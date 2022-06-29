Intercontinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort named best resort in Maldives at Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia Awards

InterContinental Maldives Maamungau Resort has been acclaimed as “Best Hotel in the Maldives” by the Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia Awards 2022. In addition, the resort’s AVI Spa claimed the second spot for the category “Best Spa in the Maldives”.

The Asia’s best awards are based on the votes of readers and travellers, choosing their favourite destinations and resorts in Southeast Asia. Highlighted by the voters were the outstanding interior design of the resort’s 81 villas and residences as well as the overall service culture and culinary excellence.

The Travel + Leisure “Asia’s Best Awards 2022” were launched in March this year for the first time, aiming to highlight the excellent travel and hospitality destinations across Southeast Asia. The annual award relies on readers and travellers experiences and votes, to award the resorts and hotels that stand out with their contributions to the hospitality industry in the region.

“The recognition of Maamunagau makes us proud, especially after the last few years which have been challenging for all of us working in the tourism industry. It is an incredible honour to receive this prestigious award on behalf of the hardworking team, also looking at the top class line up,” says Coetzer Deysel who was also recognised as one of the “Favourite General Managers in the Maldives” in another award category.

As the world’s first and largest international luxury hotel brand with 205 properties around the world, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has been pioneering luxury travel in new destinations and established, upmarket locations for 75 years. Celebrate the InterContinental Life and experience these exclusively curated events at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort by booking any of our special offers; all carefully crafted to ensure longer stays and greater privileges.

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is an exclusive destination getaway offering a unique opportunity for those looking to unwind and reconnect in an enviable island setting where exclusive privileges go hand in hand with the personal touch of our signature service at InterContinental Hotels & Resorts’ first and only all-Club InterContinental resort. Located in the Raa Atoll; 35 minutes by seaplane from the Velana International Airport, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is an award winning island escape offering beach, lagoon and overwater accommodation, curated dining and wellness experiences, an extensive kids club along with a myriad of recreational adventures for families and couples alike.

For more information, please visit www.maldives.intercontinental.com