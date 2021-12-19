Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives hosts trip for industry partners

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has hosted a DMC event for industry partners, including influential travel agents and selected media partners.

On December 16, the newly opened resort invited 28 delegates from 17 local companies to participate in the event to exhibit the resort to partners. The primary purpose of this occasion was to create awareness and highlight the best features of the resort, allowing partners to promote and sell the property better.

The networking event for the delegates kicked off with a show-around of the lavish and elegant villas, followed by a cocktail event held at The Club, which is a perfect venue to host special events.

The adjacent venue, The Library, displayed books from across the world in a space that can also transform into a private dining venue.

The Cigar Lounge upstairs showcased premium cigars and the most refined international whiskies, and cognacs served in a cosy, yet classy lounge adorned in leather.

The event concluded with a Kuda Villingili culinary experience at The Hawkers.

A remarkable five-star property located in the North Male Atoll, Kuda Villingili is the Maldives redefined; a unique, experience-driven concept, home to an impressive line-up of gourmet dining options, an idyllic beachfront spa, and an azure, spacious 150m pool, encircled by stylish sunbeds, cabanas and bars.

Providing prime access to one of the world’s top 10 surfing spots — ‘Chickens’ — as well as a host of daily activities and nightly entertainment such as lobster and champagne nights and sunset DJ sessions, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives offers guests the opportunity to reconnect after a year of isolation, as well as space for privacy, luxury and rest.