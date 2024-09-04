News
Escape to paradise: Milaidhoo Maldives unveils exclusive Winter Sun Package
Sun-seekers can escape the cold weather and immerse themselves in the warmth of the Maldives with Milaidhoo’s Tropical Winter Package, designed for intimate moments and indulgent experiences. Available for stays from 1st November to 22nd December 2024, this package offers a luxurious escape.
Milaidhoo invites travellers to discover a sanctuary of warmth and comfort set against the tranquil backdrop of a tropical paradise. The island resort’s approach to hospitality centres on authenticity and the gentle art of slow living. Guests can enjoy a more meaningful luxury experience that transcends the superficial, embracing a deeper sense of tranquillity and a more leisurely pace.
In November and December, the Maldives enjoys warm, tropical weather with average temperatures ranging from 25°C to 30°C. This period is generally dry, with lower humidity and plenty of sunshine, making it ideal for beach activities and exploring the islands.
Guests at Milaidhoo can choose between luxurious over-water or spacious beach villas, each featuring a private pool and direct access to the pristine Indian Ocean. Guests can wake up to breathtaking sunrise views from their bed or sip morning coffee on their secluded sundeck while soaking up the sun.
The Tropical Winter Package includes:
- A complimentary daily breakfast buffet and dinner at the Ocean Restaurant, renowned for its stunning panoramic views of the azure waters. Whether indulging in a lavish breakfast or enjoying a magical dinner under the stars, every meal at the Ocean Restaurant celebrates the Indian Ocean with a selection of gourmet dishes, from delectable seafood to creative vegetarian options, all presented elegantly.
- One complimentary high tea at Compass Bar, the perfect spot for an afternoon treat. Guests can enjoy an array of homemade pastries, finger sandwiches, and scones while taking in the stunning views of the crystal-clear lagoon.
- Complimentary use of non-motorised water sports equipment, including kayaks and stand-up paddleboards, for guests who want to explore the crystal-clear waters of the famous Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, at their own pace.
- One complimentary luxurious 90-minute body treatment for couples at Serenity Spa, where skilled therapists use Ila products to revitalise the skin and promote relaxation in a tranquil setting.
- 30% off on seaplane transfers – required for all guests, this captivating seaplane journey to Milaidhoo, ensures an unforgettable arrival experience at the private island. As the seaplane glides over the azure expanse of the Indian Ocean, guests are treated to breathtaking aerial views of turquoise lagoons and lush island landscapes below—an experience that sets the tone for the tranquil retreat that awaits. This scenic flight not only functions as a means of transportation but also serves as a prelude to the serenity and luxury that defines Milaidhoo, making every guest’s journey as memorable as their stay.
If guests book directly, either online or via email, they will also receive book direct special benefits in addition to the Tropical Winter Package benefits.
For further information or reservations, contact reservations@milaidhoo.com.
Drink
Atmosphere Core differentiates resorts via branded dining destinations, events
Since the 1970s, when travellers first discovered these heavenly far-flung isles, Maldives has come a long way in establishing itself as one of the world’s most sought-after luxury travel destinations. Carving a niche for itself in this highly competitive hospitality industry, Atmosphere Core started its journey with Atmosphere Kanifushi launched in 2013. The success of this five-star resort built the company’s reputation for service excellence, genuine hospitality through unique ‘Holiday Plans’, and the finest food and beverage experiences.
“In the infamous words of Virginia Woolf, ‘One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well’. Consistency in delivering an exceptional guest experience is at the heart of our Food and Beverage approach, quotes, Anupam Banerjee, Vice President Food & Beverage at Atmosphere Core.
No truer words have ever been said according to Anupam, who is the creative mind behind Atmosphere Core’s exceptional dining experiences, restaurant and bar concepts and exotic menus across the group. With a firm belief that if guests eat well, have the healthiest of fresh food options, the widest variety of regional and international cuisine supported with exceptional levels of personalised service, all set within stunning environments, everything else will fall into place. Anupam and the Food & Beverage teams on each resort strive to ensure Atmosphere Core presents best-in-class guest experiences.
Take for instance ‘Just Veg’ at Atmosphere Kanifushi, the first à la carte vegetarian restaurant in the Maldives. Launched long before plant-based cuisine gained popularity, Just Veg has been ranked as the number one restaurant in the Maldives by TripAdvisor. Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts brand continues with innovative concepts such as ‘Kaagé’ at VARU by Atmosphere where travellers can savour a signature Maldivian fine dining experience. From traditional architecture to video storytelling and an artistic presentation of heritage recipes, the multi-sensory journey truly brings alive local culture.
At the forefront of luxury culinary experiences is the company’s premium brand, THE OZEN COLLECTION. Picture waking up to lavish champagne breakfasts and dining underwater at the enchanting ‘M6m’ restaurant. At OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, unmatched gastronomic adventures include ‘New Age’ Maldivian cuisine served at ‘Lonu’ alongside authentic Chinese to heritage Indian and Sri Lankan fine dining options. While over at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI the overwater ‘ORIGINƎ’ restaurant serves signature gastronomic curations with wine pairings from its enviable cellar. Atmosphere Core also recently launched ‘Soyi’, a pan-Asian concept restaurant at the group’s flagship private island.
Bustling with vibrant experiences, at COLOURS OF OBLU brand’s four lively island resorts there are an array of memorable culinary experiences for guests to enjoy. Offerings range from modern gourmet dishes at ‘Only BLU’ under ocean restaurant at OBLU SELECT Lobigili to chilled-out dinners at OBLU Xperience Ailafushi’s ‘The Copper Pot Food Truck’ and contemporary Pan-Asian cuisine at ‘JustWok’ at OBLU SELECT Sangeli. The brand’s diving resort, OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO also reopened this year with an all-new look including the addition of a progressive Indian restaurant, ‘Raga Route’ which has already become a favourite among global travellers.
