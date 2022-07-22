Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to launch flights to Maldives

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, said it will launch flights from Abu Dhabi to the idyllic island paradise of the Maldives in October.

Tickets are on sale now on wizzair.com and on the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting from AED 319 ($87) for Maldives.

From October, Wizz Air will offer flights four times a week on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from Abu Dhabi to Male, the main international airport in the Maldives. Located in the Indian Ocean, the Maldives is an unrivalled holiday destination, boasting white sandy beaches, spectacular sunsets and colourful reefs brimming with wildlife.

With year-round tropical weather, this picturesque paradise promises ultimate escapism from everyday life. For those yearning to discover what the islands have to offer, Wizz Air’s new route unlocks affordable travel options for those within the UAE and for self-connecting passengers travelling from Central and Eastern Europe via the Wizz Air network.

The new routes will see Wizz Air Abu Dhabi fly to a total of 34 destinations within a five-hour flight time radius of Abu Dhabi, since the airline launched in January 2021. The arrival of a fifth aircraft later this year means flights to the Maldives will be operated on a brand-new Airbus A321neo aircraft, which offers the lowest environmental footprint.

Owain Jones, Development Officer at Wizz Air said: “We are excited to announce two new Wizz Air Abu Dhabi routes, which reaffirm our commitment to supporting the UAE’s travel and tourism industry by connecting its capital with many popular holiday destinations regionally and globally. With the arrival of our fifth Airbus aircraft in October, we are delighted to enhance connectivity with our neighbour countries across the GCC with flights to Kuwait, as well as providing our customers with affordable flights to the Maldives.”