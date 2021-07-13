Visit Maldives begins global marketing campaign with InsideFlyer Magazine

Visit Maldives has commenced a week-long global marketing campaign with InsideFlyer.

Starting July 12, the campaign features the Maldives as a safe haven highlighting the unique geography of natural socially distanced islands and stringent measures in place.

The unique experiences of the destination are also promoted for the luxury segment of travellers.

InsideFlyer is an international online travel magazine focusing on premium travel, loyalty programs, business travel and more.

The seven-day campaign titled, the ‘Return to Maldives’ week, targets frequent, premium travellers from the markets of Germany, Switzerland, Austria, UK, the Benelux region, the Scandinavian region and North America.

The campaign will feature seven luxury properties on each day of the week on the InsideFlyer websites for each market, social media and newsletter.

This includes Fushifaru Maldives. Pullman Maldives Maamutaa, Sun Siyam Iru Veli, Joali Maldives Muravandhoo, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, Radisson Blu and Conrad Maldives.

Information about the property along with a raffle prize sponsored by the properties will also be highlighted on each day.

The campaign with InsideFlyer provides a fantastic opportunity for Visit Maldives to cast a spotlight on the industry partners and increase their visibility in the global market.

The content published during this campaign will have a combined reach of over 1.3 million potential travellers spread across the markets.

The Maldives has welcomed an impressive arrival figure from each of the markets targeted in the InsideFlyer campaign.

Germany, the United States and the United Kingdom are among the top 10 source markets to the Maldives with the rest closely following behind, as of July 1.

As all the markets targeted in this campaign are open for international travellers, the campaign is expected to convert interest to traveler bookings within the next few months.

Visit Maldives is conducting several global marketing activities to maintain Maldives position as one of the most exciting and preferred tourist destinations in the world as well as one of the safest destinations to travel to during the pandemic.

This includes global campaigns with Expedia, Qatar Airways and TripAdvisor in addition to taking part in major fairs, trade shows, webinars and other high-visibility events across the globe.

Maldives reopened its borders for tourists of all nationalities on July 15, 2020, with rigorous procedures in place to ensure the safety of tourists and tourism workers.

Tourists are required to fill an online health declaration form within 24 hours prior to their departure, as well as have a negative PCR test result, conducted 96 hours prior to their departure

The administration of the Covid-19 vaccine was initiated on February 1 with the government of Maldives set to provide free Covid-19 vaccines to all citizens and residents of the country in the upcoming months.

Visit Maldives together with the tourism ministry launched the “I’m Vaccinated” campaign in order to share a positive message regarding the vaccination of staff working in the tourism sector as well as promoting the initiatives undertaken to ensure the Maldives remains one of the safest destinations in the world for travellers.

The ultimate target is to make Maldives the destination with the first fully vaccinated tourism sector in the world. As of July 1, over 96 per cent of resort employees have received the first dose of the vaccine while 70 per cent of the resort employees are fully vaccinated.