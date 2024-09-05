Business
John Bevan, CEO of dnata Travel Group, announced as Keynote Speaker for Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024
The Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024 is set to welcome John Bevan, CEO of dnata Travel Group, as the keynote speaker. The GM Forum, the largest gathering of hospitality professionals in Maldives, will take place on September 19 at CROSSROADS Maldives.
John oversees 30 travel brands in various sectors across 20+ countries. He joined dnata in November 2017 as CEO B2B Europe after serving as COO of Spafinder Wellness in Miami. In May 2018, his role at dnata expanded to include all B2B and B2C trading brands within the UK.
John, who has held several non-executive director posts in travel, as well as served on the board of both the UK’s Institute of Travel & Tourism and Association of British Travel Agents, will share his insights on the evolving landscape of global travel and its implications for the Maldives’ hospitality sector. His keynote address is highly anticipated, given his leadership role at dnata Travel Group, a global powerhouse in travel services.
“We are thrilled to have John Bevan as our keynote speaker this year. His vast experience and forward-thinking approach will provide invaluable perspectives to our attendees. The GM Forum is a platform for knowledge exchange and innovation, and having a leader of John’s caliber underscores our commitment to excellence,” Ali Naafiz, Editor of Hotelier Maldives, said.
This year’s GM Forum, now in its eighth edition, will focus on ‘The Evolving Luxury Landscape’ in the Maldives. Industry leaders will discuss the future of luxury travel, including the new luxury traveller’s psyche, digital marketing, and sustainable practices. Topics will cover private islands, underwater experiences, and the opportunities and challenges faced by hoteliers in the country. The forum will feature diverse panels and interactive sessions, emphasising personalised guest experiences and local cultural integration. It aims to foster active participation and share innovative case studies from the luxury travel industry.
Noku Maldives to rebrand under IHG’s Vignette Collection in December 2024
IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced a partnership with Roxy-Pacific Holdings Pte Ltd – a real estate and hospitality leader in Asia Pacific – to introduce its Vignette Collection brand to the Maldives.
The conversion deal will see Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection, a 50-key private villa resort on the idyllic island of Kudafunafaru, join IHG’s Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio, one of the world’s largest, in December 2024 after refurbishment under the Vignette Collection brand – a family of one-of-a-kind properties unique in their identities, yet united by the vision to offer a more authentic way to travel and backed by the reassurance of IHG’s trusted reputation and leading loyalty offer.
Chris Anklin, Senior Director, Development, South East Asia and Korea, IHG Hotels & Resorts said: “We’re proud that our first collaboration with Roxy-Pacific brings the Vignette Collection brand to the Maldives in beautiful Noonu Atoll – a destination renowned for its abundant sea life and more than 30 outstanding dive spots. It will be a fantastic boutique resort, delivering unforgettable stays and offering the brand’s promise of weaving responsibility, community and locality together to make a positive impact on its surroundings.
“This adds to the record conversion activities IHG enjoyed in the first half of this year – representing 41% of openings and 55% of signings globally across most of our brand portfolio. Throughout this region, more than half of our signings are now conversions, which is a testament to the attractiveness of our brands, the strength of IHG’s enterprise platform and our ability to convert and rebrand in short time frames. As we gear up to our December launch, we look forward to welcoming guests to Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection – our fifth IHG property in the Maldives – as the Vignette Collection brand joins Six Senses, InterContinental and Holiday Inn in a broad portfolio of experiences with a stay for every guest and every occasion.”
Chris Teo, Deputy CEO & Executive Director, Roxy-Pacific Holdings Pte Ltd: “Maldives is a bucket list travel destination with enduring appeal, which is enjoying strong and consistent demand. It has set its sights on a two million arrival target this year – a 10% increase on 2023 – as it positions itself as a leading sustainable tourism location, and we’re providing an idyllic getaway from which travellers can explore its many wonders.”
“We know our guests seek meaningful and authentic stay experiences as they embed themselves in local cultures and connect with the communities around them. As part of a quickly growing brand family, Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection will retain its distinctive identity, supported by IHG’s scale and IHG One Rewards loyalty programme. Together with IHG, we look forward to providing guests with an elevated resort experience that will inspire them to stay longer and discover the natural wonders around them.”
Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection is a 45-minute seaplane ride from Velana International Airport or a 40-minute flight to Maafaru Domestic Airport, followed by a 15-minute speed boat ride to the island.
With a land area of almost 90,000 square metres, it features 30 overwater villas and 20 beachfront villas, most of which have a private pool. With the smallest villa at 175 square metres, the property boasts some of the largest villas in the Maldives – perfect for couples, friends and families to enjoy unforgettable stays.
Facilities include two restaurants and bars, outdoor swimming pool, fitness centre, spa, retail outlet and a diving and watersports centre offering access to a rich diversity of marine life, including grey reef sharks, stingrays and sea turtles.
IHG launched Vignette Collection in August 2021 to offer a different price point to the upscale conversion brand voco and complement its existing Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio. The brand has grown globally to 18 open hotels, including Convent Square Lisbon, Vignette Collection in Portugal, The Halyard Liverpool, Vignette Collection in the UK, Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok, Vignette Collection and Dinso Resort & Villas Phuket, Vignette Collection in Thailand, Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort in UAE and Hotel X Brisbane Fortitude Valley in Australia.
Visit Maldives, Fliggy to boost Maldives’ presence in Chinese Market
Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/ Visit Maldives) and Fliggy, China’s leading online travel platform under Alibaba group, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen and amplify the Maldives’ destination presence in the Chinese market.
MMPRC’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Ibrahim Shiuree, and Vice President of Fliggy, Tong Teng, signed this agreement as a collaboration with Villa Resorts, at a ceremony held at Villa Nautica on 18 August 2024. This significant partnership between Fliggy and MMPRC will help promote and uphold Maldives as a premier destination in the Chinese market.
“I want to express my deepest gratitude to Fliggy for their partnership and to all our stakeholders here for their support. I have no doubt that our combined efforts will lead to another successful year for the Maldives Tourism Industry.” highlighted Ibrahim Shiuree, CEO and MD of MMPRC.
Fliggy is among the top leading online travel platforms in China. We are hoping this collaboration will stand out in promoting our destination and maintain our market position as a key source market in addition to promoting various tourism segments from the Sunny Side of Life.
By collaborating with Villa Resorts to host the signing ceremony at Villa Nautica, Visit Maldives aims to underscore the Maldives’ appeal as an ideal location for MICE travel, events, and conferences.
“We deeply value the strong relationship between our two countries and appreciate the love the Chinese people have for the Maldives,” said Minister of Tourism, Ibrahim Faisal. “This partnership is a wonderful opportunity to build on that connection”
MMPRC is committed to working closely with our stakeholders and partners to maintain and elevate Maldives’ allure among key markets globally. Visit Maldives seeks to expand market reach, diversify tourism segments, and drive significant growth in tourist arrivals by joining forces with the tourism industry. The Maldives continues to be a top destination for Chinese tourists. This alliance marks a remarkable union, aiding Visit Maldives in maintaining the Maldives as the World’s Leading Destination and updating and showcasing the latest news from the Sunny Side of Life to the Chinese market.
UK campaign to promote Addu tourism: Minister highlights heritage, branding at Destination Addu 2024
Tourism in Addu, the southernmost region of the Maldives and a former British protectorate, will be promoted in the United Kingdom, according to Tourism Minister Ibrahim Faisal.
Speaking at the Destination Addu 2024 symposium, where efforts to develop a comprehensive city brand for Addu were launched, Faisal emphasised the city’s historical significance and the need for branding to elevate it in the global tourism market.
Faisal noted the ongoing presence of British-era sites in Addu and highlighted the heritage ministry’s plans to rehabilitate these locations as tourist attractions.
The minister stated that promotional activities would focus particularly on the British market, and the Addu City Council plans to participate in the World Travel Market (WTM) fair in the UK.
Faisal reaffirmed support from the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) for promoting tourism in Addu, stressing that the brand would capture the culture, aspirations, and potential of the tourism industry in the region.
The minister also underscored the importance of establishing direct flights to Addu to help operationalise resorts and enhance tourism development in the area.
