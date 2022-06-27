W Maldives offers extravagant island holiday

W Maldives, located on the magical Fesdu Island, offers a holiday where guests can wake up to the sound of waves against the infinity pool, white-sand beaches, turquoise lagoons, and one of the best house reefs in the Maldives.

An unforgettable setting for weddings, intimate gatherings and special occasions, the Island Takeover package transforms the dreamlike island into the most creatively curated getaway beyond the wildest of imaginations.

From the moment guests step onto the heart-shaped island playground, they are welcomed by the only Music Curator in the Maldives, while playful guest rooms and innovative cocktails and cuisine create a cutting-edge experience.

Making the island a personal playground, guests on the buyout package will have access to all 77 private villas located both on the beach and overwater, each with its own plunge pool and sundeck, for up to 150 lucky guests.

Six creative gourmet restaurants and lounge bars serving up cuisines from seafood to Maldivian dining, and overwater treatment rooms at AWAY Spa, await those who come to live it up at W Maldives where every day brings something new. Buyout guests also get to fuel their stay with a delicious daily breakfast at KITCHEN Restaurant, the all-day dining bistro where the best of the world’s breakfasts await.

Whether guests are looking to unwind or wind it up, there is much to choose from when passing the precious hours in this secluded hideaway including usage of selected non-motorised water sports activities to getting down under, snorkelling or scuba diving in one of the region’s best house reefs where reef sharks are just one of the species to spot in the breathtaking underwater world.

Guests can sail away into the blues of the Indian Ocean with blissful day escapes or get a taste of adventure aboard the island’s own luxury 25-meter two cabin sailing yacht, ESCAPE, where whale shark sightings await at sunset or guests can create a personalised adventure under the stars with an overnight diving experience.

The villas are a perfect blend of W’s innovative architectural design and contemporary living aesthetics with island village simplicity. Each of the 77 villas feature a mesmerising white sandy beach access or a magical over ocean experience, a BOSE sound system, 46” plasma screen TV, spacious indoor and outdoor living areas, private plunge pool, outdoor tropical showers and day beds for limitless laps of luxury. Smooth, stylish interior design and all the modern gadgetry one could possibly need are an integral part of the appeal.

Guests on the island will feel the absolute VIP experience offered on the lagoon-dotted haven, where no task is too small, no ask too big. The motto is at the essence of the service at W, where guests have ‘whatever you want, whenever you want it’.

Island buyout rates start from $199 per night inclusive of 12% GST and 10% service charge plus $6 per person per day, green tax.