Action
Elevate your game: Roman Safiullin’s tennis masterclass at Lily Beach Resort
Lily Beach Resort & Spa, a luxury family-friendly destination in the Maldives, has partnered with RTC to offer an exclusive tennis masterclass featuring rising ATP star Roman Safiullin. Known for his power and precision on the court, Safiullin will host two intensive masterclasses on November 18th and 20th, 2024. Set against the stunning backdrop of white-sand beaches and turquoise waters, this unique event provides tennis enthusiasts with a rare opportunity to train with a world-class player. Participants will have the chance to refine their skills, gain professional-level insights, and experience an extraordinary tennis retreat.
Roman Safiullin, who began his professional career in 2015, has steadily climbed the ranks of the ATP tour. He secured his first Challenger title in 2020 and has since made a name for himself with notable wins, including a victory against Alexander Zverev at the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters and a recent win over Frances Tiafoe in October 2024. Safiullin’s triumph over Tiafoe, with a score of 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5), showcased his resilience and tactical prowess in a match lasting over three hours. Currently ranked within the ATP top 50, Safiullin is recognised as a formidable competitor on the international tennis circuit.
During the masterclasses, Safiullin will focus on technique, strategy, and mental toughness, providing expert instruction to players of all levels. Whether participants are experienced competitors or passionate beginners, they will receive personalised guidance from one of tennis’s most exciting talents. As spaces for the event are limited, early booking is encouraged.
The event will culminate on November 23rd with an exclusive Q&A session, where attendees will gain insight into Safiullin’s personal journey and life as a professional tennis player. Following the session, participants can relax and unwind at a cocktail party, enjoying the serene atmosphere and connecting with fellow tennis enthusiasts.
Lily Beach Resort & Spa offers an ideal location for this unforgettable tennis experience. The resort features a well-maintained tennis court surrounded by tropical greenery, providing guests with the perfect blend of sport and luxury. In addition to tennis, the resort offers a variety of recreational activities, including table tennis, beach volleyball, football, snorkelling, diving, and a children’s park.
This tennis masterclass with Roman Safiullin presents a rare chance for participants to elevate their game while indulging in the luxurious amenities of Lily Beach Resort & Spa. Following a similar event with Taylor Fritz, this masterclass reinforces the resort’s status as a premier destination in the Maldives for tennis enthusiasts seeking a world-class experience. Those interested in attending are encouraged to book their stay early and immerse themselves in this exceptional fusion of tennis and tropical luxury.
Action
Ifuru Island introduces year-round tandem skydiving experience
Ifuru Island Maldives has announced the launch of the second season for the first skydiving drop zone in the Maldives, offering an exhilarating adventure for thrill-seekers and tourists. In a groundbreaking joint venture with Skydive Wasaga Beach and Skydive Maldives, the program is set to begin in December 2024 and will be available year-round, allowing visitors to experience tandem jumps over the breathtaking Maldivian landscape.
The skydiving program is led by Leslie Farkas, a highly accomplished skydiver with over 15 years of experience and more than 6,000 jumps, of which over 5,000 have been tandem. Leslie holds multiple instructional ratings, including Coach 1 and 2, Ground Control Instructor, and Skydive School Examiner, ensuring the highest standards of safety and professionalism. In addition to his extensive skydiving background, Leslie has held leadership roles in marketing and aircraft maintenance at Skydive Wasaga Beach.
Joining Leslie is an elite team of skydiving professionals. Dominic Lachance, the Master Rigger, brings an impressive record of over 47,000 main pack jobs and extensive military certifications. Alec Thibeault, a Tandem Instructor with more than 19 years of experience, has completed over 9,554 tandem jumps and is known for his safety-first approach. Mathew Vinnels, with a decade of manifest experience, excels in customer service and weather expertise, ensuring a smooth experience for all guests. Darko Tupec will serve as the dedicated Elevator Pilot, overseeing safe and efficient aerial operations.
