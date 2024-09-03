Drink
Atmosphere Core differentiates resorts via branded dining destinations, events
Since the 1970s, when travellers first discovered these heavenly far-flung isles, Maldives has come a long way in establishing itself as one of the world’s most sought-after luxury travel destinations. Carving a niche for itself in this highly competitive hospitality industry, Atmosphere Core started its journey with Atmosphere Kanifushi launched in 2013. The success of this five-star resort built the company’s reputation for service excellence, genuine hospitality through unique ‘Holiday Plans’, and the finest food and beverage experiences.
“In the infamous words of Virginia Woolf, ‘One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well’. Consistency in delivering an exceptional guest experience is at the heart of our Food and Beverage approach, quotes, Anupam Banerjee, Vice President Food & Beverage at Atmosphere Core.
No truer words have ever been said according to Anupam, who is the creative mind behind Atmosphere Core’s exceptional dining experiences, restaurant and bar concepts and exotic menus across the group. With a firm belief that if guests eat well, have the healthiest of fresh food options, the widest variety of regional and international cuisine supported with exceptional levels of personalised service, all set within stunning environments, everything else will fall into place. Anupam and the Food & Beverage teams on each resort strive to ensure Atmosphere Core presents best-in-class guest experiences.
Take for instance ‘Just Veg’ at Atmosphere Kanifushi, the first à la carte vegetarian restaurant in the Maldives. Launched long before plant-based cuisine gained popularity, Just Veg has been ranked as the number one restaurant in the Maldives by TripAdvisor. Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts brand continues with innovative concepts such as ‘Kaagé’ at VARU by Atmosphere where travellers can savour a signature Maldivian fine dining experience. From traditional architecture to video storytelling and an artistic presentation of heritage recipes, the multi-sensory journey truly brings alive local culture.
At the forefront of luxury culinary experiences is the company’s premium brand, THE OZEN COLLECTION. Picture waking up to lavish champagne breakfasts and dining underwater at the enchanting ‘M6m’ restaurant. At OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, unmatched gastronomic adventures include ‘New Age’ Maldivian cuisine served at ‘Lonu’ alongside authentic Chinese to heritage Indian and Sri Lankan fine dining options. While over at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI the overwater ‘ORIGINƎ’ restaurant serves signature gastronomic curations with wine pairings from its enviable cellar. Atmosphere Core also recently launched ‘Soyi’, a pan-Asian concept restaurant at the group’s flagship private island.
Bustling with vibrant experiences, at COLOURS OF OBLU brand’s four lively island resorts there are an array of memorable culinary experiences for guests to enjoy. Offerings range from modern gourmet dishes at ‘Only BLU’ under ocean restaurant at OBLU SELECT Lobigili to chilled-out dinners at OBLU Xperience Ailafushi’s ‘The Copper Pot Food Truck’ and contemporary Pan-Asian cuisine at ‘JustWok’ at OBLU SELECT Sangeli. The brand’s diving resort, OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO also reopened this year with an all-new look including the addition of a progressive Indian restaurant, ‘Raga Route’ which has already become a favourite among global travellers.
Emphasising our unwavering commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and excellence, we are pleased to announce a distinguished partnership with Sakurafresh, the acclaimed Japanese Zero Alcohol Spirits brand. In collaboration with Sakurafresh, Atmosphere Core is pioneering a ‘Beverage Partnership Program’ focused on sourcing superior natural ingredients to produce premium zero-alcohol cocktails that cater to the sophisticated tastes and growing demand in the Maldives.
Beyond the plate, Atmosphere Core differentiates itself through immersive, multi-sensory dining experiences. Guests can join cooking classes, exclusive dinners with wine makers, and special seasonal celebrations. There is also a focus on sustainability. With a conscious focus on reducing food waste, using sustainable seafood, and incorporating plant-based options into menus. Most of the company’s island resorts feature kitchen gardens to grow fresh herbs and produce, with OZEN LIFE MAADHOO having a 140 square-metres indoor hydroponic farm which now supports four islands with leaf vegetables and herbs.
