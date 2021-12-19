Maldives to achieve record 11 million bed nights this year

Maldives will achieve 11 million tourist bed nights by the end of this year, which is higher than pre-Covid bed night figures, tourism ministry revealed Friday.

Bed night is the number of nights paying tourists spend in a tourist facility.

Statistics released by the ministry show that tourists visiting the Maldives spend an average of 8.7 nights in the country. While 1.23 million tourists have visited the Maldives so far this year, 10.7 million bed nights have been completed so far this year.

This is an increase compared to 2019, which recorded the highest number of tourist arrivals to the Maldives. A total of 1.7 million tourists visited the Maldives in 2019, while bed nights stood at 10.7 million.

The government estimates that 1.3 million tourists will arrive in the Maldives by the end of this year.

There are currently 912 tourist facilities in operation.