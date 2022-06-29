Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi appoints Anna Karas as Director of Marketing & Communications

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi has announced the appointment of Anna Karas as Director of Marketing & Communications.

In her new role, Karas will use her expertise and passion for luxury brand standards towards the continued success of the resort where she will be responsible for overseeing all communications and marketing initiatives to continue to attract luxury leisure, business and group travellers.

Karas comes to Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi with over a decade of experience, including most recently at Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives as Director of Marketing & Communications. Prior to joining Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives, Karas held key leadership roles at AYANA Hotels (Bali, Komodo Resort and Waecicu Beach), Kandima Maldives, W Maldives, Warwick Hotel Dubai and Anantara Hotels & Resorts, Maldives.

Karas received a Diploma in Visual Communication from London College of Communication, University of the Arts and a Master of Arts from John Paul II Catholic University, Lublin in Poland. In her spare time, Karas enjoys traveling, painting, graphic design, and diving.