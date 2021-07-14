Coco is getting vaccinated

Last year, Coco Collection introduced the Coco Safe Pledge, the group’s enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Frequent disinfection of high touch areas, physical distancing, and strict implementation of respiratory hygiene are just some of the improved guidelines that are practiced at the collection’s resorts.

The resorts have also introduced rapid-test kits for quick and easy testing, to allow guests to enjoy their holidays with full peace of mind.

As part of Coco Collection’s commitment to ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment for our guests, associates, and the wider community, the management has been actively encouraging all associates to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Note the brand-new associate nametags for those who have completed both doses of the vaccine! Eighty-five per cent of associates at Coco Bodu Hithi and 90 per cent of associates at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu have already been vaccinated.

“By the end of summer, we aim to have all Coco Collection resort associates fully vaccinated,” an announcement read.

The vaccination programme in the Maldives is still ongoing, with over 67 per cent of the tourism industry vaccinated with both doses as of June.

The team at Coco Collection looks forward to welcoming you back to Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu!