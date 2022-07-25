New menus at Baros Maldives’ iconic Lighthouse Restaurant, Cayenne’s new grill house concept

Baros is well-known for its exquisite dining experiences ranging from gourmet picnics on deserted island sandbanks, romantic Dhoni dinner cruises and champagne breakfasts on the piano deck, water below and all around. And now Baros’ dining experiences have become even more elaborate with the introduction of sophisticated grill house dining at Cayenne and a new à la carte menu with two new degustation menus at the iconic Lighthouse Restaurant.

Foodies can indulge in modern fine dining at the overwater The Lighthouse Restaurant which is perfectly positioned in the crystal-clear turquoise lagoon and fashioned after the lateen-sails of a traditional dhoni sailing vessel.

Chef Pasindu, Chef de Cuisine of The Lighthouse Restaurant, has created two new bold degustation menus and an exciting new à la carte menu. Highlights of the ‘Discover’ degustation menu include the Foie Gras entrée – nori poached duck liver with pistachio, cacao, fruit gastrique, brioche and acai berry which is complemented by Yalumba Y Series Chardonnay 2020 from South Australia.

The Prawn Carabineros and pan seared Kobe are inspired main course dishes. Guests will delight in the lightly charred prawns served with roasted sweet potato, seasonal baby vegetables and a spicy mango chutney bisque and paired with ‘M de Minuty’ 2020 Rosé from Côtes de Provence, France. The Kobe is served with potato and truffle puree, seasonal baby vegetables, crispy kale and a barbeque Jack Daniel jus which is brilliantly paired with Kanonkop Kadette Cape Blend 2019 from Stellenbosch, South Africa.

A focal feature of the ‘experience’ degustation menu is the goat cheese mousse and textures of fresh fruit entrée paired with a Sileni Estates Cellar Selection Sauvignon Blanc 2021 from Marlborough, New Zealand.

A highlight of the à la carte ‘Ocean’ selection is the Mahi Mahi dish – pan-seared dorado served with beluga lentils, cauliflower textures, beetroot and pineapple vierge and finished off with an umami fish emulsion and spiced coconut cream. For the ultimate ‘farm’ experience, the Iberico Pluma (pork loin) is marinated with Hawaii black salt and buttered toast and is served with beluga lentil risotto and finished with verde blu di buffalo cheese, celeriac textures and a tasty barbeque and kombu jus.

One of the biggest transformations to Baros’s vibrant dining scene is the new Cayenne Grill dining concept with a sophisticated grill menu inspired by the Maldives’s fiery sunsets.

Cluster Executive Chef, Ken Gundu, has created a whole new dining concept where every dish has an element of grilling – infusing meat, seafood, chicken and plant-based dishes with a perfectly balanced smoky flavour and melt-in-your-mouth succulence.

“It’s a smart evolution of Cayenne’s cuisine, keeping the emphasis on premium cut meats and authentic grill house specials. We wanted to create the ultimate grill house experience to match Cayenne’s mesmerising views and ambience,” says Shijah Ibrahim, General Manager.

The new Cayenne Grill offers an impressive selection of dry aged steaks ranging from Wagyu Beef Tenderloin to Black Angus Beef Striploin and a superior selection of the freshest seafood, including Yellowfin Tuna, Seabass and Jumbo Prawns.

Share the signature 1.2kg dry aged Tomahawk Wagyu Steak. The Pan Seared Scallops with Green Apples, Celery Juice, and Salmon Caviar is flavorsome and tasty, as is the slow roasted baby chicken with forest mushrooms served with a natural jus.

Set within an open sided thatched pavilion perched over the lagoon, Cayenne Grill inspires guests with its spellbinding ocean views. There is something for everyone to enjoy on the menu ranging from superb appetisers and soups to premium oysters. The vegetarian Tortellini dish is served with sweet potato, water chestnut, oven-dried tomatoes, baby spinach, mushroom velouté and parmesan cheese is delicious and will have guests coming back for more.

Cayenne Grill seeks to provide not only memorable cuisine but with its creative wine and cocktail selection stands for a truly memorable and multisensory dining experience.

The Maldives Icon – Baros is an award-winning luxury private island resort in the Maldives, a short 25-minute speedboat ride from Maldives International Airport. This tropical haven is home to 75 sophisticated villas framed by a seemingly endless powder-soft white beach and a glittering lagoon surrounded by a world-class house reef.

Welcoming guests since 1973, Baros has spent decades honing its services and cultivating its environment, making it the Maldivian Icon. An award-winning resort, and a member of Small Luxury Hotels Of The World, Baros is celebrated for its authentic spirit, legendary service, outstanding comfort, and understated elegance.