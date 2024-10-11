Featured
Chef Kazuki Arai brings his expertise to Nova Maldives
This November, Nova Maldives invites lovers of Japanese cuisine to embark on an exquisite culinary journey at Mizu, the island resort’s intimate overwater teppanyaki restaurant. Set against the stunning backdrop of the South Ari Atoll’s glistening lagoons, guests are treated to a refined dining experience curated by renowned Japanese chef Kazuki Arai.
From November 18th to 22nd, Mizu will host an exclusive dining activation in collaboration with celebrated chef Kazuki Arai, where guests can enjoy artfully crafted set menus paired with premium sake. Additionally, there will be a unique opportunity for participants to join bespoke cooking classes led by Chef Arai in the serene ambience of Nova. This event promises a sophisticated dining experience, ideal for couples seeking to reconnect and create unforgettable memories, surrounded by panoramic views of turquoise waters.
Chef Kazuki Arai brings a wealth of experience in Japanese culinary arts, having recently launched a new venture focused on using seasonal, locally sourced ingredients from Gunma Prefecture. His innovative approach celebrates Gunma’s rich agricultural heritage, including the creation of award-winning bento boxes that highlight the connection between local producers and consumers. His commitment to sustainability and passion for Japanese gastronomic traditions make this event a true celebration of food, community, and culture.
At Mizu, guests can anticipate a dining experience where every dish tells a story, showcasing the freshest local ingredients paired with harmonious sake selections. As the sun sets over the horizon, Mizu transforms into a magical setting for dinner, with the sound of rolling waves and the soft glow of twinkling stars enhancing the atmosphere.
The Mizu dining experience will feature a specially curated set menu designed to tantalise taste buds and immerse guests in the essence of Japan’s seafood-rich culinary tradition. In addition, guests will have the opportunity to participate in a hands-on cooking class, where they can experience the artistry involved in preparing Japanese cuisine and bring home world-class recipes and skills to replicate.
With highly limited seating, this exclusive event ensures each guest receives the utmost attention and care, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a personalised and leisurely dining experience filled with special memories.
This November at Nova promises to be rich with culinary adventures. Just three days before the Mizu activation, the island resort will also host an exquisite dinner in collaboration with the prestigious Maison Taittinger. Guests will be treated to a lavish five-course meal, paired with the finest vintages from Taittinger Champagne, starting with a welcome glass of Taittinger Brut Réserve. The evening will be filled with gourmet delights, including shellfish risotto and locally caught fish, all while basking in the golden glow of a Maldivian sunset.
Maldivian-Indian fusion takes centre stage at LUX* South Ari Atoll with Chef Avinash Martins
LUX* South Ari Atoll, a beloved resort from The Lux Collective in the Maldives, is set to host a unique culinary event in partnership with renowned Indian celebrity chef Avinash Martins. This exclusive three-day event will take place from 14 to 16 November 2024, right after the Diwali celebrations.
Chef Avinash Martins, known for his innovative and sustainable approach to cuisine, will bring his culinary expertise to the resort, blending Maldivian and Indian flavours. Named one of India’s Top Chefs 2023 by Culinary Culture and awarded Sustainable Chef of the Year at the Travel+Leisure India Delicious Dining Awards, Chef Avinash is celebrated for his creative use of fresh, locally sourced ingredients. His restaurant, Cavatina by Avinash Martins, ranked #12 in Condé Nast Traveller India’s Top Restaurant Awards 2023, while C’est L’avi – Table in the Hills was recognised as Best Emerging Restaurant at the Travel+Leisure India Delicious Dining Awards 2024.
LUX* South Ari Atoll, an award-winning resort recently named Leading Food & Beverage Resort at the South Asian Travel Awards, is renowned for its diverse culinary offerings across eight restaurants. The collaboration between Chef Avinash and the resort’s culinary team promises an unforgettable gastronomic experience.
Guests can enjoy a five-course chef’s table featuring a fusion of Maldivian and Indian cuisine at Senses, the resort’s open-air Indian restaurant, on 14 and 16 November. This fine-dining experience will include Goan-inspired dishes paired with select beverages. On 15 November, Chef Avinash will lead a masterclass at Amaa’s Kitchen, offering participants the opportunity to learn from the celebrity chef and take home valuable cooking tips.