This season, Ifuru Island Maldives will exclusively offer tandem jumps, providing visitors with an unforgettable experience of freefalling from stunning altitudes. Prices for these jumps will start at $699 plus 8% GST, with the first jumps scheduled to take place on December 15, 2024, offering unparalleled views of the Maldives’ pristine waters and idyllic islands.
Since its opening in September 2023, Ifuru Island Maldives has offered 147 sunset suites and villas, six dining options, including two signature restaurants and four bars, all part of a 24-hour premium All-Inclusive experience. Additionally, it is home to the Maldives’ first permanent skydiving drop zone.
Featured
Heritance Aarah Maldives announces partnership with Bologna FC 1909
Heritance Aarah Maldives has announced an exciting new partnership with Bologna Football Club 1909, a prestigious professional football team from Italy’s Serie A, which also competes in the Champions League. This collaboration marks the first time a resort in the Maldives has supported a Serie A team, setting a new precedent for the intersection of luxury hospitality and the world of professional sports.
Heritance Aarah’s partnership with Bologna FC reflects the resort’s commitment to offering unique experiences to its guests and sports enthusiasts. The collaboration will create exclusive opportunities for fan engagement, blending the thrilling excitement of Serie A football with the tranquil luxury of a world-class resort.
Through this partnership, Heritance Aarah aims to engage with Bologna FC’s fanbase and the broader football community, underscoring the synergy between the club’s sporting success and the peaceful, luxurious atmosphere of the Maldives. The resort, known for its stunning villas and suites with personalised butler services, all-day dining across a range of world-class restaurants, and extensive water sports offerings, provides an ideal retreat for those seeking both relaxation and a connection to the sporting world. Located in the breathtaking Raa Atoll, Heritance Aarah is also the first property in the Maldives to achieve LEED Gold certification, highlighting its dedication to sustainability.
Bologna FC, with its rich history and prominent position in Italian football, is known for its deep connection to both national and international football culture. The club’s strong presence in Serie A and the Champions League makes this partnership a perfect match for Heritance Aarah’s global reputation for excellence in hospitality.
This collaboration opens up exciting new avenues for sports fans and luxury travellers alike, blending the best of both worlds for an unforgettable experience.
Featured
Maldives enforces stricter regulations for whale shark conservation and tourism
The Government of Maldives has introduced a pivotal regulation, 2024/R-96, focused on improving whale shark interactions, underscoring the country’s commitment to marine conservation. This marks the seventh amendment to the Protected Species Regulation (2021/R-25), updating the original Code of Conduct for Whale Shark Protection and Conservation, which was first implemented in 2009.
The new policy strengthens protections for whale sharks and ensures the safety of tourists engaging with these majestic creatures. Key provisions include maintaining a safe distance—at least three metres from the body and four metres from the tail of a whale shark. Physical contact and holding onto the animals while swimming are strictly forbidden. Tourists are also required to approach the whale sharks calmly and quietly, moving only to the sides of the animal to avoid blocking or chasing them.
Additionally, the regulation bans feeding whale sharks, using flash photography, and employing selfie sticks or bright lights during interactions. For aerial photography, drones must be flown no lower than 30 metres above the water, and always within the operator’s line of sight. The regulation creates a 250-metre contact zone around whale sharks, allowing only three vessels at a time. A speed limit of five knots per hour is imposed within this zone, which drops to two knots within 50 metres of the whale shark. Emergency procedures are also outlined to prevent disturbing or obstructing the natural movements of these animals.
The regulation also sets clear guidelines for responding to injured or entangled whale sharks, requiring notification of the Environment Protection Agency and ensuring the animal’s safe release.
This new policy not only enhances the tourist experience by offering sustainable interactions with whale sharks but also preserves the delicate marine ecosystem that supports them. By enacting this regulation, the Maldives continues to lead global efforts in marine conservation, ensuring the protection of these gentle giants for future generations.
Trending
