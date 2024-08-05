Action
Jeremy Flores, Jadson Andre, Ahmed Agil complete elite roster at 2024 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy
The Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy field is set for 2024 with the final three names added to the incredible field competing at the 12th edition of “the world’s most luxurious surfing event.” Joining five-time Hawaiian world champion Carissa Moore, Australian Olympic medallist Owen Wright, and South African Mikey February at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa for the annual invitational are Frenchman Jeremy Flores, Brazil’s Jadson Andre, and Maldivian Ahmed “Ammaday” Agil.
Jeremy Flores is undoubtedly the greatest European surfer of all time. The 2007 WSL Rookie Of The Year brought down the curtain on an incredible 15-year Championship Tour career in 2021, with two Pipe Masters titles and a win at the Billabong Pro Tahiti testament to his sublime skills in waves of consequence. In 2019, Flores capped his career with a famous victory on home soil at the Quiksilver Pro France, an event he first competed in as a teenage wildcard. Flores, who grew up on France’s Ile de La Réunion, is an island boy at heart and is excited to finally compete for a trophy he’s been eyeing up since retiring from the tour.
“I can’t wait to get to the Maldives for the Four Seasons Surfing Champions Trophy!” says Flores, currently coaching the French Olympic team in Tahiti. “Surfing perfect waves, staying in paradise with my family, are you kidding? This is the dream! I’ve watched this event for a long time, hoping to get an invite because it looks so fun, and now I’m finally doing it. I’ve already started ordering my boards and am so excited to share the lineup with Carissa, Jadson, and the rest of the crew!”
Flores is ordering equipment especially for the event due to one of the unique aspects of the competition: a multi-board format that requires surfers to be proficient across several styles of surf craft. After three rounds of competition, comprising single, twin and (thruster) tri fin surfboard rounds, the top two ranked competitors then battle it out in a single heat showdown for the Surfing Champions Trophy.
Hoping to deny Flores the trophy is Jadson Andre. Arguably the planet’s most universally adored Brazilian surfer, the veteran of an 11-year Championship Tour career is known as much for his magnetic personality as his stellar competitive resume. In his 2011 rookie season Andre burst out of the blocks to claim a Championship Tour victory at just his third event, the Santa Catarina Pro, beating Kelly Slater in the final. Over the next decade
Andre adapted to every challenge thrown his way, most successfully in heavy waves, as he grew a fearsome reputation in Hawaii, Tahiti and Fiji while becoming a fan favourite around the world. Naturally, it is the friendships formed on tour that Andre mentions when asked about competing in the Surfing Champions Trophy.
“My last competition in the Maldives was in 2009!” comments Andre. “I almost made the final against Owen and now, 15 years later, we’ll be back there together competing again. I feel so blessed to be a part of this amazing event, I can’t wait to be back with everyone competing and having fun.”
Rounding off the exceptional Surfing Champions Trophy line-up is local wildcard Ahmed ‘Ammaday’ Agil. Hailing from the island of Thulusdhoo, in 2022 he achieved his longtime goal of becoming the number one ranked surfer in the Maldives. A natural footer renowned for his tube riding prowess and crazy air game, ‘Ammaday’ is bursting with anticipation at the thought of mixing it with the best in the rippable rights of Sultans.
“Competing in the Surfing Champions Trophy is a dream come true!” says Ammaday. “A lot of my close friends have surfed in this event before, and now I get a chance to fly the flag and show the world that Maldivian surfing continues to go from strength-to-strength.”
This year the Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy will run from August 28 to September 5 at the stunning Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa. Heat times are staggered by age, with the oldest surfers allowed more time in the water than their younger competitors, with US$25,000 prize money on the line across the various divisions – although as previous SCT competitors will attest, this is truly one event where kudos and camaraderie are king.
“For twelve years, Kuda Huraa’s Surfing Champions Trophy has been shining a spotlight on the Maldives’ perfect waves,” comments Didier Jardin, General Manager at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa. “The event’s reputation now precedes it and it’s great to hear how surfing legends can’t wait to compete here. We’re delighted to once again be welcoming an incredible line-up of not-to-be-missed talent. For guests keen to rub shoulders with surfing royalty, now’s the chance with just a few rooms at the resort still available during the contest.”
