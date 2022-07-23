Bollywood stars Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi enjoy family getaway at Noku Maldives

Bollywood stars Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have enjoyed a family vacation at Noku Maldives.

Neha and Angad took to Instagram to share pictures of the family at the paradise destination. In one of the pictures, the former Miss India can be seen chilling in a pool. She had captioned the post: “Feeling FLY like a flamingo.”

During their stay at Noku Maldives, the couple enjoyed several experiences such as spa, a movie night and the Thari pool bar and restaurant. This stay can only be described as a relaxing getaway with loved ones.

Angad Bedi, who accompanied her to Maldives, also shared an adorable video of the family dancing by the pool.

Neha Dhupia is an Indian Actress and Model who works in Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, Malayalam and Japanese films. She has won the Femina Miss India 2002 pageant and was among the top 10 finalists in Miss Universe.

Angad Bedi is an Indian film actor and former model. He made his debut with Kaya Taran in 2004. He has done the film F.A.L.T.U in 2011 and known for his roles in Pink, Dear Zindagi and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Nestled in the breathtaking oasis of Noonu atoll, Noku Maldives tells a hushed story of peace, tranquility, and absolute relaxation. There are 20 spacious beach villas and 30 over-water villas, each designed to offer privacy and fitted with modern amenities that provide comfort. The refined elegance of each villa with its soft white hues and dark wood accents complement the beauty of nature seen through large bay windows and French doors.