Emphasising our unwavering commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and excellence, we are pleased to announce a distinguished partnership with Sakurafresh, the acclaimed Japanese Zero Alcohol Spirits brand. In collaboration with Sakurafresh, Atmosphere Core is pioneering a ‘Beverage Partnership Program’ focused on sourcing superior natural ingredients to produce premium zero-alcohol cocktails that cater to the sophisticated tastes and growing demand in the Maldives.
Beyond the plate, Atmosphere Core differentiates itself through immersive, multi-sensory dining experiences. Guests can join cooking classes, exclusive dinners with wine makers, and special seasonal celebrations. There is also a focus on sustainability. With a conscious focus on reducing food waste, using sustainable seafood, and incorporating plant-based options into menus. Most of the company’s island resorts feature kitchen gardens to grow fresh herbs and produce, with OZEN LIFE MAADHOO having a 140 square-metres indoor hydroponic farm which now supports four islands with leaf vegetables and herbs.
In conclusion, Anupam states, “To advance our castaway island dining, we must not only exceed global trends but also ensure consistent delivery of exceptional guest experiences. To sustain Atmosphere Core’s leadership, we are committed to anticipating future trends and upholding the highest standards of quality and satisfaction.”
Entertainment
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives to welcome Australian singer Missy Higgins in June 2025
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives and event organisers Music in Paradise have announced ‘Missy Higgins’, one of Australia’s most respected female singer/songwriters will perform for the first time at the private island resort 14 – 21 June 2025.
The week-long event combines all the attributes of a tropical island getaway with three intimate performances by Missy Higgins on the beach and at the resort’s rooftop Sunset Bar with exclusive meet and greet opportunities. With 26 ARIA Award nominations under her belt and five Australian #1’s Missy Higgins’ performances at Kandooma Maldives are capped at 200 guests, to ensure an intimate vibe.
A Gold Experience package has been released for A$3,950 per person, twin share for 7 nights staying in a Beach Villa at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. This highly sought-after Gold Experience to see Missy Higgins perform live, includes:
- Entry to 3 Nightly Exclusive Events
- 3 Intimate Performances
- Meet & Greet with artist
- Professional Photo with artist
- Music in Paradise Welcome Bag
- Music in Paradise Event Poster
- Event commemorative t-shirt
- Return shared Speedboat airport transfers
- Welcome drink and cold towel on arrival
- Delicious buffet breakfast daily at Kandooma Café
- Tea, coffee & bottled water in-villa, and replenished daily
- Complimentary snorkel trip & use of snorkelling gear
- Music in Paradise Traveller Care Guarantee
Additional packages including the VIP Experience staying in a Beach House and Ultimate Experience staying in an Overwater Villa are also available from the resort’s website.
Unearthed by Australian radio station Triple J back in the early 2000s while still at high school, Missy’s irresistible melodies and striking voice have struck a chord with music lovers.
Her debut album The Sound of White – about taking on the world as a 20-year old – will shortly celebrate its 20th anniversary.
Later this month (September 2024), Missy will release a new album called The Second Act – about taking on the world all over again as a 40 year old — a kind of sequel to her hugely influential debut album.
Located in the South Male atoll just 40 minutes from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful, natural island paradise. White sand beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the backdrop for leisure pursuits and some of the best scuba diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses and the popular Overwater Villas. Families are well catered for with a choice of 2- and 3-bed villas and the Kandoo Kids’ Club with its fun activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives are explored. Guests seeking time out and relaxation will enjoy sun-loungers and hammocks dotted around the island. Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers a tranquil escape for body and mind.
Awards
Heritance Aarah wins TTM 2024 award for best all-inclusive resort
Heritance Aarah has once again set the bar high, taking home the coveted ‘Best All-Inclusive Resort’ award at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) 2024 Awards. This victory cements Heritance Aarah’s status as a trailblazer in luxury hospitality, showcasing the resort’s commitment to delivering next-level experiences with its cutting-edge Premium All-Inclusive offering.
Located in the pristine Raa Atoll, Heritance Aarah isn’t just a place to stay, it’s a destination that redefines the concept of all-inclusive luxury. With its Premium All-Inclusive package, guests are treated to a curated selection of world-class amenities designed to create the ultimate Maldivian getaway. Imagine all-day gourmet dining across seven exceptional restaurants, each offering a unique culinary journey, paired with the finest international wines and spirits at five distinct bars.
Step into a world where your dining experience is a global adventure, whether it’s savouring the vibrant flavours of Tokyo and Bangkok street food, indulging in sophisticated Mediterranean and French-inspired dishes, or relishing fusion creations that marry Sri Lankan and Maldivian tastes. With over 80 premium spirits, 150 beverages, and a signature cocktail list boasting more than 30 unique concoctions, every meal is an event in itself.
But the Heritance Aarah experience doesn’t stop at the plate. The resort takes a holistic approach to luxury, offering a mix of wellness and adventure that caters to every kind of traveler. Unwind at the IASO Medi Spa, where rejuvenating treatments harmonise body and mind, or dive into the vibrant marine world with snorkelling and diving adventures. And when it’s time to explore, the resort’s countless activities, from dolphin cruises to sunset fishing and cultural excursions, ensure there’s never a dull moment.
Heritance Aarah is not just another resort in the Maldives; it’s an elevated experience that blends comfort, culture, and creativity. This latest accolade from TTM 2024 only reinforces the resort’s reputation as the go-to destination for those seeking the ultimate Premium All-Inclusive experience in the Maldives.