In conclusion, Anupam states, “To advance our castaway island dining, we must not only exceed global trends but also ensure consistent delivery of exceptional guest experiences. To sustain Atmosphere Core’s leadership, we are committed to anticipating future trends and upholding the highest standards of quality and satisfaction.”
Unforgettable Champagne odyssey with THE OZEN COLLECTION
“Wine is bottled poetry”, said Robert Louis Stevenson, and where better to savour the poetry of fine Spanish wine, that even Shakespeare extolled, than the enchanting isles of the Maldives. At THE OZEN COLLECTION, the art of winemaking meets the art of inspired island living in a series of extraordinary masterclasses that showcase Bodegas Viñátigo’s most exquisite vintages.
Wine connoisseurs and lovers of sophisticated indulgence can experience the Bodegas Viñátigo Wine Masterclasses from 18th to 20th November at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and from 22nd to 24th November at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI. Included within the ultra luxury Holiday Plans of the two resorts, these exclusive events will be hosted by Bodegas Viñátigo’s owner, Juan Mendez, and his son, Jorge Mendez. Discover the most unique places to savour wine, from lavish restaurants perched over jewel-toned aquamarine lagoons to bohemian beach clubs and lively palm-fringed bars.
On showcase will be world’s most naturally unique wines of Bodegas Viñátigo that highlight the unique character of Tenerife’s autochthonous grapes from ungrafted vines, most of which date back centuries. Feel yourself transported to the rugged volcanic slopes of the Canary Islands as you sip a crisp Viñátigo Listán Blanco or a bold Viñátigo Tintilla, each glass telling a story of the land.
Guided by expert resort sommeliers who have visited Tenerife themselves, guests will learn to identify the subtle characteristics that make each wine distinctive, train their palates to discern nuanced flavours, and choose the perfect pairings to elevate every meal. The masterclasses will also shed light on Bodegas Viñátigo’s unmatched sustainable winegrowing practices.
Nicolas Laguette, the Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, shares his excitement, “We import all of our wines directly from wineries around the world. Over the past three years, we have focused on establishing an in-house ‘Wine Culture’ by partnering with family-owned wineries that are driven by terroir and embody our company ethos ‘Joy of Giving’ in their approach to winemaking. Through this initiative, we became the first to import and pour Canary Wine in the Maldives, sourced from Bodegas Viñátigo, an esteemed fifth-generation winemaker in Tenerife, Canary Islands. This November, we are delighted to welcome winery owner and president of the Canary Wine appellation, Mr. Juan Jesús, and his son Jorge for the third iteration of Bodegas Viñátigo Masterclasses at THE OZEN COLLECTION, turning our two luxury resorts into an epicurean’s Treasure Island of pure indulgence.”
As you lose yourself in the rhythm of fine wine, surrounded by the natural beauty of Bolifushi and Maadhoo islands, you will not just taste the wine—you will feel the land, the history, and the craftsmanship that it embodies. For those who can’t make it in November, the resorts feature weekly and monthly in-resort wine experiences and exceptional vintages from Bodegas Viñátigo included within the RESERVE Plan at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and INDULGENCE Plan at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO all year round.
Let Champagne moments inspire you at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO
Bubbles of pleasure amidst crystalline turquoise waters, the beautiful private islands of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO are quietly revolutionising the wine and dine experience in the Maldives. Unfolding once again on these heavenly shores, is an enriching odyssey with the House of Champagne Guy Charbaut – a masterclass in wine tasting and a journey into the sublime.
With her innovative approach to minimal intervention and natural wine, the fourth generation of the Champagne Charbaut family, daughter Hélène Charbaut will transport you to the heart of the terroir. Showcased this year, marking her Maldivian debut, is the limited production cuvée ‘La Crayère’ a 1er Cru Blanc de Blancs champagne. The sparkling extravaganza of champagne presentation classes unfolds from 21 to 23 October at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and 25 to 27 October at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI.
Artisanal wine growers for four generations, the members of the Guy Charbaut family have preserved the prestige of their name and the quality of their production. In 1936, their grandfather, André, cultivated his first vines in Mareuil-sur-Aÿ, now a UNESCO World Heritage site located in the heart of the Champagne region.
