Neelam, Samir Soni vacations at Baglioni Resort Maldives

13 views June 29, 2022

Actress Neelam and Samir Soni and their daughter Ahana recently took a relaxing vacation at Baglioni Resort in Maldives.

During their stay, the couple enjoyed an array of experiences such as private dining, spa treatments, beach cocktails etc. Couple stayed in the Presidential water villa, offers three bedrooms, each with an own bathroom, and a veranda with a dining area for relaxing moments that will last a lifetime. Each terrace lets you enjoy the spectacular sunsets of Maldives!

Neelam is an Indian actress and jewellery designer who has worked in many popular Bollywood movies with well-known actors. Samir Soni is a well-known Indian actor, director, writer, and former fashion model who has worked in movies and on TV.

Both of them are considered to be great actors who have made some great movies and TV shows in the Indian film and TV industry. Recently, Neelam was seen on Netflix OTT series called “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives” which soon became talk of the town. Netizens eagerly looking forward to season 2 which is soon to be out in Q4 2022.

Check out their social media to take a sneak peek into their recent experience at Baglioni Resort, Maldives.