In addition to its exceptional dining experiences, LUX* South Ari Atoll offers guests the chance to relax on a 1.8 km palm-lined beach with a variety of accommodations, including Beach Pavilions and the LUX* Villa. The resort features wellness activities like yoga, pilates, and fitness training, as well as water sports such as snorkelling, kayaking, and kite surfing. Two swimming pools and the LUX* ME Spa, which combines Eastern and Western treatments, further enhance the relaxation experience.
Located within the South Ari Marine Protected Area, the resort provides opportunities to explore marine life like sea turtles, manta rays, and whale sharks through guided tours, or experience underwater adventures with VR technology. Additional amenities include a Junk Art Studio, curated library, and a range of activities for all ages. The resort’s LUX* Keen On Green concept offers vegan-friendly dining options, while destination-inspired experiences like the Maldivian Night buffet and Amaa’s Kitchen provide a taste of local culture.
This collaboration highlights the shared dedication of Chef Avinash and LUX* South Ari Atoll to delivering culinary excellence and extraordinary guest experiences.
Taste of Bavaria: Reethi Beach Resort’s Oktoberfest celebration unites guests
Reethi Beach Resort recently captured the festive spirit of Oktoberfest with a vibrant themed dinner, blending Bavarian charm with an island twist. Guests indulged in a specially curated menu featuring classic German delicacies like Beer Glazed Brats and Sauerkraut, German Red Cabbage, Bavarian Pretzels, and Gourmet Beer Cheese. The evening was further elevated with a special beer bucket promotion and lively Oktoberfest tunes that filled the air, creating an authentic yet distinctive dining experience.
“Our goal was to offer an evening that not only celebrated the essence of Oktoberfest but also reflected the diverse cultures and backgrounds of our guests at Reethi Beach,” shared Executive Chef Farish, who spearheaded the culinary efforts. “Oktoberfest is about unity, and we wanted to recreate that inclusive spirit through food, ensuring everyone felt part of the celebration, no matter where they’re from.”
Though the event paid homage to the strong presence of German and European guests at the resort, it was designed for all to enjoy. Reethi Beach Resort has the privilege of welcoming many repeat guests from Germany and other parts of Europe, who return year after year to bask in the resort’s warm hospitality and stunning natural surroundings. Their loyalty brings a unique vibrancy to the island, and the resort deeply values their contribution to making Reethi Beach a cherished destination in the Maldives.
“At Reethi Beach, we strive to celebrate various cultures and regions through our themed dinners and events, promoting unity and inclusion,” added General Manager Valentin Osolos. “From Oktoberfest to other celebrations, we aim to create an environment where our beloved guests can embrace the joy of diverse traditions.”
While rooted in German heritage, the Oktoberfest-themed dinner was a celebration for everyone, showcasing Reethi Beach Resort’s commitment to honouring global traditions. The positive feedback received from guests emphasised the resort’s success in making everyone feel at home, while introducing them to new cultural experiences throughout their stay.
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives hosts inspiring World Smile Day celebration
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives recently celebrated World Smile Day with a week-long event from October 4th-10th, 2024, to highlight the importance of a smile in the hospitality industry.
The celebration engaged team members throughout the resort, offering a variety of fun and interactive activities that underscored the impact of a simple but powerful gesture—the smile. Themed workshops and team-building exercises were among the highlights, emphasising how smiling can enhance guest satisfaction, strengthen team dynamics, and leave lasting positive impressions.
As part of the event, the resort welcomed renowned coaching expert Nick Jonsson as the keynote speaker on October 7th and 8th. Addressing the team members, Jonsson shared insights on emotional intelligence and the power of positivity in professional settings. His expertise in personal development and leadership provided the staff with actionable strategies to integrate positive gestures into daily interactions with guests and colleagues, ensuring that Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives maintains its standing as a leader in hospitality excellence.
General Manager Hassan Adil stressed the significance of the initiative, stating, “In our industry, a smile is not just a greeting; it is a vital part of creating memorable experiences for our guests. World Smile Day serves as a reminder that cultivating a positive environment starts with our team. We are committed to fostering a culture where every team member feels empowered to share their smiles and make a difference in the lives of our guests.”
The World Smile Day celebration not only lifted spirits but also reinforced the resort’s commitment to hospitality grounded in empathy and joy.
