Atmosphere Core differentiates resorts via branded dining destinations, events

“Wine is bottled poetry”, said Robert Louis Stevenson, and where better to savour the poetry of fine Spanish wine, that even Shakespeare extolled, than the enchanting isles of the Maldives. At THE OZEN COLLECTION, the art of winemaking meets the art of inspired island living in a series of extraordinary masterclasses that showcase Bodegas Viñátigo’s most exquisite vintages.

Wine connoisseurs and lovers of sophisticated indulgence can experience the Bodegas Viñátigo Wine Masterclasses from 18th to 20th November at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and from 22nd to 24th November at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI. Included within the ultra luxury Holiday Plans of the two resorts, these exclusive events will be hosted by Bodegas Viñátigo’s owner, Juan Mendez, and his son, Jorge Mendez. Discover the most unique places to savour wine, from lavish restaurants perched over jewel-toned aquamarine lagoons to bohemian beach clubs and lively palm-fringed bars.

On showcase will be world’s most naturally unique wines of Bodegas Viñátigo that highlight the unique character of Tenerife’s autochthonous grapes from ungrafted vines, most of which date back centuries. Feel yourself transported to the rugged volcanic slopes of the Canary Islands as you sip a crisp Viñátigo Listán Blanco or a bold Viñátigo Tintilla, each glass telling a story of the land.

Guided by expert resort sommeliers who have visited Tenerife themselves, guests will learn to identify the subtle characteristics that make each wine distinctive, train their palates to discern nuanced flavours, and choose the perfect pairings to elevate every meal. The masterclasses will also shed light on Bodegas Viñátigo’s unmatched sustainable winegrowing practices.

Nicolas Laguette, the Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, shares his excitement, “We import all of our wines directly from wineries around the world. Over the past three years, we have focused on establishing an in-house ‘Wine Culture’ by partnering with family-owned wineries that are driven by terroir and embody our company ethos ‘Joy of Giving’ in their approach to winemaking. Through this initiative, we became the first to import and pour Canary Wine in the Maldives, sourced from Bodegas Viñátigo, an esteemed fifth-generation winemaker in Tenerife, Canary Islands. This November, we are delighted to welcome winery owner and president of the Canary Wine appellation, Mr. Juan Jesús, and his son Jorge for the third iteration of Bodegas Viñátigo Masterclasses at THE OZEN COLLECTION, turning our two luxury resorts into an epicurean’s Treasure Island of pure indulgence.”

As you lose yourself in the rhythm of fine wine, surrounded by the natural beauty of Bolifushi and Maadhoo islands, you will not just taste the wine—you will feel the land, the history, and the craftsmanship that it embodies. For those who can’t make it in November, the resorts feature weekly and monthly in-resort wine experiences and exceptional vintages from Bodegas Viñátigo included within the RESERVE Plan at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and INDULGENCE Plan at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO all year round.