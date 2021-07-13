Refurbished Baglioni Resort Maldives reopens

On the island of Maagau within the pristine Dhaalu Atoll, just 40-minutes by seaplane from Malé, the Baglioni Resort Maldives will reopen in July with 88 luxury refurbished villas surrounded by virgin turquoise waters and velvet-smooth white sands.

The resort has been designed in meticulous detail to offer guests a tailor-made stay in the heart of the Indian Ocean with luxurious Italian style and exclusive experiences by Baglioni Hotels.

Designed using materials and methods to minimise the environmental impact, the Baglioni Resort Maldives is the ideal destination for indulging a love of nature and sporting pursuits with a holiday steeped in luxury.

With three signature restaurants, a freshwater swimming pool, a sumptuous spa, stretches of pristine velvet white sandy beach and some of the planet’s most stunning scenery the Baglioni Resort Maldives is a slice of paradise with luxurious offerings to cater for all generations.

The resort has partnered with prestigious Italian brands like Ferrari Trento, beginning guests the world’s favourite Italian bubbles, Frette, providing sumptuous handmade bed linen and bath towels, MC2 Saint Barth, for chic beachwear and Insìum, offering innovative anti-ageing cosmetics.

In addition to a plethora of exciting and exclusive watersports and activities the indulgent Kids’ Club provides entertainment to younger guests aged 3-12 ensuring that the whole family enjoys an unforgettable holiday.