Celebrate prosperity and joy: Angsana Velavaru’s Lunar New Year extravaganza

Mercure Maldives Kooddoo has announced an enchanting Christmas season program themed ‘Atlantis and the Underwater World.’ Running from December 22, 2024, to January 7, 2025, the resort will transform into the mythical city of Atlantis, offering guests a magical underwater adventure.

The island resort will feature a variety of festive delights, including bountiful breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffets designed to bring holiday cheer to visitors’ Maldivian getaway. Guests will experience stunning underwater-themed decor and a mesmerising ambiance that perfectly complements the island’s natural beauty.

The resort’s culinary team has curated a series of special dining experiences throughout the season, highlighting both local Maldivian flavours and international delicacies.

The festivities begin on December 22nd with a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Pool Bar Deck, accompanied by a special dinner buffet and live holiday music. On December 25th, an opulent Christmas Eve Gala Dinner will be held at the Alita Deck, featuring live Christmas carols, a visit from Santa Claus, and an opportunity to dance the night away to live music while indulging in a sumptuous feast.

The New Year will be welcomed with an electrifying glow-in-the-dark party featuring a live DJ, delectable appetisers, and signature cocktails. On New Year’s Day, celebrations continue with a Bubbly Brunch at Alita, a vibrant pool party at the Main Pool with live DJ music, and a Mediterranean dinner buffet in the Alita restaurant. Guests can enjoy a variety of dishes, from savoury mezze platters to succulent grilled seafood, crafted with the freshest ingredients.

As the new year begins, the resort has planned a range of recreational activities, including Aqua fitness sessions, sunset gatherings, and Pilates classes. Relaxation seekers can participate in sound healing and meditation sessions or take advantage of significant discounts on rejuvenating treatments at the Suvadiva Spa.

Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort aims to create magical moments and cherished memories for all its guests. This festive season offers a unique blend of the enchantment of Atlantis and the natural beauty of the Maldives, where every day is a celebration of joy, wonder, and togetherness.