Action
Five-time world champion Emma Igelström to host wellness retreat at LUX* South Ari Atoll
LUX* South Ari Atoll, the award-winning Maldivian resort under The Lux Collective luxury global hospitality group, has announced an exciting collaboration with acclaimed athlete and wellness expert Emma Igelström. Scheduled from 20 to 22 September 2024, this exclusive wellness weekend promises guests a transformative experience in holistic well-being.
Emma Igelström has had an illustrious career as an Olympian, securing five World Championships and 12 European Championships, and setting seven breaststroke world records. Beyond her athletic achievements, she is a dedicated advocate for health and wellness, having founded swimming academies across Europe and the Middle East. She is also a published author and a sought-after speaker.
During the wellness weekend, guests will have the opportunity to engage in a variety of activities curated by Igelström herself. The itinerary caters to all levels and interests, featuring beginner-friendly swim classes, mobility sessions, informative wellness talks and integrative relaxation practices. Families can also participate in a fun beach aquathlon together.
“I believe in the profound connection between physical and mental health, especially the benefits when immersed in water – it’s an unparalleled experience. I am thrilled to share insights and inspire wellness through swimming and water activities at the renowned LUX* South Ari Atoll in the Maldives,” said Igelström.
Famed for its prestigious Forbes Five-Star rating and the acclaimed LUX* ME Spa, LUX* South Ari Atoll envelops guests in a tranquil tropical setting with state-of-the-art amenities, promising a revitalising escape. Discover the resort’s comprehensive wellness programme tailored for those seeking transformative experiences.
For booking enquiries, visit www.luxresorts.com, contact stay@luxmaldivesresort.com, or call +960 668 0901.
Action
Patina Maldives, Real Madrid Foundation host football community day
Patina Maldives, Fari Islands has hosted a Football Community Day on 27 July, in partnership with the esteemed Real Madrid Foundation and in close collaboration with the Maldives Soccer Mates (MSM) Academy. This event underscores the resort’s commitment to fostering community spirit and nurturing young talent through sports, with a hands-on training day with the renowned Real Madrid Foundation Clinic at Patina Maldives.
“Hosting the Football Community Day with the Real Madrid Foundation and Maldives Soccer Mates Academy has been an incredible experience. It reflects our dedication to not only providing one-of-a-kind experiences to our guests but also supporting and inspiring the local community. Witnessing these young athletes grow, develop their skills and have a good time is truly rewarding,” said Antonio Saponara, General Manager of Patina Maldives.
The event welcomed 12 young football enthusiasts, aged 12 from the Maldives Soccer Mates Academy. Set against the serene backdrop of Patina Maldives, this initiative provided a unique opportunity for the children to develop their skills and passion for football alongside their peers, under the expert guidance of Real Madrid Foundation Coaches.
Participants took part in intensive training sessions, receiving personalised coaching and access to official camp amenities, including football camp shirts, shorts, socks, drawstring bags, sweatbands, and caps.
In addition to enhancing sporting abilities, the camp emphasised essential values such as discipline, teamwork, and community spirit among the young athletes. This holistic approach not only nurtured their athletic potential but also fostered personal growth and camaraderie.
As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting the local community, Patina Maldives extended an exclusive offer to Maldivians during the event period. Guests can experience a stay at Patina Maldives for USD 350* per night in a Fari Studio, inclusive of daily breakfast, shared return transfers, and accommodation for two adults and two children under 12.
Furthermore, a special rate of USD 195 per child per session is available for enrolment in the camp, ensuring accessibility for young talents to participate and thrive.
Patina Maldives continues to provide an environment that seamlessly blends relaxation, recreation, and wellness, catering to the diverse needs of its guests. Nestled in the picturesque North Malé Atoll, the resort celebrates nature, craftsmanship, and community, inviting guests to explore boundless possibilities and create lasting memories.
Action
Mischa Zverev returns to JOALI BEING to host tennis workshops in August
JOALI BEING invites German tennis professional, Mischa Zverev, to host tennis workshops between 9th and 19th August 2024. Young guests are welcome to join the Ace Academy workshops this Summer, where they can learn to become tennis pros through a variety of class levels that focus on the fundamentals of tennis all the way up to exciting tennis matches. Zverev will also host a tennis workshop for teenagers from the local community, supporting youngsters with diabetes as part of the Alexander Zverev Foundation.
