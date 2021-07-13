Heritance Aarah, Adaaran Resorts Maldives enhance guest safety with 90 per cent of staff fully vaccinated

Heritance Aarah and Adaaran Resorts, situated in the Maldives, announces the vaccination of 90 per cent of its ground staff at the resorts with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

This is in line with the heightened health and safety practices adhered to as part of Aitken Spence Hotels.

“As we continue to combat the challenges posed by the surprising intruder that has unsettled the world, Covid-19, we are inspired to make our resorts a safe haven for our guests,” Susith Jayawickrama, Managing Director at Aitken Spence Hotels Group, said.

“This optimism is carried through at all our hotels and resorts, as we welcome you back, with open arms and heartfelt smiles.”

The Aitken Spence Group believes that the well-being of its guests and associates is of paramount importance.

Collectively, the hospitality brand has taken stringent measures to enact elevated precautionary operational protocols that address heightened health and safety, to give their guests peace of mind regarding future stays.

These protocols are based on international and local health and safety guidelines and have been enhanced by in-house experts to provide guests a safe environment.

Adaaran, a subsidiary of Sri Lankan conglomerate Aitken Spence, runs five resorts in the Maldives: Adaaran Club Rannalhi, Adaaran Select Meedhupparu, Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi and Adaaran Prestige Vadoo.

Sister brand, Heritance Hotels & Resorts debuted in Maldives in 2019 with the opening of Heritance Aarah Maldives in Raa Atoll. A favourite for celebrities, the Maldivian resort offers something for everyone, from much-needed relaxation to outdoor adventures reconnecting to nature.