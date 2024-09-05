News
The Prestige Collection consolidates rapid growth; adds Baglioni Hotels & Resorts to exclusive portfolio
The Prestige Collection, the most exclusive selection of hotels by Keytel, the world’s first alliance of independent hotels, has announced the addition of the prestigious Baglioni Hotels & Resorts group to its portfolio. This strategic partnership strengthens the collection’s presence in the Italian and British markets, adding seven new properties to its luxury network.
The addition of Baglioni Hotels marks a significant milestone in the expansion of The Prestige Collection’s portfolio, which has experienced growth of over 20% between May and July 2024, reaching a total of 160 hotels. This expansion reflects the brand’s commitment to hotel excellence and its goal of offering unparalleled experiences to customers worldwide.
Baglioni Hotels & Resorts is synonymous with elegance and sophistication, values that perfectly align with The Prestige Collection’s core principles of quality and excellence. This mutually beneficial collaboration not only enhances The Prestige Collection’s reputation but also boosts the international visibility of Baglioni Hotels & Resorts.
Gerardo García, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Baglioni Hotels & Resorts, states: “Becoming part of The Prestige Collection is a very positive step for both parties. It positions us alongside other iconic hotels and grants us greater visibility in international markets. We bring our expertise and an exclusive offering of luxury accommodations in key destinations across Italy, the United Kingdom, and the Maldives.”
These new additions contribute to the rapid expansion The Prestige Collection has experienced this year, standing out in Europe with Rosewood Villa Magna in Madrid and The Athenaeum in London, in the Middle East with Palazzo Versace Dubai and The Torch Doha, in Asia with Maya Ubud Resort and Chatrium Grand Bangkok, and in America with hotels such as Nobu Chicago in the United States and Hotel Alexander in Mexico.
In the Maldives, the collection maintains its strong presence with four properties: Baglioni Resort, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, Diamonds Athuruga, and Diamonds Thudufushi.
With these strategic additions, The Prestige Collection continues to expand its network of high-end hotels, adhering to strict standards to offer its clients an increasingly diverse and attractive selection of options for both leisure and business travel.
Business
John Bevan, CEO of dnata Travel Group, announced as Keynote Speaker for Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024
The Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024 is set to welcome John Bevan, CEO of dnata Travel Group, as the keynote speaker. The GM Forum, the largest gathering of hospitality professionals in Maldives, will take place on September 19 at CROSSROADS Maldives.
John oversees 30 travel brands in various sectors across 20+ countries. He joined dnata in November 2017 as CEO B2B Europe after serving as COO of Spafinder Wellness in Miami. In May 2018, his role at dnata expanded to include all B2B and B2C trading brands within the UK.
John, who has held several non-executive director posts in travel, as well as served on the board of both the UK’s Institute of Travel & Tourism and Association of British Travel Agents, will share his insights on the evolving landscape of global travel and its implications for the Maldives’ hospitality sector. His keynote address is highly anticipated, given his leadership role at dnata Travel Group, a global powerhouse in travel services.
“We are thrilled to have John Bevan as our keynote speaker this year. His vast experience and forward-thinking approach will provide invaluable perspectives to our attendees. The GM Forum is a platform for knowledge exchange and innovation, and having a leader of John’s caliber underscores our commitment to excellence,” Ali Naafiz, Editor of Hotelier Maldives, said.
This year’s GM Forum, now in its eighth edition, will focus on ‘The Evolving Luxury Landscape’ in the Maldives. Industry leaders will discuss the future of luxury travel, including the new luxury traveller’s psyche, digital marketing, and sustainable practices. Topics will cover private islands, underwater experiences, and the opportunities and challenges faced by hoteliers in the country. The forum will feature diverse panels and interactive sessions, emphasising personalised guest experiences and local cultural integration. It aims to foster active participation and share innovative case studies from the luxury travel industry.
