Baglioni Resort Maldives, Youngistan Travellers host exclusive dinner Indian travel trade

Baglioni Resort Maldives, in cooperation with Youngistan Travellers, recently hosted an exclusive dinner in Delhi on 18 July 2022 for a group of luxury segment travel industry partners.

Nearly 50 plus travel professionals and media fraternity attended the event, which proved to be an excellent platform for getting first-hand property knowledge and updates from Parag Kathuria, Director of Sales & Marketing, Baglioni Resort, Maldives.

An Expert Panel, including Monica Suri, General Manager, also spoke at the occasion, expressing gratitude for the continuous support of the Maldives loyal partners and expressing hope for Baglioni to receive the same affection.

Managing Director of Youngistan Travellers Gourav Dubey remarked, “We anticipate continuous support from our travel trade partners and pledge to continue upgrading and preserving our position as preferred DMC partner in India.”

Experience the tropical haven with complimentary room and meal upgrades, 60 minutes couple treatment, Kids up to 11.99 years stay and eat for free. In addition to the exclusive summer offer, honeymooners get extra perks like a three-course dinner on the beach, a romantic bath in the privacy of their villa, and a lot more. To take advantage of this offer, get in touch with Youngistan Travellers, the resort’s preferred DMC partner in India.

Baglioni Maldives is a luxury resort that offers villas surrounded by tropical nature, blue oceans, and velvety-smooth white sands, all of which have been meticulously designed to maximise the natural setting and its all-embracing beauty while minimising environmental impact.

From breakfast to dinner, the Resort’s unique international style of cuisine and wine awaits the world’s most affluent guests. A poolside bar and grill, three top-notches restaurants, and a kid-friendly menu are all available. Wine tastings, aperitifs, and private dinners are also available to book for an unforgettable experience

Baglioni Resort Maldives is situated at Dhaalu atoll. By seaplane, the trip from Vela International Airport to the resort takes 45 minutes.