Soneva’s Maldives resorts welcome new Guardians of the Experience

Award-winning luxury resorts brand Soneva has announced three new leadership appointments at its Maldives properties. Pjey Mayandi is appointed Guardian of the Experience (General Manager) at Soneva Fushi in the Baa Atoll, with Manjit Kumar Ghosh named Resort Manager, while Eddie Teh joins the team at the Noonu Atoll’s Soneva Jani as Guardian of the Experience.

Originally from Singapore, Pjey first joined Soneva Fushi as Resort Manager in 2021. His career in hospitality began after 15 years as a commissioned officer in the Singapore Armed Forces, after which he joined The Ritz-Carlton in Dubai and Doha. This was followed by management roles at Naumi Hospitality, Millennium Hotels and Resorts and the Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel in his native Singapore, as well as being on the pre-launch teams for properties including M Social in Singapore and Suzhou and The Ritz-Carlton in Sanya and Hong Kong.

“It is a true honour to be working for such a ground-breaking industry pioneer – Soneva Fushi continues to innovate and raise the bar 27 years after it welcomed its very first guests back in 1995,” says Pjey Mayandi. “As Guardian of the Experience, I draw my inspiration from our remarkable Hosts, who come from so many backgrounds and have such passion and commitment for the work we do.”

In his spare time, Pjey is a keen marathon runner, road cyclist and golfer, and winds down by reading about inspiring leaders.

Manjit rejoins the Soneva family following a leadership role at Six Senses Con Dao in Vietnam. Before that, he was with the Soneva Kiri team on Koh Kood, Thailand, between 2009 and 2019.

Eddie Teh makes the move to Soneva Jani from Soneva Fushi, where he was Guardian of the Experience from May 2021. A veteran hotelier, he has worked across South East Asia and Australia, with leadership roles with the Orient Express, La Residence Phou Vao in Laos and the Belmond group in Myanmar. While at Belmond, he helped establish the Belmond Free Clinic, named the Best CSR Programme for Belmond worldwide.

“I am delighted to join Soneva Jani and am looking forward to bringing my own experience to this iconic destination and work alongside such a strong team of Hosts,” says Eddie Teh. “Ever since I first encountered the Soneva brand back in 2017, I’ve been inspired by its unwavering commitment to responsible, sustainable travel and creating unforgettable rare experiences for our guests.”

Eddie is fluent in English, Bahasa, Hokkien, basic Mandarin and French. In his spare time, he loves art and design, learning about new cultures, rugby, reading and music.

“Both Pjey, Eddie and Manjit are seasoned Soneva Hosts who embody our ‘Slow Life’ ethos and truly represent our focus on a beyond bespoke guest experience,” says Sonu Shivdasani, Co-founder and CEO of Soneva. “As our Maldives resorts continue to evolve, I have every confidence that Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani will thrive under their guardianship and wish them a heartfelt congratulations in their new roles.”