Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives to welcome Australian singer Missy Higgins in June 2025

Oaga Art Resort has announced the return of its popular Raa Baa Beats series with a sizzling performance by Sri Lankan band, The Soul. This exclusive event will take place on August 30, 2024.

Located a short distance from the vibrant Malé, Oaga Art Resort offers the perfect escape for music lovers and relaxation seekers alike. Our weekend getaways combine thrilling entertainment with the tranquility of island life.

This edition of Raa Baa Beats promises to be unforgettable as we welcome the talented Sri Lankan band, The Soul, to our shores. Their unique sound, combined with the resort’s idyllic setting, creates an unparalleled experience.

Unwind and Experience the Magic: Unleash Your Inner Soul offer

Discover your soul’s sanctuary with our “Unleash Your Inner Soul” offer. Indulge in luxury accommodations, roundtrip transfers, unlimited drinks, and delectable meals. Indulge in luxurious overnight stay in a Veyoge Gallery Pool Villa or Haruge Beach Villa with Private Pool, convenient roundtrip transfers, a vibrant evening at Raa Baa, unlimited drinks and delicious meals.

Book your stay directly with the code RAABAASOUL and get access to special rates for Veyoge Gallery Pool Villa and Haruge Beach Villa with Private Pool.

Can’t Stay Overnight? Catch the Beat!

Don’t miss out on the fun! Our Catch the Beat Day pass includes roundtrip transfers, dinner, entertainment, and a cocktail party for just USD 75. Get your tickets today!

The Soul: Sri Lanka’s Rising Musical Star

“The Soul,” a dynamic five-piece band hailing from Sri Lanka, is renowned for their original music and captivating live performances. From the masterful guitar playing of Khazim Miskin to the electrifying charisma of Dave Free Roberts, each member contributes distinctive abilities to the group.

Unmissable Entertainment Timeline:

Opening Act: Kickstart your evening with the calming melodies of Flanbeha (Aroo), a seasoned Maldivian musician. With 15 years in the industry, he’s a familiar face known for his high-energy performances with Arkadia and his soulful solo work.

Dynamic Duo: Get ready to groove to the energetic beats of Dumb & Dumber (Humam and Naffah), an enigmatic duo born from the creative crucible of Oaga Art Resort. The pair, whose roles as the titular characters remain a delightful mystery, have crafted a unique musical synergy that defies categorization.

The Soul Ignition: Experience the electrifying performance of The Soul as they ignite the stage with their unique blend of music.

Sun-Kissed Soiree: Unwind with a refreshing cocktail party while mingling with the talented members of The Soul.

Grand Finale: The Soul returns with an encore performance, leaving you mesmerized by their unforgettable music.

Don’t miss your chance to witness the magic of The Soul live at Oaga Art Resort.

Oaga Art Resort fosters artistic connection by inviting local and visiting artists to stay on the island for a vibrant artistic exchange enriching the guest experience. Situated in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport. A small island with 60 villas with beach and over water options, 5 dining venues and a spa inspired by Maldivian traditional healing practices, Oaga Art Resort’s artistic and creative spaces offer an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists, and craftsmen from the Maldives.