Mischa Zverev had achieved a career-high ATP singles ranking of world No. 25. At the 2017 Australian Open, Zverev defeated world No. 1 Andy Murray in four sets. Zverev began playing tennis at the age of two with his father, Alexander, a former ATP pro and his coach from who he drew inspiration. Zverev is the elder brother of Alexander Zverev, who was ranked by the ATP as high as world No. 2. Together, they were the first brothers to reach 3R at the same Grand Slam event since Byron and Wayne Black in the 1998 Australian Open.
The B’Kidult Summer Programme – Ace Academy Tennis Camp
The B’Kidult Summer Programme took flight on 1st July 2024, welcoming adventurers of all ages to embark on a shared journey of joy, discovery and connection. Mischa Zverev will lead two sessions of the Ace Academy camp in August; the first workshop on 15th August 2024 and the second workshop on 17th August 2024.These workshops will focus on hand and eye coordination, foot work drills and cardio. Guided by Zverev, young players can start their tennis journey on the right foot, to develop essential life skills and a love for the game in a fun, supportive environment. Along with boosting speed and agility, the tennis workshops will also foster resilience and teamwork. Youngsters can learn to command the court with confidence and share their progress with the rest of the family.
Community Wellbeing and Inspiration
Following a successful local community workshop with the Zverev brothers in 2022, JOALI BEING is excited to welcome back Mischa Zverev to further inspire a group of teenagers from a neighbouring local island. “I am deeply honoured to return to the island of wellbeing, where we have created moments of joy and inspiration together with the team, guests and local community. I am very much looking forward to sharing my passion and motivate youngsters once again. JOALI BEING is truly my favourite place on earth” says Zverev.
Multi-generational play and learning
At JOALI BEING, we cater to multi-generational travellers, a place where every individual discovers and embarks on a journey of transformation and transcendence. Making the most of its remote tropical island setting, B’Kidult weaves elements of nature into each space and activity, awakening the senses and fostering a closer relationship with the earth. From crystalline waters and warm sunshine to soft sands and lush palms, nature’s sensory gifts set the stage for a memorable family journey that unites discovery, learning and wellbeing. The Four Pillars of JOALI BEING: Mind, Skin, Microbiome and Energy are brought to life through experiential learning and active engagement. Mischa Zverev will be visiting JOALI BEING with his family and will experience an array of multi-generational activities that nurture connection; from culinary classes, herbology workshops, yoga and sound baths, to marine conservation, snorkelling adventures and transformational wellbeing.
Since JOALI BEING opened its doors in late 2021, the wellbeing island has continuously strived to support and inspire local communities. In November 2022, the Zverev brothers visited JOALI BEING as part of tennis star Aleksander Zverev’s recovery journey from a past injury. Together, they hosted tennis workshops for guests and children from a local neighbouring island, supporting youngsters with diabetes. The Alexander Zverev Foundation had then been launched to help young people with diabetes to avoid limiting themselves because of the condition. The foundation particularly supports children with type 1 diabetes and aims to help prevent type 2 diabetes by encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle. At JOALI BEING, the wellbeing island’s philosophy of “Joy of Weightlessness” had well resonated with Aleksander Zverev at every level during his stay.
JOALI BEING has villas from $2700 per night based on two persons sharing an Ocean Pool Villa on a B&B basis. Wellbeing Programmes start from $1,693 per person based on a five-night programme.
For bookings and further information, please contact reservations.being@joali.com.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives welcomes families with exclusive opening offer
-
News1 week ago
Sustainable excellence with Green Globe certification across Adaaran Resorts
-
News1 week ago
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort collaborates with Fann Art Therapie for Unique family experience
-
Awards1 week ago
Vakkaru Reserve achieves Wine Spectator award for record fourth time
-
News1 week ago
Heritance Aarah Maldives earns Green Globe certification
-
Action7 days ago
Patina Maldives, Real Madrid Foundation host football community day
-
Cooking1 week ago
Renowned Italian Chef Fabrizio Marino returns to Atmosphere Kanifushi with limited-edition menu
-
News7 days ago
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives launches eco-friendly initiative to recycle bed linens into hand cloths