Visit Maldives partners with Resort Life Travel to promote destination in Europe

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) and local Destination Management Company (DMC) Resort Life Travel has signed an agreement to promote the destination in European markets including Russia & CIS, Central and Eastern Europe.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony held on 27th June at MMPRC headquarters in Male. It was signed by the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of MMPRC, Thoyyib Mohamed, and Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Resort Life Travel, Mohamed Shaaz.

Resort Life Travel Private Limited (RLT) is one of the leading in-bound tour operators since 2006, with 15 years of experience in the Maldivian tourism industry. Their service portfolio spans across all major hotel brands of the Maldives with well-established relations with key contacts in Russia & CIS, Central and Eastern Europe markets.

This agreement enables MMPRC to further broaden its marketing efforts for the destination in the European region. Under this agreement, Resort Life Travel will ensure that the branding, name, logo of MMPRC is used in all events, promotions (online and offline) that they take part in the Russia & CIS, Central and Eastern Europe markets.

This agreement was signed as part of the corporation’s strategies to create synergy with local travel and tour operators in order to work to promote the destination and strengthen global brand visibility. It will also assist in maintaining the increase in arrivals from Russia & CIS region and Central / Eastern Europe by establishing constant destination presence in these markets.

Speaking about this partnership, Thoyyib Mohamed stated that he hopes this partnership with Resort Life would be a good example for others.

“We are embarking on a journey to begin working even more closely with local tour operators, who have been doing remarkably well during the pandemic, even the aftermath of the crisis. We can use the strengths of partners like resort life, to further our common goal of marketing the destination,” he said.

As the company responsible for marketing the destination globally MMPRC has held several joint campaigns with local and international tourism sector stakeholders including travel agencies, tour operators, DMCs, airlines, PR agencies and other parties. MMPRC’s purpose is to maintain destination momentum, increase bookings and arrivals from all markets to the Maldives.

MMPRC carried out 260 different marketing activities in 22 global markets last year, including fairs, roadshows, familiarisation trips, marketing campaigns, webinars, and interviews. The greatest testament to the success of these activities came late last year, as the Maldives secured the title of ‘World’s Leading Destination’ (among several other accolades) at the 2021 World Travel Awards, globally recognised as the hallmark of industry excellence. This is the second consecutive year that the Maldives had successfully earned this prestigious title, a shining testimony of the trust placed in the ‘magic of Maldivian hospitality’ by travellers from all over the globe.