On their fourth visit with THE OZEN COLLECTION, Xavier and Nathalie Charbaut will share their finest prestige champagnes, including the esteemed ‘La Crayère’. Guests on the two private islands will have the privilege of joining the couple for degustation dinners with champagne pairings, elegant soirées, and blind tasting experiences. Whether you are just beginning to explore the champagne scene or are an oenophile, these tasting experiences will enrich the private island escape. Expect a flow of lively conversations, delectable food, and finest champagne set to the rhythm of the ocean, for an evening that warms the soul.
Nicolas Laguette, the Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, says, “Hélène’s approach of single-plot vinification in oak while minimising inputs in the wine is remarkable. From vineyard to cellar, every step is taken with respect and minimal intervention. This innovative, sustainable, and ‘au naturel’ philosophy resonates deeply with our own values, as pioneers of the Holiday Plan in the Maldives, now leading the way in redefining wine tourism in this extraordinary luxury destination”.
Travellers at both the resorts stay on a curated Holiday Plan, RESERVE™ Plan at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and INDULGENCE™ Plan at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, that incorporates all the experiences and luxuries for a memorable vacation. At OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, soulful white sandy beaches, calming jade gardens, and lavish private villas charm discerning global travellers. While OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, the first resort within the brand, is all about experiencing the lively island lifestyle with balmy days spent by in the indulgent villas or out by the pool bar. Between sips of champagne, guests at both resorts can head out into the open waters with a team of marine experts and diving instructors to explore shipwreck sites, coral reefs, and the majestic secrets of the ocean.
The St. Regis Maldives partners with LeClerc Briant Champagne to create eco-luxury experience
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is to present an exquisite hotel package poised to offer luxury-seeking couples an extraordinary eco-conscious adventure unmatched in the Maldives. The Abyss Champagne Package transcends the boundaries of luxury, offering a transformative experience that blends unparalleled indulgence with environmental responsibility whether on a honeymoon, anniversary getaway, or romantic escape.
Guests that book the Abyss Champagne Package will receive a highly exclusive bottle from one of the world’s most innovative and sustainable champagne makers, LeClerc Briant. The bottle of Champagne Leclerc Briant Cuvee Abyss Brut Zero is aged 60 metres under the Atlantic Ocean for 10 months where the internal pressure of the champagne in the bottle matches the pressure of the water around it. The bottle is submerged and resurfaced based on the biodynamic calendar. The characteristics of its environment are apparent in the bottle’s final product, with aromas and flavours that carry the distinct air of the sea.
Once the champagne is consumed, couples will have the opportunity to adopt a coral rim in the resort’s coral garden and plant the bottle on said coral rim, commemorating a special moment while contributing to the restoration of the coral reefs. The empty bottle, once tied to the adopted coral rim, provides essential minerals to the living organism, promoting its growth. Images of the coral’s growth will be sent to the couple periodically throughout the year, or can be seen in person upon the couple’s next visit.
In addition to a bottle of LeClerc Briant’s renowned Abyss Champagne, the package includes a private guided snorkelling tour, a coral planting with the in-house marine biologist, a romantic sunset cruise with champagne and canapés, a spa treatment for two using marine-inspired therapies (Kanduboli massage) at the world renowned Iridium Spa, a private dinner on the beach featuring an exclusive sustainable menu, and a romantic turndown with a bubble bath. The package starts at $3,270++.
“With almost 10,000 coral fragments restored and three restoration sites on the island, we have actively fostered a healthier habitat for a thriving marine ecosystem,” says Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli. “Recognising the growing trend of eco-conscious travel, we are thrilled to partner with LeClerc Briant, a brand that shares our sustainable values. This innovative collaboration, perfect for honeymoons and romantic getaways, allows couples to participate in coral reef conservation while indulging in the timeless luxury and exceptional service that defines The St. Regis experience.”
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli resort is the first St. Regis resort set on a private natural island and immerses travellers into an authentic and beautifully natural environment, elevated by the finest expression of luxury and sophistication. Set in an untouched tropical landscape, kissed with sparkling sand and surrounded by the Indian Ocean, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli welcomes travellers to an exclusive paradise steeped in exquisite moments.
For details and to book the LeClerc Briant Champagne Package, please contact: stregis.maldivesvommuli@stregis.com or visit here.