Sponsors and partners of GM Forum 2024 include:
- Ooredoo Maldives: Digital Partner (Title Sponsor)
- Bestbuy Maldives (BBM): Silver Sponsor
- Dhivehi Insurance: Silver Sponsor
- Fuel Supplies Maldives: Silver Sponsor
- Manta Air: Aviation Partner
- Male’ Aerated Water Company: Beverage Partner
- Atmosphere Wellness: Wellness Partner
- Souvenir Marine: Transport Partner
- Printlab: Printing Partner
- CROSSROADS Maldives: Venue Partner
- Lights Out: Coverage Partner
- Associate Sponsors: Alia Investments, Villa Hakatha, GAGE, Wyntronix, Uniforms Unlimited and Spa Ceylon Maldives
News
Escape to paradise: Milaidhoo Maldives unveils exclusive Winter Sun Package
Sun-seekers can escape the cold weather and immerse themselves in the warmth of the Maldives with Milaidhoo’s Tropical Winter Package, designed for intimate moments and indulgent experiences. Available for stays from 1st November to 22nd December 2024, this package offers a luxurious escape.
Milaidhoo invites travellers to discover a sanctuary of warmth and comfort set against the tranquil backdrop of a tropical paradise. The island resort’s approach to hospitality centres on authenticity and the gentle art of slow living. Guests can enjoy a more meaningful luxury experience that transcends the superficial, embracing a deeper sense of tranquillity and a more leisurely pace.
In November and December, the Maldives enjoys warm, tropical weather with average temperatures ranging from 25°C to 30°C. This period is generally dry, with lower humidity and plenty of sunshine, making it ideal for beach activities and exploring the islands.
Guests at Milaidhoo can choose between luxurious over-water or spacious beach villas, each featuring a private pool and direct access to the pristine Indian Ocean. Guests can wake up to breathtaking sunrise views from their bed or sip morning coffee on their secluded sundeck while soaking up the sun.
The Tropical Winter Package includes:
- A complimentary daily breakfast buffet and dinner at the Ocean Restaurant, renowned for its stunning panoramic views of the azure waters. Whether indulging in a lavish breakfast or enjoying a magical dinner under the stars, every meal at the Ocean Restaurant celebrates the Indian Ocean with a selection of gourmet dishes, from delectable seafood to creative vegetarian options, all presented elegantly.
- One complimentary high tea at Compass Bar, the perfect spot for an afternoon treat. Guests can enjoy an array of homemade pastries, finger sandwiches, and scones while taking in the stunning views of the crystal-clear lagoon.
- Complimentary use of non-motorised water sports equipment, including kayaks and stand-up paddleboards, for guests who want to explore the crystal-clear waters of the famous Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, at their own pace.
- One complimentary luxurious 90-minute body treatment for couples at Serenity Spa, where skilled therapists use Ila products to revitalise the skin and promote relaxation in a tranquil setting.
- 30% off on seaplane transfers – required for all guests, this captivating seaplane journey to Milaidhoo, ensures an unforgettable arrival experience at the private island. As the seaplane glides over the azure expanse of the Indian Ocean, guests are treated to breathtaking aerial views of turquoise lagoons and lush island landscapes below—an experience that sets the tone for the tranquil retreat that awaits. This scenic flight not only functions as a means of transportation but also serves as a prelude to the serenity and luxury that defines Milaidhoo, making every guest’s journey as memorable as their stay.
If guests book directly, either online or via email, they will also receive book direct special benefits in addition to the Tropical Winter Package benefits.
For further information or reservations, contact reservations@milaidhoo.com.
Drink
Atmosphere Core differentiates resorts via branded dining destinations, events
Since the 1970s, when travellers first discovered these heavenly far-flung isles, Maldives has come a long way in establishing itself as one of the world’s most sought-after luxury travel destinations. Carving a niche for itself in this highly competitive hospitality industry, Atmosphere Core started its journey with Atmosphere Kanifushi launched in 2013. The success of this five-star resort built the company’s reputation for service excellence, genuine hospitality through unique ‘Holiday Plans’, and the finest food and beverage experiences.
