of a garden reception area, four overwater and four garden treatment rooms, a hairdresser and beauty salon, a spa boutique, a photo lounge, and a unique spa garden.

An eclectic spa menu with spiritual practices, traditional healing and the latest in beauty and aesthetic treatments consistently delights the guests. Think moonlit meditation, aqua yoga, and naturopathy-inspired menus. In-residence and visiting wellness masters ensure a healthy flow of sessions all through the year. The spa journey can be as intense or as gentle as guests prefer.

Luisa Lalli, General Manager of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI says, “We are honoured to be voted as the Best Destination Spa Hotel by India’s Best Awards 2021. When it comes to letting go and relaxing, our professional therapists at the ELENA spa and wellness will take guests on a tranquil journey.”

“With our exclusive holiday plan, the RESERVE Plan just about everything is taken care of. Dine around experiences, wellness experiences, kids’ club, snorkelling, as well as – depending on the length of stay – relaxing spa treatments are all seamlessly blended within the holiday experience.”

India’s Best Awards is a readership poll award by Travel + Leisure India & South Asia. This renowned benchmark of excellence felicitates trendsetters and trailblazers in the fields of travel and leisure.