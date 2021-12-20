The Marina @ Crossroads Maldives attracts 10k visitors in just 3 months

On Wednesday 15 December 2021, three months after the official reopening of The Marina @ CROSSROADS Maldives to the public, the visitor count to The Marina has reached the remarkable 10,000 visitors.

To celebrate this milestone, the lucky 10,000th visitor, Aishath Hameed, a local working at the Maldives Gas Pvt Ltd as a senior Marketing and Public Relation travelling with her husband to The Marina received a red carpet warm welcome from the Senior Management Team of CROSSROADS Maldives, and they were treated to a taste of the Maldivian hospitality with traditional local dance and boduberu drumming sessions.

Upon arrival at The Marina, Aishath Hameed and her husband were escorted by the Team to The Marina Pavilion, where the awarding ceremony took place. A congratulatory certificate was presented by the Management Team to Aishath Hameed including amazing gifts from The Marina’s retail partners.

The 10,000th visitor received a complimentary return tickets to the Marina, meal for two vouchers from from bean/Co at The Marina, Hard Rock Cafe Maldives, Nihonbashi Blue, Carne Diem Grill by Dharshan, special gifts from Ministry Of Crab Maldives , Sifani, Island Breeze, Ripcurl, Rock Shop, Candy Shop, Compass, Moodhu and another voucher from Best Dives.

“The fact that The Marina reached its 10,000th visitor mark in just a short span of three months proves how successful we have been thus far. The collective effort of the whole CROSSROADS Team and of course, the guidance and leadership from our Managing Director, Tolga Unan, these attributed to the success of The Marina,” said Yashfa Hassan, the Director of Retail at The Marina.

“As we are now gearing up to celebrate the festive season from 21 December 2021 to 7 January 2022, we would like to invite everyone to celebrate with us at The Marina, as we proudly showcase the valuable work and effort by our Team in delighting our visitors with 360° of happenings that caters different age groups.”

Crafted from tales of the past, designed to inspire the present, CROSSROADS Maldives is the next chapter in the story of one of the world’s most amazing destinations.

The archipelago’s only “one-stop, non-stop” lifestyle destination invites adventurous travellers from the four corners of the globe to cross paths and explore a treasure trove of iconic oceanfront resorts, upscale lifestyle outlets and endless entertainment offerings, as well as the stunning natural, cultural and nautical attractions that have lured maritime travellers to the Maldives for centuries. CROSSROADS Maldives is where cultures meet.

The Marina @ CROSSROADS Maldives is the first and largest fully integrated lifestyle hub, in the Indian Ocean, located in the heart of Maldives. The awe-inspiring shopping, entertainment and dinning destination, with in a convenient 15-minutes speedboat ride from Malé and Velana international airport.

The Marina @ CROSSROADS Maldives offers a vast array of lifestyle outlets, featuring world renowned restaurants, as well as casual dining possibilities, and with endless entertainment offerings.

Blending the elegant chic of a European Riviera town with the idyllic, tropical ambiance of the Indian Ocean, The Marina @ CROSSROADS creates a remarkable lifestyle destination bursting with unique memorable experiences. Discover all the pleasures in one amazing destination.

To learn more, visit www.crossroadsmaldives.com.