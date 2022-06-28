Visit Maldives collaborates with popular German magazine Falstaff

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) has initiated a digital and print advertising campaign with popular German lifestyle magazine, Falstaff. This campaign will be conducted for three months, starting from June to August 2022.

Falstaff is a German lifestyle magazine offering a perfect combination of lifestyle and well-founded information around the topics of wine and drinks, food and travel. Under this campaign with Falstaff, MMPRC is advertising the Maldives as a preferred holiday destination on their e-magazine as well as the print version of the magazine, in English and German language, with a combined circulation of 100,000 copies distributed globally.

MMPRC’s advertising campaign with Falstaff aims to carry out a campaign for content to be targeted to affluent travellers to inspire and influence their decision making. Partnering up with a high-end publication such as Falstaff enhances the brand presence of the Maldives in the region, and the online and offline components of the campaign ensure there is significant reach to promote the Maldives in 3 different markets in this region: Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The campaign also promotes individual tourism products of the Maldives – resorts, guesthouses, hotels and liveaboards. The campaign aligns with our strategy to maintain destination presence in this region and to efficiently promote various segments of tourism. This strategy aims to assist the destination to increase future bookings and arrival figures from Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

The Maldives welcomed over 1.3 million visitors in 2021, out of which 94,784 were visitors from Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The German market is among the top-performing sources of tourist arrivals to the Maldives this year as well, with 62,950 Arrivals as of 8 June 2022, ranking at number 4. MMPRC has been holding several activities to maintain destination presence and increase arrivals from these countries. This includes joint marketing campaigns with TUI Austria, TUI Germany, Condor, and FTI. MMPRC also participated in fairs such as ITB Berlin, IMM and IMEX 2022. There are several more exciting marketing campaigns planned for this market this year, such as destination e-learning campaigns, digital and social media marketing campaigns, and a Maldives roadshow in Germany.

As the company responsible for marketing the Maldives as a destination abroad, MMPRC carried out 260 different marketing activities in 22 global markets last year, including fairs, roadshows, familiarisation trips, marketing campaigns, webinars, and interviews. The greatest testament to the success of MMPRC’s activities came late last year, as the Maldives secured the title of ‘World’s Leading Destination’ (among several other accolades) at the 2021 World Travel Awards, globally recognised as the hallmark of industry excellence. This is the second consecutive year that the Maldives had successfully earned this prestigious title, a shining testimony of the trust placed in the ‘magic of Maldivian hospitality’ by travellers from all over the globe.