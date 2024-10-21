Chef Kelvin Cheung curates unique culinary experience at JW Marriott Maldives

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, a luxurious multi-generational retreat known for its world-class culinary experiences, invites guests to embark on a bespoke three-day culinary journey from November 17 to 19, 2024. The experience will be led by acclaimed Chef Kelvin Cheung of Jun’s Dubai, whose innovative approach to third-culture cuisine has earned him numerous accolades, including recognition in the Michelin Guide Dubai, MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants, Gault & Millau UAE, and the prestigious title of What’s On Dubai’s 2024 Chef of the Year. As a pioneer of Third Culture Food, Chef Kelvin has transformed the culinary landscape at Jun’s, one of the Middle East’s most unique dining concepts.

Celebrated for his inventive fusion of global flavours and a strong emphasis on sustainability, Chef Kelvin Cheung will collaborate with the resort to craft a series of curated dining experiences that embody both his culinary philosophy and the resort’s commitment to mindful, eco-conscious gastronomy. This partnership highlights the use of locally sourced ingredients, including fresh produce from the JW Garden, and incorporates zero-waste cooking techniques, resulting in health-conscious menus that promote wellness and inclusive dining.

“Food has always been about connection for me—whether bridging flavours, cultures, or people. I’m excited to bring my perspective on food and wellness to JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, where we’ll explore flavours while focusing on sustainability and mindful eating,” Chef Kelvin remarked.

The culinary journey will commence on November 17 with an exquisite five-course dinner at Kaashi, the resort’s treetop restaurant, which offers stunning views of the Indian Ocean. Chef Kelvin will fuse Indian, Thai, and Chinese flavours with dishes such as Pani Puri, Tom Yum, and Char Siu Wagyu Short Rib—an homage to his third-culture heritage. On the second evening, guests will dine at the overwater Hashi/Shio, where another five-course menu will feature groundbreaking dishes, each telling a story of global fusion and creativity.

The final day of the event will see Chef Kelvin leading an interactive zero-waste cooking class at Aailaa, the resort’s all-day dining restaurant. Guests will learn how to craft delicious dishes while minimising food waste, with a special focus on using fresh herbs and ingredients from the JW Garden.

“We are delighted to welcome Chef Kelvin Cheung to showcase his culinary artistry at our resort. His philosophy of blending diverse culinary traditions while maintaining a strong focus on sustainability and wellness perfectly aligns with our vision for creating exceptional dining experiences for our guests,” said Mohit Dembla, General Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa.

Chef Kelvin’s collaboration with JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa promises a unique culinary celebration where wellness, sustainability, and world-class gastronomy come together amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives.