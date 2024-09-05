The Prestige Collection consolidates rapid growth; adds Baglioni Hotels & Resorts to exclusive portfolio

Since the 1970s, when travellers first discovered these heavenly far-flung isles, Maldives has come a long way in establishing itself as one of the world’s most sought-after luxury travel destinations. Carving a niche for itself in this highly competitive hospitality industry, Atmosphere Core started its journey with Atmosphere Kanifushi launched in 2013. The success of this five-star resort built the company’s reputation for service excellence, genuine hospitality through unique ‘Holiday Plans’, and the finest food and beverage experiences.

“In the infamous words of Virginia Woolf, ‘One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well’. Consistency in delivering an exceptional guest experience is at the heart of our Food and Beverage approach, quotes, Anupam Banerjee, Vice President Food & Beverage at Atmosphere Core.

No truer words have ever been said according to Anupam, who is the creative mind behind Atmosphere Core’s exceptional dining experiences, restaurant and bar concepts and exotic menus across the group. With a firm belief that if guests eat well, have the healthiest of fresh food options, the widest variety of regional and international cuisine supported with exceptional levels of personalised service, all set within stunning environments, everything else will fall into place. Anupam and the Food & Beverage teams on each resort strive to ensure Atmosphere Core presents best-in-class guest experiences.

Take for instance ‘Just Veg’ at Atmosphere Kanifushi, the first à la carte vegetarian restaurant in the Maldives. Launched long before plant-based cuisine gained popularity, Just Veg has been ranked as the number one restaurant in the Maldives by TripAdvisor. Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts brand continues with innovative concepts such as ‘Kaagé’ at VARU by Atmosphere where travellers can savour a signature Maldivian fine dining experience. From traditional architecture to video storytelling and an artistic presentation of heritage recipes, the multi-sensory journey truly brings alive local culture.

At the forefront of luxury culinary experiences is the company’s premium brand, THE OZEN COLLECTION. Picture waking up to lavish champagne breakfasts and dining underwater at the enchanting ‘M6m’ restaurant. At OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, unmatched gastronomic adventures include ‘New Age’ Maldivian cuisine served at ‘Lonu’ alongside authentic Chinese to heritage Indian and Sri Lankan fine dining options. While over at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI the overwater ‘ORIGINƎ’ restaurant serves signature gastronomic curations with wine pairings from its enviable cellar. Atmosphere Core also recently launched ‘Soyi’, a pan-Asian concept restaurant at the group’s flagship private island.

Bustling with vibrant experiences, at COLOURS OF OBLU brand’s four lively island resorts there are an array of memorable culinary experiences for guests to enjoy. Offerings range from modern gourmet dishes at ‘Only BLU’ under ocean restaurant at OBLU SELECT Lobigili to chilled-out dinners at OBLU Xperience Ailafushi’s ‘The Copper Pot Food Truck’ and contemporary Pan-Asian cuisine at ‘JustWok’ at OBLU SELECT Sangeli. The brand’s diving resort, OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO also reopened this year with an all-new look including the addition of a progressive Indian restaurant, ‘Raga Route’ which has already become a favourite among global travellers.

Emphasising our unwavering commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and excellence, we are pleased to announce a distinguished partnership with Sakurafresh, the acclaimed Japanese Zero Alcohol Spirits brand. In collaboration with Sakurafresh, Atmosphere Core is pioneering a ‘Beverage Partnership Program’ focused on sourcing superior natural ingredients to produce premium zero-alcohol cocktails that cater to the sophisticated tastes and growing demand in the Maldives.

Beyond the plate, Atmosphere Core differentiates itself through immersive, multi-sensory dining experiences. Guests can join cooking classes, exclusive dinners with wine makers, and special seasonal celebrations. There is also a focus on sustainability. With a conscious focus on reducing food waste, using sustainable seafood, and incorporating plant-based options into menus. Most of the company’s island resorts feature kitchen gardens to grow fresh herbs and produce, with OZEN LIFE MAADHOO having a 140 square-metres indoor hydroponic farm which now supports four islands with leaf vegetables and herbs.

In conclusion, Anupam states, “To advance our castaway island dining, we must not only exceed global trends but also ensure consistent delivery of exceptional guest experiences. To sustain Atmosphere Core’s leadership, we are committed to anticipating future trends and upholding the highest standards of quality and satisfaction.”