Six metres below and above in Maldives with two Michelin-starred Chef Paco Roncero

Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas and sister property Niyama Private Islands Maldives are going to host an exclusive lunch and dinner with two Michelin-starred Chef, Paco Roncero, where guests can experience first-hand his celebrated gastronomic flair in August.

A name synonymous with avant-garde Spanish cuisine, Chef Paco Roncero weaves his masterful command of advanced cooking techniques with bursting creativity and innate sensibility. His two Michelin stars and three Soles Repsol portray his inquisitive mind and capacity for gastronomical innovation.

Bringing his brand of culinary exploration for the first time to the Maldives, sublime dining experiences beckon both at Anantara Kihavah and Niyama Private Islands; six metres below and above the Indian Ocean.

Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas

Dinner at SEA – Aug 2

Exclusive to 14 guests, the culinary journey begins with a dinner six metres under sea.

Perched at the edge of the island’s famed house reef, SEA is the resort’s award-winning underwater restaurant and wine cellar, home to over 450 labels and vintages dating from the 17th century.

Inspired by the richness of the ocean, an eight-course degustation menu will feature Chef Paco’s creations including White Chocolate and Cardamon ‘Doughnut’ with Foie Gras, Seabass Ceviche in ‘Tiger’s Milk’, and Lobster with Olive Oil and Pink Pomelo Essence.

Paired with distinguished wines orchestrated by the Wine Guru, savour this experience whilst luxuriating in panoramic views of nocturnal marine life at play amongst vibrant corals.

Lunch at FIRE – Aug 3

The second showcase of Chef Paco’s culinary finesse takes place at the dramatic over water setting of FIRE.

Enveloped by all shades of endless blue vistas, 14 diners can expect theatrical flair served alongside a gourmet six-course lunch featuring dishes such as Tartar of Tuna, Caviar and Anchovy, Lobster Gazpacho with Basil Perfume and Slow-cooked Confit Lamb Shoulder with Lemon Puree.

Situated within the Baa Atoll in a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve teeming with rich marine life, discover an idyllic Indian Ocean retreat at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas.

Nestled among lush vegetation, 80 spacious private pool sanctuaries and cool open spaces culminate in the ultimate tranquil paradise.

Passionate about bringing story collecting travellers closer to the natural, cultural and historic allures of this fascinating island, the resort offers a diverse array of land-based, overwater and underwater activities for fitness fanatics, foodies, spa and wellness aficionados, families and couples alike.

Niyama Private Islands Maldives

Chef Paco will present an exciting menu of flamboyant dishes paired with fine wines, firstly perched over the ocean at Edge and then six metres below the surface at Subsix.

Dinner at Edge – Aug 9

Half a kilometre from shore, a speedboat takes guests to Edge, the resort’s signature fine-dining restaurant.

Showcasing the succulent seafood found in and around the Maldives, Edge specialises in creating contemporary culinary masterpieces.

Guests joining Chef Paco’s one-off dinner at Edge will delight in dishes including Salmon Tartar, The Garden of Paco Roncero, and to wrap up, Rhubarb Soup with tomato and kumquat confit.

Lunch at Subsix – Aug 10

Six metres below Edge, the underwater playground of Subsix hosts guests for Champagne breakfasts, subaquatic lunches and weekly glow parties, with aquatic-themed décor and surrounding views of the reef and marine life.

Chef Paco’s special lunch journey includes Spanish Tortilla of the 21st century and Lobster with extra virgin olive oil and pink grapefruit soup. For those with a sweet tooth, the menu finale is Orange Sorbet with Pedro Ximenez and virgin olive oil.

Chef Paco’s cuisine shines through in these menus, all of which start with one of Paco’s famed dishes, ‘Taster of Olive Oil from Ancient Olive Trees’.

Niyama Private Islands offers a collection of 134 villas, suites and pavilions, located over a turquoise lagoon and dotted along the beaches of two islands – Play and Chill, which are connected by a bridge.

The laid-back resort offers an abundance of space and privacy and a multitude of experiences tailored to adventurous honeymooners, active couples and style-savvy families.

Cooking class with Chef Paco

Guests at Niyama Private Islands will also have the opportunity to join a cooking class with Chef Paco and learn how to recreate some of his gourmet treats at home.

Taking place on the morning of August 11, this class will feature a three-course menu of Paco’s classics.