Patina Maldives Fari Islands appoints Antonio Saponara as General Manager

Following its first anniversary, Patina Maldives, Fari Islands has confirmed the appointment of seasoned hospitality professional Antonio Saponara as its new General Manager.

With an impressive track record of managing flagship hotels for luxury brands including Aman, Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, Jumeirah and Ritz-Carlton, the gregarious Neapolitan will use his extensive experience, clarity of vision and sure-footed mastery of hotel operations to shape Patina Maldives as it matures through its second year and beyond.

“It is a tremendous privilege to have been entrusted with the stewardship of one of the most inspiring, forward-thinking pioneers of next-gen Maldives hospitality; I am excited to bring fresh impetus as Patina Maldives embraces the next stage of its perpetual journey to positively impact people and place,” Antonio Saponara said.

After starting out in Food and Beverage Operations, Antonio moved to Phuket, Thailand to take up the role of Executive Assistant Manager of Aman flagship Amanpuri, Phuket, overseeing operations and launching a new restaurant in partnership with two Michelin star Chef Naoki Okumura, before taking over as Hotel Manager in 2008. After his time at Amanpuri, Antonio joined The Surin Phuket as General Manager, renovating the resort with famed architect Ed Tuttle and relaunching it following a complete rebranding and repositioning exercise.

Following his experience in Thailand, Antonio moved on to China, joining The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong and later stepping up as the opening General Manager of the Bulgari Hotel Beijing. Remarkably, Antonio achieved profitability for Bulgari Hotel Beijing within the first month of operation, maintaining an unprecedented level of colleague and guest satisfaction throughout his tenure – including in 2020, despite the onset of Covid-19.

Prior to joining Capella Hotel Group, Antonio was the pre-opening General Manager of Bulgari Hotel & Residences Moscow, slated to open in December 2022.