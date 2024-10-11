Chef Kazuki Arai brings his expertise to Nova Maldives

LUX* South Ari Atoll, a beloved resort from The Lux Collective in the Maldives, is set to host a unique culinary event in partnership with renowned Indian celebrity chef Avinash Martins. This exclusive three-day event will take place from 14 to 16 November 2024, right after the Diwali celebrations.

Chef Avinash Martins, known for his innovative and sustainable approach to cuisine, will bring his culinary expertise to the resort, blending Maldivian and Indian flavours. Named one of India’s Top Chefs 2023 by Culinary Culture and awarded Sustainable Chef of the Year at the Travel+Leisure India Delicious Dining Awards, Chef Avinash is celebrated for his creative use of fresh, locally sourced ingredients. His restaurant, Cavatina by Avinash Martins, ranked #12 in Condé Nast Traveller India’s Top Restaurant Awards 2023, while C’est L’avi – Table in the Hills was recognised as Best Emerging Restaurant at the Travel+Leisure India Delicious Dining Awards 2024.

LUX* South Ari Atoll, an award-winning resort recently named Leading Food & Beverage Resort at the South Asian Travel Awards, is renowned for its diverse culinary offerings across eight restaurants. The collaboration between Chef Avinash and the resort’s culinary team promises an unforgettable gastronomic experience.

Guests can enjoy a five-course chef’s table featuring a fusion of Maldivian and Indian cuisine at Senses, the resort’s open-air Indian restaurant, on 14 and 16 November. This fine-dining experience will include Goan-inspired dishes paired with select beverages. On 15 November, Chef Avinash will lead a masterclass at Amaa’s Kitchen, offering participants the opportunity to learn from the celebrity chef and take home valuable cooking tips.

In addition to its exceptional dining experiences, LUX* South Ari Atoll offers guests the chance to relax on a 1.8 km palm-lined beach with a variety of accommodations, including Beach Pavilions and the LUX* Villa. The resort features wellness activities like yoga, pilates, and fitness training, as well as water sports such as snorkelling, kayaking, and kite surfing. Two swimming pools and the LUX* ME Spa, which combines Eastern and Western treatments, further enhance the relaxation experience.

Located within the South Ari Marine Protected Area, the resort provides opportunities to explore marine life like sea turtles, manta rays, and whale sharks through guided tours, or experience underwater adventures with VR technology. Additional amenities include a Junk Art Studio, curated library, and a range of activities for all ages. The resort’s LUX* Keen On Green concept offers vegan-friendly dining options, while destination-inspired experiences like the Maldivian Night buffet and Amaa’s Kitchen provide a taste of local culture.

This collaboration highlights the shared dedication of Chef Avinash and LUX* South Ari Atoll to delivering culinary excellence and extraordinary guest experiences.