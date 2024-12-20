Celebration
Celebrate prosperity and joy: Angsana Velavaru’s Lunar New Year extravaganza
As the Lunar New Year approaches, Angsana Velavaru invites guests to celebrate the Year of the Snake with a curated two-day experience blending tradition, adventure, and festive spirit. On January 28-29, the resort will host a series of unique activities and exclusive culinary offerings to honour the season’s spirit while immersing visitors in its vibrant atmosphere.
On the eve of the Lunar New Year, attendees can participate in a hands-on Dumpling Workshop at Kaani Restaurant. This activity is followed by the ‘Flavours of Asia and Chinese Feast Buffet’, featuring a variety of regional delicacies thoughtfully prepared for the occasion. The evening culminates with the Chunwan New Year’s Eve Gala, an event filled with captivating entertainment that ushers in the new year with unforgettable flair.
For those seeking excitement, the resort provides a range of diving and snorkelling activities suitable for both experts and beginners. Visitors can explore the vibrant house reef through the Citizen Science Snorkelling experience, an initiative that allows participants to contribute to ocean conservation, making their holiday both memorable and meaningful. As night falls, the resort hosts a Caribbean-themed DJ party, where the lively rhythms of the islands set the tone for an energetic evening. A variety of cocktail stations with eclectic drink options further enhances the celebratory atmosphere.
Families are also well catered for, with activities such as friendly Beach Volleyball matches, invigorating Water Aerobics sessions, and a heartwarming Love Bird Feeding experience, ensuring fun-filled moments for guests of all ages.
The first day of the New Year features a Kite Flying Festival—a joyous celebration of the winds, skies, and the endless possibilities of the year ahead. Guests can also embark on a Dolphin Cruise, where serene Maldivian waters meet playful pods of dolphins. For those interested in mixology, the Mojito Mixology Bar at Kuredhi Pool Bar offers an interactive and refreshing take on the classic cocktail. The festivities conclude with a Lunar New Year Banquet at Funa, providing a grand setting for visitors to enjoy a delectable array of dishes, symbolizing prosperity and joy for the year to come.
Angsana Velavaru presents an idyllic setting for an unforgettable Lunar New Year celebration—a serene island retreat where adventure, culture, and tradition converge to create exceptional memories.
Celebration
From Atlantis to new beginnings: Mercure Maldives Kooddoo’s spectacular festive program
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo has announced an enchanting Christmas season program themed ‘Atlantis and the Underwater World.’ Running from December 22, 2024, to January 7, 2025, the resort will transform into the mythical city of Atlantis, offering guests a magical underwater adventure.
The island resort will feature a variety of festive delights, including bountiful breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffets designed to bring holiday cheer to visitors’ Maldivian getaway. Guests will experience stunning underwater-themed decor and a mesmerising ambiance that perfectly complements the island’s natural beauty.
The resort’s culinary team has curated a series of special dining experiences throughout the season, highlighting both local Maldivian flavours and international delicacies.
The festivities begin on December 22nd with a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Pool Bar Deck, accompanied by a special dinner buffet and live holiday music. On December 25th, an opulent Christmas Eve Gala Dinner will be held at the Alita Deck, featuring live Christmas carols, a visit from Santa Claus, and an opportunity to dance the night away to live music while indulging in a sumptuous feast.
The New Year will be welcomed with an electrifying glow-in-the-dark party featuring a live DJ, delectable appetisers, and signature cocktails. On New Year’s Day, celebrations continue with a Bubbly Brunch at Alita, a vibrant pool party at the Main Pool with live DJ music, and a Mediterranean dinner buffet in the Alita restaurant. Guests can enjoy a variety of dishes, from savoury mezze platters to succulent grilled seafood, crafted with the freshest ingredients.
As the new year begins, the resort has planned a range of recreational activities, including Aqua fitness sessions, sunset gatherings, and Pilates classes. Relaxation seekers can participate in sound healing and meditation sessions or take advantage of significant discounts on rejuvenating treatments at the Suvadiva Spa.
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort aims to create magical moments and cherished memories for all its guests. This festive season offers a unique blend of the enchantment of Atlantis and the natural beauty of the Maldives, where every day is a celebration of joy, wonder, and togetherness.
Celebration
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives welcomes Santa on scooters for festive island Christmas
The festive spirit came alive at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives, where all four resorts—Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, and Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon—lit up with joyous Christmas celebrations. Guests were immersed in the magic of the season, with each resort adding its own unique flair to the timeless tradition of tree lighting ceremonies against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean.
A highlight of the celebrations was Santa Claus’s unconventional arrival—not by sleigh, but on a scooter! Led by a cheerful parade of team members riding decorated scooters, Santa’s island-style entrance was met with applause and laughter. The vibrant procession, complete with festive ribbons, twinkling lights, and plenty of holiday cheer, brought smiles to guests of all ages as Santa waved his way into the celebrations.
At each resort, the ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree brought families, couples, and friends together in a moment of enchantment. The joyful sounds of carollers filled the evening air, adding a harmonious touch to the festivities. Guests were treated to a selection of seasonal goodies, including freshly baked cookies and other festive delights. Children revelled in Santa’s arrival, receiving special treats while families captured precious memories against the twinkling backdrop of the decorated trees.
With more celebrations planned over Christmas and the New Year, guests can look forward to a holiday filled with memorable moments at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives.
Celebration
Sheraton Maldives launches holiday festivities with Christmas Tree lighting
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa officially inaugurated its festive season on December 7, 2024, with the much-anticipated Christmas Tree lighting ceremony. This year, the resort embraced a dazzling festive theme of white, gold, and silver, enhanced by stunning decorations that transformed the property into a magical tropical winter wonderland.
The Christmas Tree lighting ceremony served as a symbol of joy, unity, and the holiday spirit. Guests gathered to witness the illumination of the sparkling tree, marking the beginning of a month filled with special celebrations, festive experiences, and the signature warm hospitality of the island.
During the event, Greg Allan, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, delivered a heartfelt speech, stating, “The holidays are about creating cherished memories and celebrating connections. We are delighted to welcome our guests to this magical celebration, where the spirit of the season comes alive against the backdrop of the stunning Maldivian setting.”
The festive atmosphere was further enriched by Christmas carols, carefully curated dining experiences, and a variety of seasonal treats. These offerings provided the ideal setting for families to create traditions, couples to enjoy romantic escapes, and guests to craft unforgettable holiday memories.
The celebrations continued with a series of exciting events, including the grand arrival of Santa Claus, a spectacular Christmas Gala Dinner on the beach, and a delightful Christmas Day Lunch. The festivities extended beyond Christmas, culminating in vibrant events leading up to a grand New Year’s Eve celebration.
This festive season at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa promises endless cheer, unforgettable moments, and magical experiences. Combining timeless elegance with festive charm in a tropical paradise, the resort offers an unforgettable holiday where every moment sparkles with joy.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Experience paradise with complimentary transfers at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Bandos Maldives marks 52nd anniversary
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Electrifying New Year’s Eve with Dj Luca Schreiner at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort
-
Drink1 week ago
Toast to inclusion, innovation, new beginnings at SAii Lagoon Maldives
-
Awards1 week ago
Atmosphere Core celebrates multiple wins at NSURE Safety and Sustainability Awards
-
Action1 week ago
Across Maldives: Shaff Naeem embarks on record-breaking dive expedition
-
Featured6 days ago
Six Senses Laamu honoured for groundbreaking marine conservation initiatives
-
Family1 week ago
JA Manafaru secures Worldwide Kids Accreditation for second year