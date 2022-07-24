7 days, 7 ways: Westin Hotels’ global signature sips at Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, located in Baa Atoll, the first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in the Maldives, has joined hands with seven sister Westin Hotels & Resorts from around the world to launch a pop-up beverage menu featuring each hotel’s signature cocktail.

“Seven Days, Seven Ways” will be available at Sunset Bar, the ideal location to enjoy stunning views of the glistening Indian Ocean while catching up with family and friends, until October 2022.

Based on the idea of having a recommended daily cocktail coming from different exotic destinations, guests will be able to choose between signature cocktails from Brisbane, Tokyo, Dubai to Malta, Madrid, Panama and New York, while also having a taste of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort’s own signature Miri-Miri.

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is an immersive destination for travelers to feel rejuvenated and refreshed, bringing to life the Westin brand’s Six Pillars of Well-Being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Feel Well, Work Well, Move Well, and Play Well. With a choice of four unique dining venues, The Pearl, Island Kitchen, Hawker and Sunset Bar, guests can experience a delightful range of cuisines during their stay to resonate the brand’s Eat Well passion point. Crafted at Westin is the brand’s newest beverage concept, also aligned with Eat Well, inviting guests to revive with an artisanal elixir. Each expertly mixed cocktail from signature Crafted at Westin menus around the world are infused with natural ingredients and fresh local flavors.A sneak-peek at the signature cocktails included in the pop-up menu:

MIRI-MIRI by The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

Miri means Young Coconut in Dhivehi (Maldives’ local language) and Miri-Miri brings to life the flavour of Maldives with a twist to one of the most known tropical drinks, Pina Colada.Inspired by its name, Miri-Miri is served in a coconut and is based on infused coconut rum and fresh pineapple juice, enhanced with hibiscus. The sweetness is balanced with diluted ginger in order to make this cocktail the best ally for sunny days in the Maldives or to make the most of a dreamy sunset.

RANGO DAIQUIRI by The Westin Brisbane

When it is hot outside – it’s second nature to seek a vibrant and refreshing libation, and Rango Daiquiri is The Westin Brisbane’s answer to the hunt for refreshing cocktails.With a base of aged dark rum and Campari along with Mango puree and a dash of rhubarb bitters, the Rango Daiquiri is a classic daiquiri with a bitterly sweet twist, envisioned as the perfect vacation delight to be enjoyed perched at The Westin Brisbane’s swim-up pool bar or beachside in the Maldives.

MONKEY MAGIC by The Westin Tokyo

Monkey Magic is one of the signature cocktails at The Bar at The Westin Tokyo, which features more than 350 varieties of whiskies from around the world.This fun and playful cocktail uses Monkey Shoulder Scotch whisky as its base, sweetened with banana syrup and maple syrup and topped with egg whites for a fluffy texture. It is designed to delight guests so that they can let loose and relax in the bar with this funky cocktail.

THE MIST by The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina

The Mist, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi’s signature cocktail, takes guests back in time to the Prohibition Era in the USA. The presentation of the cocktail with its clandestine look, surrounded by smoke, represents the need to hide alcohol consumption and depicts how cocktails were consumed in a mysterious way during the Dry Law. This dry cocktail takes elements such as Bourbon and Cointreau, and counteracts them with sweet vermouth and lavender syrup, adding a final touch of gold an ode to the land where it comes from – Dubai.

MEDITERRANEAN SUMMER by The Westin Dragonara Resort, Malta

Mediterranean Summer is inspired from the sunny, vibrant and historic island of Malta. Based on Vodka, Passoa, strawberry syrup, fresh lemon juice and cranberry juice, this signature cocktail combines citrus and fruity notes bringing a breath of freshness during the sunny days of summer in Malta, and is also ideal to enjoy the tropical weather of the Maldives.

LA VIOLETERA by The Westin Palace, Madrid

La Violetera” is a very indigenous Madrilenian cocktail inspired by the famous candies sold since 1915 in a shop named La Violetera. This violet-flavoured candy became very famous years ago, as King Alfonso XIII would buy them for his wife, Queen Victoria Eugenia.With a base of Belvedere vodka mixed with violet syrup, grapefruit juice, homemade blueberry syrup and mint leaves, this cocktail is a refreshing accompaniment to a stunning sunset

PEARL ISLAND by The Westin Playa Bonita Panama

Pearl Island is named after an exclusive tropical location in the Pacific coast in the Gulf of Panama, composed of more than 200 islands surrounded by nature. Pearl Islands is famous for its beautiful white-sand beaches, scuba diving, and whale watching, as well as well-preserved nature and marine life.A sip of this signature cocktail from The Westin Playa Bonita Panama will transport you to Pearl Islands, with the flavors of coconut, mango, and pineapple – all exotic fruits that are found there in plenty.

HEAVENLY RYE by The Westin New York at Times Square

Manhattan is a go-to cocktail for the rich and famous in New York. The classic Manhattan cocktail has the richness of whiskey, the subtle sweetness of vermouth, and the bitters to balance it all out making it a perfect starting point for many variations that still retain the classic flare. The Westin New York’s signature Manhattan includes Benedictine for a note of honey and a blend of Angostura and Orange Bitters to bring balance with a hint of bitterness.