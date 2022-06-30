Baglioni Resort Maldives announces 4-night Eid Getaway Package

On the tranquil island of Baglioni Resort, Maldives, surrounded by a breath-taking lagoon, a luxurious tropical vacation awaits. The beautiful landscape of the island and the simple way of life in the Maldives served as primary sources of inspiration for the design, which embodied the essence of Italianess.

In preparation for the upcoming Eid holidays, the island has introduced appealing new Eid packages. To take advantage of this offer, you must book a stay of at least four nights between June 20th and July 31st, 2022.

This beautiful family package includes a stay for two adults and two children under the age of 11 years stay and dine for free. As part of the deal, you get free spa treatments, an upgrade to your room, and meal plans and other applicable discounts.

Baglioni Resort, Maldives is a luxury resort that offers villas surrounded by tropical nature, blue oceans, and velvety-smooth white sands, all of which have been meticulously designed to maximize the natural setting and its all-embracing beauty while minimizing environmental impact.

From breakfast to dinner, the Resort’s unique international style of cuisine and wine awaits the world’s most affluent guests. A poolside bar and grill, three top-notch restaurants, and a kid-friendly menu are all available. Wine tastings, aperitifs, and private dinners are also available to book for an unforgettable experience.

In our halal compliant restaurants, we use fresh organic ingredients from our garden making our food authentic, delicious, and sumptuous.

Dhaalu atoll is home to the Baglioni Resort, Maldives. Flight time from Vela International Airport to the resort is 45 minutes by seaplane.

Call +960 400 0600 or email reservations.maldives@baglionihotels.com to make reservations and inquiries about your Eid vacation at Baglioni Resort, Maldives.