“In the infamous words of Virginia Woolf, ‘One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well’. Consistency in delivering an exceptional guest experience is at the heart of our Food and Beverage approach, quotes, Anupam Banerjee, Vice President Food & Beverage at Atmosphere Core.
No truer words have ever been said according to Anupam, who is the creative mind behind Atmosphere Core’s exceptional dining experiences, restaurant and bar concepts and exotic menus across the group. With a firm belief that if guests eat well, have the healthiest of fresh food options, the widest variety of regional and international cuisine supported with exceptional levels of personalised service, all set within stunning environments, everything else will fall into place. Anupam and the Food & Beverage teams on each resort strive to ensure Atmosphere Core presents best-in-class guest experiences.
Take for instance ‘Just Veg’ at Atmosphere Kanifushi, the first à la carte vegetarian restaurant in the Maldives. Launched long before plant-based cuisine gained popularity, Just Veg has been ranked as the number one restaurant in the Maldives by TripAdvisor. Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts brand continues with innovative concepts such as ‘Kaagé’ at VARU by Atmosphere where travellers can savour a signature Maldivian fine dining experience. From traditional architecture to video storytelling and an artistic presentation of heritage recipes, the multi-sensory journey truly brings alive local culture.
At the forefront of luxury culinary experiences is the company’s premium brand, THE OZEN COLLECTION. Picture waking up to lavish champagne breakfasts and dining underwater at the enchanting ‘M6m’ restaurant. At OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, unmatched gastronomic adventures include ‘New Age’ Maldivian cuisine served at ‘Lonu’ alongside authentic Chinese to heritage Indian and Sri Lankan fine dining options. While over at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI the overwater ‘ORIGINƎ’ restaurant serves signature gastronomic curations with wine pairings from its enviable cellar. Atmosphere Core also recently launched ‘Soyi’, a pan-Asian concept restaurant at the group’s flagship private island.
Bustling with vibrant experiences, at COLOURS OF OBLU brand’s four lively island resorts there are an array of memorable culinary experiences for guests to enjoy. Offerings range from modern gourmet dishes at ‘Only BLU’ under ocean restaurant at OBLU SELECT Lobigili to chilled-out dinners at OBLU Xperience Ailafushi’s ‘The Copper Pot Food Truck’ and contemporary Pan-Asian cuisine at ‘JustWok’ at OBLU SELECT Sangeli. The brand’s diving resort, OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO also reopened this year with an all-new look including the addition of a progressive Indian restaurant, ‘Raga Route’ which has already become a favourite among global travellers.
Emphasising our unwavering commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and excellence, we are pleased to announce a distinguished partnership with Sakurafresh, the acclaimed Japanese Zero Alcohol Spirits brand. In collaboration with Sakurafresh, Atmosphere Core is pioneering a ‘Beverage Partnership Program’ focused on sourcing superior natural ingredients to produce premium zero-alcohol cocktails that cater to the sophisticated tastes and growing demand in the Maldives.
Beyond the plate, Atmosphere Core differentiates itself through immersive, multi-sensory dining experiences. Guests can join cooking classes, exclusive dinners with wine makers, and special seasonal celebrations. There is also a focus on sustainability. With a conscious focus on reducing food waste, using sustainable seafood, and incorporating plant-based options into menus. Most of the company’s island resorts feature kitchen gardens to grow fresh herbs and produce, with OZEN LIFE MAADHOO having a 140 square-metres indoor hydroponic farm which now supports four islands with leaf vegetables and herbs.
In conclusion, Anupam states, “To advance our castaway island dining, we must not only exceed global trends but also ensure consistent delivery of exceptional guest experiences. To sustain Atmosphere Core’s leadership, we are committed to anticipating future trends and upholding the highest standards of quality and satisfaction.”
